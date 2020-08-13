If your garage doubles as a workshop, you want to keep things stashed there safe, or you just hate walking into a cold room, you'll need a heater to stay toasty. The best garage heaters will use forced air or radiant heat to warm things up in the most space-efficient and cost-effective way possible, and they'll be easy to operate, too.

Gas Vs. Electric

Electric-powered garage heaters are super convenient, since you can just plug them in and turn on the switch, but they may cost more than gas heaters in the long run if you use them all the time. Nonetheless, they're a popular choice and come in two voltage options: 110/120 volts and 240 volts. A 110/120-volt heater offers good heat and only requires a standard wall outlet, while a 240-volt heater will provide more powerful heat output — but keep in mind that you'll need a compatible 240-volt outlet. Gas heaters, on the other hand, require professional installation, but they're usually cheaper in the long run. And if you're looking for ultimate portability, you can always opt for a propane garage heater that you can move all around your space and even take camping.

Forced Air Heaters Vs. Radiant Heaters

Forced air garage heaters use a fan to draw in cold air, heat it, and then blow it throughout the space, making them an efficient way to warm up bigger spaces. Radiant heaters, on the other hand, provide a steady source of infrared heat, which is great for spot heating smaller areas, and they're also great for crafts that involve dust or small pieces, since they don't blow air around.

Whether you're looking to heat up a small part of your workspace or an entire three-car garage, these are the best garage heaters on Amazon to keep you toasty all winter long.

1 The Overall Best Electric Garage Heater ISILER 1500 Watt Ceramic Garage Heater Amazon $33 See On Amazon This 120-volt electric garage heater has earned consistently high ratings thanks to its compact size and powerful heat output. The lightweight, forced air heater can warm up a garage or other space up to 108 square feet in size, and the handle on top optimizes portability. It features a ceramic heating element and fans to distribute warmth, and the temperature control dial lets you adjust the heat from 41 degrees to 95 degrees. Plus, there's an auto-shutoff function that kicks in if it ever gets close to overheating. And since it uses a standard 120-volt plug, you can plug it into any regular wall outlet. According to a reviewer: “I work in my garage on various hobbies/projects and this little dude has helped me through the winter beautifully. Cranks out the heat and is portable enough to move around. Highly recommend."

2 The Best Wall-Mounted Electric Garage Heater Dr. Infrared Heater 1500-Watt Carbon Infrared Heater Amazon $136 See On Amazon Want to keep things toasty without cluttering up your garage floor? Opt for this electric infrared garage heater that can be mounted to the ceiling or wall. The 120-volt heater plugs into a standard outlet, and it generates enough heat to warm up up to 150 square feet of space. It features three adjustable heat settings and comes with a remote control, so you can toggle between them from afar. According to a reviewer: “I use this in my garage over my workbench. While it doesn’t bring the whole garage up to 70, it does take the chill off while tinkering on projects. I typically have to turn it down to keep from getting too warm. My garage is typically around 50 in the winter and is a three bay so not a small space."

3 An Electric Heater That Can Cover 800+ Square Feet Fahrenheat FUH54 UNIT HEATERS Amazon $243 See On Amazon If you have a big garage, you can warm things up quickly with this forced air garage electric heater that's powerful enough to cover up to 813 square feet. This industrial-grade heater plugs into a 240-volt wall outlet and features a built-in thermostat that lets you adjust the temperature from 45 degrees to 135 degrees (in case you really like it hot). It comes with brackets to mount it to the ceiling (the unit is not safe to place on the floor), but since it doesn't come with a remote, you'll have to reach up to adjust the temperature dial. According to a reviewer: “Was a little hesitant about this heaters ability to heat a 3 car garage, but it truly works. [...] I work every evening in my garage in my woodworking shop and this really heats the space up. I only leave it on during the hours that I'm working in the space, but within 10-15 minutes the garage is more than comfortable."

4 The Best Electric Radiant Garage Heater Heat Storm Phoenix Floor to Wall Infrared Space Heater Amazon $89 See On Amazon If you're looking for steady heat output without airflow that may kick up dust (I'm talking to you, woodworkers and other DIYers), this radiant infrared garage heater is worth considering. Reviewers report that the 110-volt heater efficiently covers between 200 to 400 square feet, and the LED thermostat displays the temperature, which you can adjust on the control panel or with the included remote. The unit can be wall-mounted, but it also comes with detachable feet, so you can place it on floor. The heater is available in two colors — white or gray — as well as a Wi-Fi enabled option if you want to connect it to your smart home system. According to a reviewer: “I purchased this to keep my garage warm in winter (NE Oregon, 3,500 ft elevation; so it gets a bit cold). It really does the job. I have one heater in a 2-car garage. For best comfort, I might buy a second, but for the most part, this one heater is doing the job. I really like the fact that it does come with a thermostat that you control via remote."

5 The Best Propane Garage Heater Mr. Heater Buddy Portable Propane Radiant Heater Amazon $74 See On Amazon With more than 3,500 five-star ratings, this portable propane garage heater is a crowd-approved pick that can cover up to 225 square feet space. Fueled by a 1-pound propane cylinder, the radiant heater features a control knob for adjusting the heat, as well as a swivel regulator for easy hose and propane installation. The safety-conscious heater also features an auto-shutoff that kicks in if the unit tips over or if it detects low oxygen levels. The handle on top makes it super portable, and since you don't need an outlet, you can even take this heater camping. According to a reviewer “Used it in the garage this winter to get some heat in there. It worked well. Get the place warmed up and then turn down the heat setting to use only one bottle at a time. Great little heater.”