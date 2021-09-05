Whether you’re crafting or repairing a broken glass object, the best glues for glass should feature the right formula for the job and be strong enough to handle the pressure, temperatures, and humidity levels the glass will be exposed to. Your primary options are super glues, silicone-based glues, and epoxies — many of which are multipurpose glues for use with plastic, wood, and other materials, along with glass.

Super glues are great for small repairs on indoor glass that won’t be exposed to the elements. It dries quickly and securely but it’s usually not very weather resistant.

are great for small repairs on indoor glass that won’t be exposed to the elements. It dries quickly and securely but it’s usually not very weather resistant. Epoxy is a durable compound that dries to a glass-like finish, making it ideal for larger jobs. It withstands moisture without flinching but can be messy to apply.

is a durable compound that dries to a glass-like finish, making it ideal for larger jobs. It withstands moisture without flinching but can be messy to apply. Silicone glues are convenient for small to medium jobs, especially on exterior-facing glass. The flexible glue has a spreadable consistency that dries to a watertight seal.

Whichever formula you choose, make sure it’s strong enough for the repair. You’ll often see a strength rating in pressure per square inch (PSI). The higher the PSI, the more durable it is. For example, most people know that super glues are strong, but the reason why they’re strong is that they have a PSI of up to 4,000 on average. While the glue’s strength and ability to withstand exposure to moisture and temperature will determine how securely it holds, it’s also worth considering ease of application. Glue kits with fine applicator tips or built-in brushes are ideal when you don’t want glue spreading everywhere. On the other end of the spectrum, epoxies need to be mixed, and while some are designed to be easier to prepare and apply, others must be manually stirred together and don’t come with an applicator.

Finally, factor in the glue’s dry time (how long it takes for moisture to fully evaporate from the glue) and cure time (how long it takes to chemically harden). Quick dry times are great for minor repairs, but might be inconvenient for bigger jobs in which you need the glue to stay workable for a while. While many glues take 12 to 24 hours to fully cure, some take three or more days. You’ll need to wait until the glue has fully cured to be confident in the bond you’ve created with the glass, so pick something with a shorter cure time if you need to use it sooner.

No matter which type of adhesive you’re using, make sure to first clean your glass so the glue has a smooth, dirt-free surface to cling to. Then, grab one of these strong, easy-to-use glues for glass to finish the job.

1. A Fan-Favorite Super Glue

Strength: 3,500 PSI

Bonds to: glass, wood, foam, ceramic, metal, stone

Dry time: 2 hours

Cure time: 24 hours

For a quick fix with lasting results, it’s hard to beat Clear Gorilla Glue. With a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon after more than 6,500 reviews, the glue is super popular for small repairs. Unlike most super glues, it’s resistant to water and heat (it can handle temperatures between -20 and 180 degrees Fahrenheit), so you can trust its durability indoors and out.

This formula dries clear and comes with a precision tip bottle that makes it easy to dispense just what you need without making a mess. This makes it great for fixing broken wine glasses, chipped mirrors, or anything else that just wouldn’t look as good with a cloudy, white glue.

According to one reviewer: “I purchased this to glue an aluminum LED channel to a glass shelve. I needed it to stick and be clear. I couldn't be happier. The glue dries completely clear and the adhesion is excellent.”

2. A Brush-On Super Glue

Strength: 1,450-2,900 PSI

Bonds to: glass, leather, rubber, wood, paper, ceramic, metal, plastic

Dry time: 1-2 mins

Cure time: 12-24 hours

Quick repairs are made fuss-free by this brush-on super glue from Loctite. The cap has a built-in brush about the size of a nail polish applicator so it’s super easy to spread thin, even layers of glue. It also dries clear and can cure in as little as 12 hours, so it’ll work well for fixing minor chips or for small craft projects. It can tolerate temperatures up to 180 degrees Fahrenheit, which means you can feel free to use it on surfaces that might get a little warm, though you’ll want to use something with more heat resistance if you need to fix, say, an oven door. It’s also water-resistant, so it may be okay to use outdoors. For quick, no-hassle repairs around the house, keep a bottle of this in your junk drawer.

According to one reviewer: “This stuff works great and can be used repeatedly without that issue. Don't know why they didn't come up with this originally. I glued the ear back on a small bunny figurine, after trying multiple other types of glue, and this stuff is holding beautifully and dried virtually instantly.”

3. A Budget-Friendly Silicone-Based Glue

Strength: Over 218 PSI

Bonds to: glass, plastic, metal, fabric

Dry time: 1 hour

Cure time: 24 hours

For a low-cost solution for repairs or projects around the house, this Permatex 80050 silicone-based adhesive is the one to use. It offers incredible water- and humidity-resistance and can withstand temperatures as low as -75 degrees Fahrenheit or as high as 400 degrees Fahrenheit, so it’s safe to use outdoors or in. And if you need to seal a thin crack in an exterior window to stop drafts from getting into the house, this should do the trick. If you don’t want a single 3-ounce container, Permatex also sells the adhesive in an 11-ounce caulk cartridge (also available in a 12-pack), or in a 7.25-ounce can (also available in a six-pack).

According to one reviewer: “Worked great. I had been moving out of my house and hired a professional cleaner, who ended up breaking, by accident, an antique glass light fixture. It was in shards. Because I wanted to save my deposit, I ended up using this stuff to glue it back together. It started holding fairly well after about ten minutes, and then kept. This stuff saved my security deposit.”

4. A Silicone Adhesive With 4 Precision Applicator Tips

Strength: 3,500 PSI

Bonds to: glass, stone, gem, crystal, beads, metal

Dry time: 20 minutes

Cure time: 1-3 days

E6000’s jewelry and bead adhesive was formulated for jewelry-making and other small craft projects. Because of this, it comes with four small metal applicator tips that make it easy to dispense tiny beads of glue precisely where you need it and nowhere else. This also makes small repairs a mess-free breeze. Because it’s meant for jewelry, the adhesive dries perfectly clear and creates a strong enough bond to withstand regular handling (since jewelry is meant to be worn, after all). Because it’s silicone-based, it’s also waterproof, so this can be used for outdoor projects or for objects that regularly get exposed to water. The glue can also withstand temperatures between -40 and 180 degrees Fahrenheit, which makes it super versatile in terms of heat exposure. Buy it in packs of one, two, six, or 10.

According to one reviewer: “I use E6000 for my craft projects. I love the quality & strong-lasting adhesion that E6000 provides. The Detailed Tips allow for less mess & better finished projects!”

5. A Large Tube Of Silicone Adhesive

Strength: 350 PSI

Bonds to: glass, aluminum, acrylic, marble, metal, wood, plastic, porcelain, PVC, steel

Dry time: ca. 10 mins

Cure time: 24 hours

Formulated for aquariums, this clear silicone adhesive from ASI creates a watertight, mildew-resistant, and heat-resistant (from -80 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit) bond that’s ideal for outdoor projects. With 10.2 ounces of adhesive per tube, it should provide plenty of glue for larger projects. It has an easy-to-use applicator tip for dispensing the glue where you need it, doesn’t run or sag on vertical surfaces, and dries completely clear (though is also available in black, if you’d prefer). Plus, it’s meant to be used with both fresh and saltwater aquariums, so you know it can handle lots of exposure to water and salt. And if you actually plan to use it on an aquarium, you should know that when it’s fully cured, it’s non-toxic to fish.

According to one reviewer: “Use it doing a glass overflow for our new tank and it is really easy to use. Dry easily and doesn't smell that bad. have a very good curing time. The glass we attached seems very sturdy and strongly attached to the tank.”

6. An Easy-To-Use Epoxy Adhesive

Strength: 2,300 PSI

Bonds to: glass, wood, ceramic, concrete, metal

Dry time: 1 hour

Cure time: 24 hours

The innovative dual syringe design of this PC Product epoxy adhesive makes typically-messy epoxy easy to prepare and spread. The dual syringe design keeps the epoxy and the hardener in separate tubes so that they only mix as you dispense it. Since epoxy begins to stiffen the moment you mix in the hardener, being able to keep them separate until the last possible moment is a huge perk that gives you a little more time to work with the glue. It also means you won’t have to worry about mixing up too large or too small a batch for the project. You just push out as much as you need.

The waterproof epoxy dries clear in just an hour, though curing will take 24, and it has heat resistance from -20 to 200 degrees Fahrenheit. So this is a handy glue to have on hand for those heavier, tougher jobs. The syringes only hold 1 ounce of product, which might not be enough for big projects, but Amazon reviewers report that a little goes a long way because of the epoxy’s super-strong hold.

According to one reviewer: “It worked better than I had hoped for. I used it on a broken glass pipe and it instantly bonded the glass pieces back together. After 24 hours it dried up perfectly and is holding steady”

7. A Bulk Epoxy Kit For Larger Jobs

Strength: 8,000 PSI

Bonds to: glass, wood, fiberglass, composite fabrics, aluminum, steel, lead

Dry time: 3 hours

Cure time: 1-4 days

If you need super strong, durable epoxy in quantities large enough for bigger jobs, the TotalBoat 2:1 Epoxy resin kit is a great option with an incredibly high PSI of 8,000. With 1 gallon total of epoxy resin and hardener combined, plus the mixing buckets, gloves, and other gear you need to mix and spread a batch of epoxy, it has everything you need to finish your project. The jugs of resin and hardener come with metered pumps, so that you can pump out the correct ratio of two parts epoxy to one part hardener with just one pump per jug. And while everything in this kit is on the larger side, the jugs store pretty well, so you don’t have to use their contents all at once.

I’ve linked to the medium formula of this epoxy, but it’s also available in fast and slow formulas. The fast, slow, and medium labels refer to how quickly the epoxy starts to harden (and cure) once it’s mixed. If you’re doing quick repairs, the fast formula will ensure your project is dry and ready to use as soon as possible, since it dries in two hours and cures in two days. But if you know you need a lot of working time to spread and even out the epoxy until it’s just right, the slow formula gives you the most working time before it hardens (five hours to dry, five days to cure), while the medium formula falls somewhere in the middle, with a dry time of three hours and a cure time of 3.5 days. Whichever formula you choose, this epoxy is super strong, waterproof, food-safe, heat resistant up to 126 degrees Fahrenheit, and dries to a beautiful, glassy finish. If you need more or less than 1 gallon of epoxy, you can also buy it in pint, quart, or 2-gallon sizes, too.

According to one reviewer: “This was my first time doing a fiberglass repair. My chore was made simple using this product. The package contained pumps and the instructions told how many pumps of each to put into the provided container. Easy peasy.”