Upgrade Your Journaling & Calligraphy With These Graph Paper Notebooks

Contrary to popular belief, graph paper is not just for math class. The best graph paper notebooks are especially helpful for practicing sketches or lettering, bullet journaling, creating architectural drawings, and so much more. Whatever you plan to use it for, the right graph paper notebook for you will meet your needs in terms of size, paper weight, and grid style.

Grid Type

When shopping for a notebook, first consider the type of grid you like best. Graph rule is measured in squares per inch. The most common sizes are four squares per inch (written “4x4”) and the slightly smaller five squares per inch (“5x5”). This also applies if you’re looking at dotted or dashed graph styles, which you may opt for if you only need the graph to act as a guide. Dot grids are particularly useful for bullet journaling, as they’re discreet enough to fade into the background, but will still help you write or draw straight lines. Standard graphs offer a lot more precision in lettering or drawing, but won’t be as subtle (though they’re a great foundation for habit tracking or budgeting spreads). Take note of your preference on graph color, too, as you can find options in muted gray tones, bolder blues, or something in between.

Paper Weight

Next, you’ll want to think about the paper weight you prefer. Paper weight is occasionally measured in pounds, but more often, you’ll find notebook paper weights listed in the metric system-based GSM (grams per square meter). As you would imagine, the general rule for stationery is that the higher the number, the thicker the paper. Typical office paper is 80 to 90 GSM, as a reference point, and you’ll find most notebooks stay within a 56 to 120 GSM range. Paper weight plays a huge part in how well the pages can handle ink. Heavier pages will have less ghosting or bleed-through, but that also depends on the type of pen, highlighter, or marker you use.

Sheet Count

You can find bound, spiral, or perforated options that come in a wide range of sizes, from compact pocket journals to desk pads. But really, it’s what’s inside that matters most. The “sheet count” is the number of papers included in a notebook, though you’ll often see a “page count” listed instead, which tallies every usable side of paper. For consistency’s sake, everything on this list will include sheet count.

With that primer in mind, scroll on to shop nine of the best graph paper notebooks you can get on Amazon, from an oversized notepad beloved by calligraphers to a next-generation notebook that connects to the cloud.

1 This Best-Selling Hardcover Notebook That Comes In 20 Colors LEUCHTTURM1917 A5 Squared Hardcover Notebook Amazon $20 See On Amazon With over 18,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, this LEUCHTTURM1917 notebook is quickly becoming a cult favorite. This features a light gray grid that measures approximately 5x5, and it’s made with 80 gsm, FSC-certified paper, meaning it’s sourced from responsibly managed forests that help mitigate climate change. Other unique features include numbered pages, a front table of contents, two ribbon page markers, and a sheet of archival stickers. It has an elastic band to hold it together and a back accordion pocket, where you can store receipts, stamps, and other slim items — despite all of that, it still has no problem opening flat. Plus, you have 20 gorgeous cover shades to choose from, including the rich berry hue pictured above. Positive review: “This is it: the perfect notebook [...] I carry mine around in my purse, which is a dangerous black hole to begin with, and the Leuchtturm comes out well and whole every time. It has nice thick paper that acts as a beautiful host to any kind of pen you prefer to write with [...] As far as price goes, you're definitely getting what you pay for and then some.” Size (width x length): 5.75 x 8.25 inches

Available colors: 20

Sheet count: 125

2 The Classic Softcover Notebook From Moleskine Moleskine Classic Squared/Grid Softcover Notebook Amazon $17 See On Amazon Although the LEUCHTTURM notebooks are a new-school favorite, Moleskines are the ultimate cult-favorite notebooks — and, lucky for graph paper-lovers, there’s a Moleskine for you, too. This softcover edition features a leather-like cover with soft, flexible binding that stands up surprisingly well to wear-and-tear, so this is a great option if you like to take your notebook on the road with you. It’s made with FSC-certified 70 gsm paper in Moleskine’s signature ivory shade, and its grid is made up of tiny dots in light gray. (The grid measures about 5x5.) Other details include a ribbon page marker, an elastic outer band, and a pocket inside the back cover. Positive review: “This is my go-to notebook. I love it so much. I love the feeling of pages. I love how a pen feels on them. Honestly, if you write, doodle, or take notes a lot, it is 100% worth the investment of buying this.” Size (width x length): 5 x 8.25 inches

Available colors: 7

Sheet count: 96

3 This Reusable Smart Notebook With 35,000+ 5-Star Ratings Rocketbook Smart Reusable Dot-Grid Notebook Amazon $27 See On Amazon Go green with this reusable smart notebook from Rocketbook, backed by an impressive 35,500+ five-star ratings. Each page has a QR code in the corner, so once you fill out the page, you can take a photo with your phone and your notes will be scanned and uploaded to your choice of email or cloud server — like Google Drive, Dropbox, iCloud, and more. Then, you can erase your page with the included page wipe and reuse it again and again. This version features a gray dot grid that users report measures at 0.3 inches per square, which is slightly larger than a 4x4 grid, but smaller than 3x3. You can get one with a quad dot-dash grid, too. Keep in mind that you’ll need to use pens from Pilot’s FriXion collection — this notebook comes with one, but you can get a whole color assortment here. Positive review: “This product amazed me and exceeded my expectations. It works exceptionally and as described. The Rocketbook app is so simple and easy to use. The scanning is perfect, it captures the colors, exposes the page with the right lighting, and crops and adjusts the page properly. Each scan takes less than a second, and you can combine multiple pages into one scan and upload them as one document.” Sizes (width x length): Mini: 3.5 x 5.5 inches, Executive: 6 x 8.8 inches (pictured), Letter: 8.5 x 11 inches

Available colors: 9

Sheet count: 36

4 An Affordable Notebook Made With Super-Thick Paper Minimalism Art Hardcover Dotted Notebook Amazon $8 See On Amazon This hardcover notebook is a great way to dip your toe into dot-grid paper, thanks to its affordable price and low page count (though if you prefer traditional squared graphs, there’s a square option available, too). It contains the heaviest paper on this list at 120 gsm, which allows for minimal ghosting with hardly any bleed-through. This also includes numbered pages, a table of contents, elastic outer band, two page markers, a faux leather cover, and features a 5x5 grid in gray, so many customers opt for this as a low-cost alternative to LEUCHTTURM — though keep in mind that this contains about half the sheets as the LEUCHTTURM does. Positive review: “Purchased this for my bullet journal because I didn't want to break the bank getting the more popular brands, but this is just as amazing [...] The color comes just as shown, the pages are the perfect thickness (I use sharpie pens and it doesn't bleed through) and it also lays pretty flat. Obsessed.” Size (width x length): 5 x 8.3 inches

Available colors: 8

Sheet count: 61

5 This Graph Paper Notepad With A Perforated Top Mr. Pen Graph Paper Amazon $7 See On Amazon This notepad from Mr. Pen is about as no-frills as it gets. This classic gridded notepad measures in at a standard letter size, and it has a bright blue 4x4 grid on thick, 24 pound (or 90 gsm) paper. The sturdy cardboard back offers good writing support, so this works well if you need to jot notes while standing, or otherwise in the absence of a hard, flat surface. That signature, perforated top makes for easy tearing, too. Positive review: “I love graph paper for all my notes, it helps me organize and memorize much better (you should try it if you have not yet). I am a connoisseur of different types of graph paper, and this is the best I have found to date. Better than five star which was the previous winner. The sturdy backing makes it very easy to take anywhere, and the perforated pages are strong enough to not rip off when I don't want them to, but easy to rip clean when I do.” Size (width x length): 8.5 x 11 inches

Available colors: 1

Sheet count: 55

6 A Weatherproof Notepad That Fits In Your Pocket Rite in the Rain All-Weather Top-Spiral Notebook See On Amazon $4 See On Amazon You know how your best ideas always come in the shower? Never forget another brilliant bath-time thought again with this water-repellent notebook. It’s made with recyclable, 20 pound (or 74 gsm) paper that repels water, sweat, and stains. Seems like magic, but it works with regular old pencils or all-weather pens — but keep in mind that ballpoint pens will only work when the paper is dry, and water-based inks will be repelled and bead off the page. This graph style is somewhat unusual, featuring solid horizontal lines with dashed vertical lines to create 1/4 inch grids (which equates to a 4x4 grid). According to its 9,000+ five-star ratings, though, this unique notepad has a seriously loyal following. Positive review: “I used these in the military for 6 years, and as an electrician for the last 8 years. They survived a deployment to Iraq, a few field exercises, and all the the other crap the military could offer. They've survived the last 8 years as an electrician. Jobsites, rain, dust, mud, the washing machine, whatever. I always carry one of these at work.” Size (width x length): 3 x 5 inches

Available colors: 9

Sheet count: 50

7 An Artist-Approved Notepad That’s Great For Calligraphy Practice Rhodia Squared Notepad Amazon $17 See On Amazon Rhodia is an artist-loved brand due to its use of high-quality paper, and this oversized stapled notepad is no exception. It’s made with 80 gsm Clairefontaine Superfine Vellum paper that’s incredibly smooth, making it ideal for practicing art or calligraphy as inks won’t feather or catch. The pages are perforated, too, so you can tear out your work for sharing or displaying. Each page is printed in a 5x5 grid in a delicate, lilac-toned gray, though you can also opt for ruled, dot, or blank pages, as well. The oversized notepad pictured here is ideal for sketching and calligraphy, though the brand also makes smaller versions of this top-stapled notepad, too. Positive review: “I use mainly Parallel Pens in my calligraphy and this paper does not bleed one bit. It's smooth and takes the ink beautifully. The ink/writing comes out sharp and clear. I teach calligraphy at adult ed and always recommend practicing on higher quality paper, so this makes a great practice paper!” Sizes (width x length): 2 x 2.9 inches, 3.38 x 4.75 inches, 3 x 8.25 inches, 3 x 4 inches, 4.38 x 6.38 inches, 4 x 6 inches, 6 x 8.25 inches, 8.25 x 12.5 inches, 16.5 x 12.5 inches (featured)

Available colors (in the size pictured): 1

Sheet count: 80

8 A 4-Pack Of Marbled Composition Notebooks With Graph Pages Roaring Spring Graph-Ruled Hardcover Composition Book (4-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Isn’t there something so nostalgic about a marbled notebook? This one features a 5x5 grid in blue on 15 pound paper (the equivalent of 56 gsm) with sturdy hardcovers. On the inside of each cover, you’ll find a table to fill in your schedule, as well as a measurement conversion chart — details you probably remember from your notebooks in grade school. You can get them in an array of colors, like blue, red, and green, or an assortment of all four. Positive review: “Freaking amazing notebooks, perfect size, so compact. I learned an entire semester in 3 days using these notebooks. They are also super heavy duty, and great for lab classes.” Size (width x length): 7.5 x 9.75 inches

Available colors: 6

Sheet count: 80 per notebook

9 A 2-Pack Of Spiral-Bound Graph Notebooks With Transparent Covers Miliko Transparent Square-Grid Spiral Notebook (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Keep it minimalist with these ivory white spiral-bound graph notebooks, which have transparent polypropylene covers to keep your pages protected — though, if you’re feeling creative, you could decorate the first page as it will show through and stand in as a unique cover. The 80 gsm paper can stand up to fountain pens, according to Amazon customers, and it’s printed in a light gray 5x5 grid (each square has a 0.5-centimeter width). These notebooks are also available with opaque white hardcovers, if you’re not into the transparent covers. Positive review: “I fell in love with these!!! I love that they are spiral bound, I can work on one page at time without having to have the whole book open (a huge plus for me). The paper is divine. Thick and smooth with minimal ghosting. I also love the clear cover which at first I was questionable about. But it allows me to create my own title page and not have to worry about it getting damaged. I'm sticking with these notebooks for bullet journaling, they are wonderful.” Sizes (width x length): 5.7 x 8.3 inches, 7.5 x 10 inches (featured)

Available colors: 3

Sheet count: 80 per notebook