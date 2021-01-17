For more flexibility while showering, the best handheld showerheads with slide bars allow you to easily adjust the height and angle of your water stream. Some even double as grab-bars and allow you to shower while you're sitting down. That said, there are so many different options out there, so the right one for you will depend on the design, materials, and installation process.

First, consider the design: Are you looking for an all-in-one shower system, or just the slide bar and hand-held showerhead? Believe it or not, the former is often more affordable and easier to install because it comes with all of the necessary matching parts — including the overhead shower, handheld, slide bar, and hookups. If you already love your overhead shower, however, there are also handheld and slide-bar options that install alongside your existing shower system. (I've split this article into two categories, so you can easily find the option you're looking for.)

Next, always check the materials to make sure they're high-quality and durable. Stainless steel and brass are popular materials because they're strong and rust-resistant — but these days, you'd be hard-pressed to find an affordable shower fixture that doesn't use at least a little bit of plastic. If you opt for ABS plastic (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene), you should be fine, as it's largely resistant to cracks, stains, and abrasion.

Finally, make sure the installation is something you can handle on your own — and if not, factor the price of a professional into your overall budget. Especially when it comes to all-in-one systems, many modern shower fixtures screw right into your existing plumbing and come with the necessary mounts or adhesives for DIY installations.

These six handheld showerheads come in both full-system and supplementary designs. Either way, they're all well-rated, made from durable materials, and come with a built-in slide bar for flexibility while showering.

If You Want A Dual Showerhead Setup

1. The Overall Best Combo Set

For those looking for an overhead shower and a handheld with a slide bar, the Duttao system is the best option for multiple reasons: For one, it's extremely easy to install without a drill thanks to its screw-in connector and sturdy adhesive backing (though some reviewers choose to mount it for extra stability). For another, it meets a wide range of plumbing-code and water-efficiency certifications, and the hose is 60 inches. Finally, it's made from a mix of stainless steel and ABS plastic that comes in four stylish finishes and offers a surprising amount of quality for the price.

Materials: Stainless steel, ABS plastic

Available colors: Brushed Nickel, Chrome, Matte Black, Oil Rubbed Bronze

One reviewer wrote: "Absolutely love this. It was the only set we could find that was matte black that didn’t require additional plumbing work to install without breaking the bank. [...] The spray is nice in the handheld and regular shower head. Highly recommend!"

2. The Most Affordable

Looking to upgrade your shower on a budget? This HotelSpa showerhead gives you a full plug-and-play shower system for less than $40. It includes a main showerhead and a handheld on a slide bar, both of which have different settings for 36 total water effects. Despite its affordable price, the 22-inch slide bar offers plenty of height options while the 60-inch hose is made from stainless steel for prolonged durability. Finally, the tools-free installation means reviewers had it up and running in less than an hour.

Materials: Stainless steel, ABS plastic

Available colors: Chrome

One reviewer wrote: "I have several medical conditions which require me to shower seated. I was looking for something that would bring the shower head nearer to me and this is perfect. It was easy to install and did just [what] I needed. With the dual shower heads, I will still be able to offer a 'normal' shower experience to any guests who might need to use the shower."

3. The Fan-Favorite With A Rainfall Showerhead

The PULSE ShowerSpas Kauai III system has more than 1,200 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon — and if you're looking to invest in your shower, multiple buyers have said that it's "worth every penny." It has an 8-inch rainfall overhead shower, a handheld extension with a 59-inch hose and five different water settings, and a slide bar with an attached self-draining soap dish. While it still contains ABS plastic, most parts are made from brass and stainless steel, which makes it well-suited for long-lasting durability. Since it screws into your existing plumbing and secures with adhesive tape, it takes less than 30 minutes to install. You can even choose between 1.8- or 2.5-gallon per minute models.

Materials: Brass, stainless steel, ABS plastic

Available colors: Brushed Gold, Brushed Nickel, Matte Black, Oil-Rubbed Bronze, Polished Chrome

One reviewer wrote: "You get what you pay for [and] this beauty is worth every penny. High-quality, beautiful, well-designed, easy to install. [...] You know how you can just tell that a product is built to last the first time you touch it? This is one of those products."

If You Just Want The Handheld And Slide Bar

1. The Best Affordable

For those who want to add a slide bar and handheld shower to their existing setup while adhering to a budget, there's this one from KES. None of the three color options will cost you more than $60, but the stainless steel construction and extra-thick slide bar are designed to resist rust and damage, even when used on a daily basis. You can also choose between five different water settings on the handheld, and the shower hose can stretch to over 6 feet long. This one can be installed with either adhesive glue or screws.

Materials: stainless steel

Available colors: Brushed, Matte Black, Polished

One reviewer wrote: "I was very pleasantly surprised by the quality of this product. The hose is actually a metal hose. The bar itself is one complete piece and it is metal as well. The sliding mechanism works fantastic and even allows for the showerhead to pivot forward. The showerhead works wonderfully it is very strong. I am really happy with this product."

2. An ADA-Compliant Model With A Nonslip Grip

Delta is considered one of the best plumbing companies for bathroom fixtures, so if you'd prefer a well-known brand that's designed with safety and convenience in mind, opt for this Delta slide bar handheld shower. It offers nine powerful spray options that can effortlessly be changed and massaging, easy-clean jets, all on an ADA-compliant 24-inch bar with a 82-inch hose. According to reviewers, one of its best features is the nonslip arm mount that's so easy to reposition. (Note that the wall elbow is sold separately.)

Materials: Stainless steel

Available colors: Chrome, Stainless, Venetian Bronze

One reviewer wrote: "This is in a shower for two 80+ yr olds with arthritis and Parkinson's. They find it easy to use and feel it [is] secure when they feel unstable. Many bars included with handheld showers are NOT grab bars and are for decorative, not safety purposes. This is an ADA compliant grab bar."

3. The Most High-Tech

The Delta H2Okinetic slide-bar handheld brings the absolute best technology to your bathroom. The wave-shaped showerhead creates larger water droplets for improved coverage, intensity, and warmth, while its massaging jets offer four powerful spray options for optimal relaxation. The hose stretches up to 60 inches, while the sleek, squared bar is 24 inches long. (Keep in mind that this is part of a larger system, and doesn't come with all of the necessary essentials like the wall elbow or the shower valve.)

Materials: Metal

Available colors: Chrome, Stainless, Polished Nickel

One reviewer wrote: "Great design and performance. We just completely remodeled our bathroom adding a [zero-entry walk-in shower]. We installed a 12" rain head, standard shower head and this handheld. While each one has [its] advantages this one probably is the most versatile. Great pressure selections even with our less than ideal pressure. Easy to adjust height makes it great to use as a showerhead whether at normal height or if you're trying not to get your hair wet."