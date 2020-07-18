Shopping
The 6 Best Heat-Resistant Countertop Protectors, From Silicone Mats To Ceramic Trivets
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
It may be convenient in the moment, but placing hot pots and pans on your counters can leave your surfaces damaged. When searching for the best heat-resistant countertop protectors, you have options that are both functional and decorative — whether it's a large, flexible silicone mat or a more compact trivet. They're all comprised of heat-resistant material and grounded with protective bases, though.
Here are a few popular types you'll find:
- Silicone protectors typically have nonslip exteriors that help prevent your hot pans from sliding around. And they can be heat resistant up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Bamboo and wooden countertop protectors aren't as heat resistant as silicone, but they can usually handle heat up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Many of them come with rubber feet for more protection and stability, including the ones I've listed here.
- Ceramic countertop protectors come in a variety of designs and patterns. Ceramic can handle higher temperatures (the one mentioned here can withstand 350 degrees Fahrenheit), but they'll get nearly as hot as the cookware on top of them. With that being said, I've selected one that's also grounded with a protective base.
Bring together function and fashion with the best heat-resistant countertop protectors to prevent damage to your surfaces — here are my top six picks.