It may be convenient in the moment, but placing hot pots and pans on your counters can leave your surfaces damaged. When searching for the best heat-resistant countertop protectors, you have options that are both functional and decorative — whether it's a large, flexible silicone mat or a more compact trivet. They're all comprised of heat-resistant material and grounded with protective bases, though.

Here are a few popular types you'll find:

Silicone protectors typically have nonslip exteriors that help prevent your hot pans from sliding around. And they can be heat resistant up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit.

typically have nonslip exteriors that help prevent your hot pans from sliding around. And they can be heat resistant up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit. Bamboo and wooden countertop protectors aren't as heat resistant as silicone, but they can usually handle heat up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Many of them come with rubber feet for more protection and stability, including the ones I've listed here.

aren't as heat resistant as silicone, but they can usually handle heat up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Many of them come with rubber feet for more protection and stability, including the ones I've listed here. Ceramic countertop protectors come in a variety of designs and patterns. Ceramic can handle higher temperatures (the one mentioned here can withstand 350 degrees Fahrenheit), but they'll get nearly as hot as the cookware on top of them. With that being said, I've selected one that's also grounded with a protective base.

Bring together function and fashion with the best heat-resistant countertop protectors to prevent damage to your surfaces — here are my top six picks.

1 The Best Silicone Countertop Protector Gasare Countertop Protectors (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon This pack of two extra-thick countertop protectors — which boasts a 4.7-star rating on Amazon — are heat resistant up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit, and they're made with food-grade, nonslip silicone. They're great for crafting, baking, or even sliding underneath an air fryer — and you can even cut them to suit your needs. They're also flexible, making them easy to store between uses. Just roll them up once you're done and they'll be able to fit almost anywhere. Each one measures 25-by-17 inches, and these are available in white, taupe, gray, and brown. You can wash these with soap and water, but there's no mention of them being dishwasher safe. What reviewers write: "We just put new granite in our kitchen and wanted mats to protect it while cooking. These mats are exactly what we were looking for! Easy to clean and a perfect fit to cover the entire work area. They roll up and store in a drawer. Great value as well. We may buy another set just so we have them forever or gift them to a friend."

2 A Silicone Protector That Comes In Bright Colors wellhouse Silicone Countertop Protector Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you've decided that a silicone countertop protector is for you (but would prefer a few more colorful options), this one is a good choice. It comes in five rich shades: black, green, purple, red, and translucent. Similar to the first pick, it's made with food-grade silicone and is heat-resistant up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit. And because it's flexible, you can also use it to roll pastries, shape clay, and more. Each one measures 23 by 15 inches, and the nonstick exterior makes them easy to clean — with or without your dishwasher. You can also cut this mat to fit your space. What reviewers write: "I was worried that this would remain curled up but it didn’t at all! It is exactly what i was looking for to protect my working surface of my camper trailer’s kitchen."

3 The Best Wooden Countertop Protector Eximious India Wooden Trivets (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon These trivets made from natural mango wood not only work great when protecting your surfaces, but they're also decorative (thanks to the gorgeous tree carving in the center). The wood is 2.28-inches thick to help prevent heat from reaching into your countertops, and the added rubber feet provide further protection to your counters. Since these are only 8-inches wide, they can only hold smaller one pot or dish at a time as compared to the silicone mats that can hold various pots and pans at once, so take that into consideration. And because these are wooden, you should wash them by hand. The exact temperature these can withstand isn't mentioned by the brand — but since wooden trivets can typically hold items up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (depending on how long they're exposed), you can likely expect these to work similarly. What reviewers write: "Size is great. There are rubber feet on the bottom. It could hold any size pot. It's thick enough and wide enough to support the base of any standard pots/skillets."

4 The Best Bamboo Countertop Protector MUWENTY Natural Bamboo Trivet Mat Set (4-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These heat-resistant bamboo trivets protect your counter by absorbing warmth from your hot pots, and the rubber feet underneath them help further protect the surface below. This pack comes with four trivets of different shapes and sizes (two circles and two squares). The smaller trivets measure 5.9 by 5.9 inches, while the larger ones measure 7.09 by 7.09 inches. These should be hand-washed, and the brand recommends soaking them in salt water for three to four hours prior to using them for the first time. Again, the brand didn't disclose the exact temperature these trivets can handle — but since most bamboo surfaces can usually withstand items that are 400 degrees Fahrenheit, these should act similarly. What reviewers write: "They do the job if you don't want to singe your wooded table with a hot plate or pot. They are well made. Very nice!"

5 The Best Ceramic Countertop Protector Arly Ceramic Trivet Amazon $11 See On Amazon This ceramic trivet is an easy way to add a splash of color to your kitchen. The cork backing keeps your surfaces protected against accidental scratches while keeping heat from the trivet isolated and away from the countertop. The ceramic itself is heat-resistant up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, and you have the option of choosing from five rich shades: blue, green, purple, red, and yellow (with more color choices with the two-packs). If it ever gets dirty, simply give it a quick rinse with some water. This platform is 7.7 inches wide. What reviewers write: "It is great for my cooking and baking needs. I can use them to set hot pots and pans down on my counters and table without the heat transferring and ruining the surfaces."