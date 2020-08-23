Add warmth and cushioning to your bed with the best heated mattress pads. Since the good ones have adjustable heat settings, you can always be perfectly toasty. Be on the lookout for features like preheat (which warms the pad up before you hop into bed), auto shutoff (which turns off the heat after a set number of hours for safety purposes), and dual-sided controls so each side of the bed can use different settings. Heated mattress pads are typically made from soft and breathable cotton, durable and more-affordable polyester, or a combination of the two, so choose based on your budget and preferences.

When purchasing a heated mattress pad, you’ll want the fit to be perfectly snug — it shouldn’t bunch up or slip off during the night. Choose the appropriate pad based on your bed size (twin, queen, king, etc.), but also based on the depth of your mattresses; a mattress pad usually lists the thickness (in inches) of compatible mattresses. Some mattress pads will also list the amount of padding that they have to help you get a better sense of what you can expect in terms of cushioning. For reference, 5 or 6 ounces of fill is pretty common, so anything more will feel extra plush. While heated mattress pads have insulated wires that are protected from getting wet, some pads are water-resistant — or better yet, waterproof — to prevent spills or other accidents from ruining the mattress or pad.

These four heated mattress pads all have stellar reviews on Amazon, so you can rest easy knowing they’re tried and true.

1. A Fan-Favorite Heated Mattress Pad

With more than 5,800 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.3-star rating overall, this Sunbeam heated mattress pad is highly adored on the site, and it’s easy to see why. The mattress pad features 10 heat settings and dual-sided controls, so each person can enjoy as much as or as little warmth as they please. The pad is made from a durable polyester material, and it has 5 ounces of padding. A 10-hour automatic shutoff is a good safety feature.

This heated mattress pad comes with a 5-year limited warranty and is even machine washable.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Excellent item. Makes you feel like you are laying on a heating pad for your body. Def better than an electric blanket. Dual zones makes my very cold wife super happy... I can lower the temperature on my side to a comfortable level while her side is boiling hotter than the sun during a solar flare. Serious... a great product for those cold winter nights. I can now keep the heat in my house at 58 degrees while my wife remains snug as a bug on the surface of the sun. So if you want to keep your heat low w/o your significant other complaining, buy this product and save $$$$$$ on the heating bills."

Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, and King

Fits mattresses up to 18 inches deep

2. A Waterproof Heated Mattress Pad

Protect your mattress from spills and other messes with this waterproof heated mattress pad from SoftHeat. The pad — which is made from a blend of soft cotton and durable polyester — has 10 adjustable heat settings, a preheat function, and auto shutoff, all of which you’ll find super useful. This pick is available in all of the standard bed sizes, but if you buy a queen, king, or California king, you'll get to enjoy dual-sided controls.

This pick has a limited 5-year warranty. It’s machine washable and safe for the dryer, too. The number of ounces of padding is not listed, but reviewers note that it feels soft. You can grab it in a striped or smooth texture.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I am so happy with this mattress pad! I've always used heated blankets before; I didn't even know they had heated mattress pads until I came across in on Amazon when I was looking for another blanket. The first night we used it my husband told me this was the best purchase I've ever made. I was pleasantly surprised at how thick and soft the mattress pad was. I can't feel any wires at all when I'm laying on it - I just bought it for the warmth, but it has actually made my bed more comfortable."

Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, and California King

Fits mattresses up to 18 inches deep

3. A Super Plush Heated Pad That’s Compatible With Thick Mattresses

With 9 ounces of plush padding, laying on this Sunbeam heated mattress pad feels like an absolute dream. The pad is made from an ultra-soft cotton, and has a quilted top layer for added comfort. Dual-sided controls mean that each person can adjust the 10 heat settings to their exact liking — a major plus if your sleeping partner always seems to run cold while you always seem to run hot, or vice versa. A preheat setting and 10-hour automatic shutoff are both helpful features, too.

This pick only comes in two sizes — queen and king — but luckily, it's designed to fit extra-thick mattresses (up to 21 inches deep). This heated mattress pad is machine washable, and it comes with a 5-year manufacturer warranty.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "A lot of thought went into designing this heated mattress pad: the preheat function, the logical design of the controls, and the cushioned mattress pad. In the winter, there is nothing like slipping into a nice warm bed - that has been warmed from the bottom up. This one adds extra comfort with the cushioning, and the fact you can't feel the wires through the padding. The pre-heat function is especially nice - it warms up the bed, but just enough to take the chill off the sheets. I haven't turned it up high, since I just like a warm bed but I am thinking it gets really warm when you crank up the heat, especially good if you catch the flu and need the extra heat for the chills. Finally, it is well-made and will last for years to come."

Available sizes: Queen and King

Fit mattresses up to 21 inches deep

4. A Heated Mattress Pad That Comes In A Bunch Of Sizes

The number of size options available for this Electrowarmth heated mattress pad is unreal — so you'll likely be able to find one that fits your bed perfectly. The mattress pad is made of polyester, so it will certainly hold up for the long haul, and it has 10 warming settings, allowing you to be as toasty warm as you want. Some of the sizes even have dual-sided controls.

This pick gets the all clear for the washing machine and dryer, and it comes with a 1-year warranty. The number of ounces of fill isn’t listed, but reviewers report that it's very comfortable.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "The Electrowarmth Mattress Pad is superior to any of the electric blankets I've used in the last 30 years. When you use a heated blanket, more than half the heat escapes up, away from you, so you get little only a little heat from a blanket. But a mattress pad is under you so heat doesn't escape... it goes up to warm you[...] Electrowarmth is available in more sizes than other manufacturers; that was important. [...] In summary, I'm giving this 5 stars because it does the job better than anything I've bought in the past, and it's the right size."