Whether you’re a novice cook or seasoned home chef, having a good knife makes all the difference, which is why people love Henckels knives. Made by the German company since 1895, they’re popular around the world for their durability and sharpness. The best Henckels knife sets come with the knives you need for the style of cooking you do most often.

The first thing to consider is what types of knives you need in your set. It’s best to choose a set with at least one all-purpose knife, as those are the most versatile. Chef’s knives are a great choice because they can be used for lots of different functions, and they have a sharp tip that can be helpful when cutting meat. Another popular all-purpose option is the santoku knife, which is excellent for chopping, mincing, and dicing. These knives don't have pointed ends, but they do have thinner blades that are better for slicing.

Next, look at what specialized knives are included in each set. You may want a paring knife, which is a shorter knife that’s ideal for precise cuts and peeling, or a serrated bread knife that can cleanly cut through crusty loaves.

The number of knives in a Henckels knife set can vary, so think about how often you tend to cook, and how complex your kitchen projects can get. Smaller sets can work just fine for people who keep a more minimalist kitchen, but some prefer the versatility of a 15- or even 20-piece set.

Most Henckels knives are made from stainless steel, which is a durable material that doesn’t require much maintenance. Some are made from high-carbon stainless steel, which is more expensive but also better at maintaining a sharper edge over time. Some of these sets also include honing steels or self-sharpening knife blocks to help keep your knives in top condition.

Finally, while this list includes mostly Henckels knives, I included some Zwilling options as well. Both knives are made by the same German company, but Henckels has knife sets at more entry-level prices, while Zwilling is the higher-end brand.

Read on for the best Henckels knives on Amazon, so you can find the perfect set for all your kitchen tasks.

1 The Best Starter Set HENCKELS Classic Kitchen Knife Set (3 Pieces) Amazon $100 See On Amazon This starter knife set includes three versatile knives that are perfect for a wide variety of applications. It comes with an 8-inch chef’s knife, a 6-inch utility knife, and a 4-inch paring knife for making more precise cuts. The knives are made from stainless steel with triple-rivet handles, and they are all dishwasher safe for easy maintenance. Even though this set is on the smaller side, it’s easy to use this as a base for your collection, and then purchase additional individual knives to bulk it out. Note that this set does not include a knife block. One fan raved: “I’ve heard about Henckels knives for years but have been hesitant to buy because of the price. After years of never having a sharp enough knife in my kitchen I decided to take the leap. I love these knives!! The blades are sharp, the handles are comfortable and I feel like this set will take care of most of my cutting needs. If you’re on the fence about purchasing great knives I recommend you start with this set.”

2 The Best Knife Set Under $200 HENCKELS Statement Kitchen Knife Set with Block (15 Pieces) Amazon $150 See On Amazon This popular knife set comes with 15 pieces for just under $150, making it a great deal for anyone looking to start or refresh their kitchen collection. It comes with six kitchen knives, all with triple-rivet handles, including a chef’s knife, a serrated utility knife, and a santoku knife, so you’ll have all the basics covered. It also includes six steak knives, a pair of shears, a sharpening steel, and a knife block to store it all it. While these knives are dishwasher safe, Henckels recommends hand washing to keep them in the best condition. One fan raved: “Knew the name so expected the best. These are fine knives. Beautiful design, feel good in your hand and sharp, sharp, sharp”

3 The Best Self-Sharpening Set HENCKELS Graphite Self-Sharpening Knife Set (20 Pieces) Amazon $270 See On Amazon Get every knife you need for home cooking, plus a few more you didn’t know you needed, with this 20-piece knife set. It comes with eight steak knives, shears, and a wide range of kitchen knives, including two paring knives, a chef’s knife, and a santoku knife. The knives are made from stainless steel, but you don’t have to worry about them losing their edges thanks to the sharpening knife block, which works each time you pull them out and replace them. That’s just one of the reasons this set is so popular, with a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon. One fan raved: “Wow, what a great knife set. I purchased this because I was tired of dull, mismatched knives. Super sharp, I warned my son to be extra careful when using them. Easy to use. Looks great. My husband wondered why I would spend this much on a set, but no longer since he has tried them out. Worth every penny.”

4 The Best Steak Knife Set HENCKELS Steak Knife Set (8 Pieces) Amazon $39 See On Amazon Steak knives are a table essential that can be used for more than just steak. Whether you’re buying your first set or need to replace some dull ones, this steak knife set from Henckels is a great place to start. It comes with eight knives, so you have enough to host a dinner party, and they can be put through the dishwasher, although hand washing is recommended. The stainless steel blades are 4.5 inches long and serrated to help you cut up steak, chicken, tough veggies, and more, and the handles are triple-riveted for added durability. Note that this set does not include a knife block. One fan raved: “We have had a set of these for years now and they work great. We actually got this set for a gift for someone else because we liked ours so much and they didn't have a solid set of steak knives. Definitely recommend, they stay sharp for years. It's best not to put knives into the dishwasher though because it will dull the blades.”

5 The Best Carving Knife Set HENCKELS Classic Carving Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $74 See On Amazon Perfectly cooked turkeys, hams, and briskets deserve to be perfectly carved too, which is where this two-piece classic carving set comes in. It includes an 8-inch carving knife and a 7-inch fork, so you can expertly slice all kinds of grilled and roasted meats. The blade is made from satin-finished stainless steel, while the handles are triple riveted with an ergonomic design that’s easy to hold. Another reason to love this set is that the pieces are dishwasher friendly, so you’ll have a bit less to clean up after your big cook. It doesn’t include a knife block, but the two-piece set is easy to store. One fan raved: “Sharp AF! DO NOT test the blade with your finger, you will get cut. Lightweight, holds an edge, and easy to clean. Bought them because of Hell’s Kitchen. This is not your grandma’s stainless steel. Zero disappointment even though this is the retail-home version of their professional knives. Looking for a good carving set? Get this one.”

6 The Best Small Zwilling Set ZWILLING Four Star Anniversary Knife Block Set (8 Pieces) Amazon $200 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a knife set that’s a bit more high-end, this is the pick for you. Made by Zwilling, it comes with a paring knife, a prep knife, a bread knife, a utility knife, and a chef's knife, so you have the essentials you need to take on any cooking project. The blades are made from high-carbon stainless steel, so they will hold their edge better, but when they do begin to dull, you can use the included honing steel to sharpen them at home. This set also comes with a pair of kitchen shears and a block, so you can keep everything well-organized and handy on your counter. One fan raved: “I love these Henckles knives. I've been using a cheaper set and finally knew it was time to upgrade. These are crazy sharp, but the first thing I noticed was how well balanced they feel in my hand. Easy to handle and slice with. I waited to review them for a couple weeks to have time to do a realistic review and yep... I love them!”

7 The Best Large Zwilling Set ZWILLING Four Star II Knife Block Set (10 Pieces) Amazon $650 See On Amazon If you love to cook, you’ll love this premium 10-piece knife set made by Zwilling. The knives have high-carbon stainless steel blades, which makes them more durable than knives made from normal stainless steel. This set also comes with all the pieces you need, including multiple paring knives, a boning knife, a santoku knife, a chef’s knife, and a honing steel. While this set doesn’t come with steak knives, the included knife block has spaces for them at the bottom, so you can add your own. One fan raved: “These knives are awesome! They will be your ‘go to’ knives for years. Sometimes new knives need to have an ‘edge’ put on them, but these arrived sharp and ready [to] dice!” Available sizes: 3

