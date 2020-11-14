Coffee may be part of my daily morning routine, but a mugful of hot chocolate instantly feels more special and fun. The best hot chocolate maker can fit your kitchen space and budget, either with handheld options or larger plug-in versions.

To find the right machine for you, it's important to consider a few key things. How often do you expect to make hot chocolate or for how big of a crowd? This will help you decide between choosing a simpler and more affordable tool to make the occasional treat or investing in a convenient or big-batch machine. Hot chocolate tools can include milk frothers, which can also be used for lattes and other coffee drinks, or bigger automatic machines that make other drinks, as well (like cappuccinos). Some options only froth and/or steam milk while other picks blend powdered hot chocolate mixes and/or richer recipes using chocolate bars or pieces.

Handheld frothers can be used in any mug or individual serving while larger hot chocolate makers have capacities that can prepare a couple of hot chocolates or more at a time. Keep in mind handheld options have smaller footprints that are easier to store than a more dedicated hot chocolate maker, and battery-powered options are also conveniently portable.

So keep reading for the best hot chocolate makers to bring sweet treats into your kitchen. Each one is highly rated on Amazon, including a couple of picks with more than 10,000 reviews.

1. The Best Overall Hot Chocolate Maker

The overall best hot chocolate maker under $100 is a plug-in option that froths and steams milk but also can blend any hot chocolate mix, whether it uses cocoa powder or chocolate pieces. Plus, the removable stainless steel jug is the only dishwasher-safe pick on my list.

With a 17-ounce capacity, this hot chocolate maker works in about a minute or a minute and a half. You'll love the one-touch buttons for selecting hot chocolate, cappuccino, latte, or cold frothing, and its induction heating prevents scorched milk. Also, rubber feet on the bottom keep the appliance steady on the countertop.

A helpful review: “I had a very specific use-case: I want to wake up every morning and make my own cup of hot chocolate. This does it perfectly. Fill milk to the line, add a scoop of cocoa powder, sweetener (I use Splenda) and a 1/4t of vanilla (with a little mint extract). Turn it on, and ~2 minutes later it's done. I pour it into a mug with a bit more milk, and usually splurge with whipped cream! Key ... after pouring it into the mug, I immediately rinse out the casara cup with water. Then it's really easy to clean (either manually or in the dishwasher). I've almost never had problems with blending ... maybe 3 or 4 since I bought it many months ago. It's a little thing, but it does make my life better.”

2. A Compact Milk Frother To Whip Up Hot Chocolate Anywhere

The best milk frother is a favorite with over 13,000 reviews on Amazon, and this handheld pick is compact and affordable enough to suit any kitchen space. This battery-powered pick comes with two AA batteries and it creates creamy foam in any mug or cup in as little as 15 seconds for hot chocolate, lattes, milkshakes, or even matcha.

The ergonomic handle is comfortable to hold, and the stainless steel whisk is built to last. To clean it, just use soapy water. It's also helpful that this frother is portable, so you can whip up a hot chocolate or latte pretty much anywhere. It's available in a variety of colors like black, blue, gold, and red.

A helpful review: “Works well. Have used almost daily for months, seems durable, especially for the price. Good for coffee, but great for hot chocolate. No more undissolved sugar at the bottom of the mug!”

3. A Larger Milk Frother & Steamer

For a tool that can also warm your hot chocolate mix or milk, this is the best milk frother and steamer. The stainless steel jug holds 4.4 ounces for frothing and 10 ounces for heating up to 149 degrees Fahrenheit; the jug is also lined with nonstick coating for easy cleaning. This pick froths hot or cold milk in about a minute.

Choose from black, white or red to match your other kitchen appliances. With over 13,000 reviews, shoppers commented this plug-in pick works well even with plant-based milk. A cleaning sponge is included.

A helpful review: “I bought this for my son for Christmas but I use it much more than he does. This machine is amazing! I am lactose intolerant and use almond milk. It froths up amazingly well. I use it to top my espresso. It also warms milk without frothing. I use this function for my hot chocolate. The temperature is perfect. Then I froth more almond milk to top it off. This is such a fun treat for me as I don’t frequent locations that make frothy topped drinks. I love it and more importantly, it works just as it states it does. A quality product.”

4. This Hot Chocolate Maker For Big Batches

Now, if you're really dedicated to regularly having hot chocolate, consider investing in the best hot chocolate maker for making big batches to serve family and friends. The 32-ounce pitcher makes enough to fill four mugs of hot chocolate at a time, and it can heat and blend any kind of hot chocolate, powdered or in pieces. You can add other ingredients, like candy, to this pick's basket, and it takes about 10 minutes to prepare this bigger batch.

Keep in mind this plug-in pick blends but does not froth milk. Twenty recipes are included to get you started, and the machine automatically shuts off after use.

A helpful review: “Admittedly, you wouldn't think that you would need a special machine to make hot [chocolate.] Don't you just heat the water and dump in the package of hot chocolate? This machine creates a much better cup of hot chocolate. Add milk and hot chocolate mix and a few minutes later, you have the [perfect] cup of warm frothy chocolate. We also enjoy it for making the perfect cup of chai tea. Microwave hot chocolate is for amateurs. If you want a really good cup, this machine is your friend!”