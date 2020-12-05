When your hot tub isn’t in use, a durable cover is essential for keeping it clean and protected from rain, snow, and debris. To protect your spa from damage, the best hot tub covers are made from weather-resistant materials like polyester canvas, and they come in a range of shapes and sizes so you can choose one that fits your tub to a T. And if you're looking for something to replace the insulated cover your spa probably came with, I've tracked down a fantastic customizable option.

The best spa covers are made from heavy-duty, weather-resistant materials, and polyester canvas is at the top of the list. This material is durable and resistant to stretching, and the tight weave makes it windproof and water-resistant. To ensure the cover won't fly off in harsh weather, look for secure elastic or adjustable drawstring cords and buckle closures, along with air vents that prevent lofting. But remember: You'll still want to use your hot tub's existing hardshell or insulated cover underneath for maximum protection.

If you're looking to replace the insulated cover that your spa came with, you'll want to look for one made with high-density foam that’ll lock in a certain amount of heat while also protecting against heavy snowfall if you live in a cold climate. That insulation can also keep your tub warm and cut down on energy bills. These foam covers usually feature a top layer of marine-grade vinyl, which is windproof, waterproof, and easy to clean, so you can concentrate on relaxing instead of upkeep.

Beyond that, it's simply a matter of finding a cover that fits the size and shape of your hot tub. So whether you want to keep your spa pristine in between uses or upgrade the insulation factor, these are the best hot tub covers on Amazon that’ll help your tub stay in tip-top shape.

1. The Best For Square Hot Tubs

This square spa cover is made from ultra-durable 600-denier polyester canvas, and it's been treated with a water-repellent and UV-resistant coating for even more protection. It also has sturdy waterproof taped seams and waterproof backing, and thanks to the air vents on two sides, it won't loft in the wind. To keep it secured to your tub (even in inclement weather), there are heavy-duty elastic cords and buckles that allow for a snug fit that stays put. Plus, it comes in five sizes, ranging from 76 by 76 inches to 95 by 95 inches, so you can fit just about any square hot tub. You can choose between brown and tan.

According to a reviewer: “I was surprised how heavy the cover is, meaning made from a heavyweight material. I was relieved it wasn’t some cheaply feeling thin material, as the area I’m in tends to get a fair amount of wind, and anything lightweight will get shredded quickly. The straps on the bottom of the cover tightened up real nice, and I was unable to pull the cover off no matter how hard I tried.”

2. The Best For Round Hot Tubs

If you’ve got a circular spa, this round hot tub cover should fit the bill. The top is made from durable, water-resistant polyester with UV-resistant layers, and the backing is water-resistant. Plus, the adjustable belt and cinched drawstring help keep the cover in place on windy days, and there are vents to prevent lofting. In addition to round covers, this brand also offers other shapes and sizes, including square and rectangular. The tan cover comes in seven sizes, ranging from 76 to 95 inches.

According to a reviewer: “It went on easily and has a couple of pull tight adjusters to hold it snugly. My spa is currently drained and sitting idle, but I opened it all up last week to make sure it didn't have leaks or moisture and it was pristine inside.”

3. A Custom-Made Replacement Cover With Insulation

If you need a custom-fit cover to replace the one you have now, this deluxe hot tub cover is the way to go — and it can be designed to fit any size or shape of hot tub. The customization process is a breeze and can be done in just a few minutes before hitting the "add to cart" button on Amazon. Just input your hot tub model, and begin making selections. There are 16 colors, two materials (marine-grade vinyl or "weather-shield" polyester — both of which are highly-water-resistant), standard or insulated hinges, and foam core insulation. (Hot tip: The standard foam core will give you 1.5-pound density insulation, which is adequate without being heavy, but if you live in a cold climate or are looking to save big time on energy costs, opt for the 2-pound density upgrade.) You can even select for an energy-saving underside that provides more active insulation or a vapor barrier to help extend the life of the cover.

It attaches securely with four lockable safety straps, but there are no vents for lofting — but since this is a heavier option, that shouldn't be a problem.

According to a reviewer: “This was a replacement purchase for our waterlogged cover. The folks at Cover Guy helped ensure the measurements were accurate (mine were off & they helped fix it). It arrived much sooner than I expected and is a happy addition to our hot tub. we added the extra vapor barrier and energy shield and we are seeing the difference in temps."

Also Great: A Thermal Blanket That Can Be Trimmed To Size

To help retain the heat in your hot tub, slip this insulating thermal blanket under the cover for more energy efficiency. The thick, heavy-duty bubble film floats on the surface of the water to reduce heat loss, and it also works as a barrier that may extend the life of your cover by reducing water contact. The bubble blanket fits surfaces up to 84 by 84 inches, and it’s easy to trim for the perfect fit.

According to a reviewer: “This cover was thicker than expected and I was impressed with the quality. It's easy to trim and the directions provided guide you thru making a great fit for your hot tub.”

Another Thing That's Nice To Have: A Hot Tub Cover Lifter

A hot tub cover lift can make it easier to remove the cover when it’s time to use the spa, and it may prevent wear and tear on the cover, too. This one has an under-mount design that should fit most hot tub shapes and sizes up to 96 inches, and it’s made from weather-resistant, powder-coated aluminum. The hydraulic lift makes cover removal a breeze, and when not in use, the lift stores neatly out of the way on the side of the tub.

According to a reviewer: “The unit is sturdy and fully adjustable and I mostly like how the cover is stored down low, beside the spa base, and not up right next [you], blocking the view.”