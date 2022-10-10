25 Housewarming Gifts New Home Owners Will Actually Use

As exciting as it is to ditch the rental and own a home for the first time, the process can be pretty stressful. On top of the whole packing, moving, and unpacking part, new homeowners are tasked with outfitting their new digs with everything they need to function in day-to-day life. That’s where you come in.

Chances are, new homeowners want to pick out their furniture and decor to make their space feel like home. But the right housewarming gift from a loved one can take some stress out of stocking the kitchen or outfitting the living room. It could even just provide a little opportunity for self-care during a big transition.

Know someone who’s about to move or recently settled into a new space? Here are 25 ideas for housewarming gifts they’ll actually use.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

A bit of greenery can make a big difference in livening up a space, and the recipient can choose their own pot to personalize it. If you gift a plant, choose one that’s unfussy and easy to care for, such as a ZZ plant or snake plant. Neither requires a ton of light or water to thrive — one less stressor for the new homeowners.

Even when you think you have enough of them, dish towels will go missing from the laundry pile. This neutral set will look great in any kitchen — also, they’re woven with upcycled cotton and linen for sustainability and extra absorbency.

What’s more on the nose — literally — than a candle that smells like possibility and future memories? This one, created by the brand Homesick, has notes of jasmine, cedarwood, and lime. It burns for 60+ hours — just enough time for your gift recipient to get settled in their new-to-them space.

When you’re at a loss, grab a gift card. That way, the new homeowners can choose something they’re sure to use on their own time, whether it’s a pack of paper towels or some fresh bed sheets.

Now that they finally have space to entertain, any new homeowner will appreciate a pretty charcuterie board. This one is equipped with a serving platter, bowls, and a knife set for easy entertaining.

Another entertaining essential? A board game everyone will love. Equal parts strategy and word game, Codenames is ideal for two players or bigger groups of up to eight people. Plus, it’s small, so it won’t hog valuable storage space in the recipient’s new home.

The best part of this drawer organizer isn’t the pretty bamboo finish: It’s the fact that it’s expandable, so it’ll fit anywhere in the kitchen. New homeowners will appreciate the help keeping their space organized as they accumulate flatware and other utensils!

Welcome mats are an easy way to add some flair and warmth to an entryway — and even if a homeowner already has one, they probably have more than one entrance, or their existing mat will eventually get dirty.

This white acrylic tray adds a modern aesthetic to any room — but it’s also super functional, acting as coffee table decor, charcuterie board, or even an entryway catch-all. Want to cater to the recipient’s style? The tray comes in three other colors: black, clear, and yellow.

Movie nights and lazy mornings both call for a cozy throw blanket, and this one definitely hits the mark. It’s made of super-soft faux fur (no shedding!) that’s easy to freshen up in the laundry, and it comes in several sizes and colors.

One can never have too many bottle openers, especially if they’re multi-functional. This affordable zinc alloy opener pops open bottles and unscrews corks, so it’s a stylish and functional addition to any drawer or bar cart.

Looking for a present that’s useful for self-care and entertaining? This assortment of tea bags comes with its own (surprisingly cute) storage box that your recipient can easily pull out to wind down before bed.

Another must-have for adults who imbibe: a trusty cocktail shaker. This one is neutral enough to look nice on any counter or bar cart. It comes equipped with a strainer, and the cap functions as a jigger (complete with measurement markings).

It makes for great coffee table decor, but this book also has tons of great home-making advice and lifestyle tips focused on decluttering. What homeowner doesn’t need some expert insight on keeping things neat?

Even if the home-buyers are set on kitchen gadgets, it’s nice to have an extra set of tools for special occasions. Wrap this minimalist cookware in a cute tea towel with a ribbon for a fun touch.

Encourage a much-needed de-stressing soak with this bath tray, which expands to fit the width of almost any tub. Make the gift extra special by including some bath salts, a candle, or a bottle of vino.

Every home (or room!) needs a set of coasters to protect surfaces from condensation while adding some welcomed flair. This set, made of real marble and accented by gold foil, is about as gorgeous as they come.

If gifting flowers is up your alley, go the extra mile and arrange them in a pretty vessel for the recipient to keep. This modern ceramic vase comes in three colors that’ll match any home aesthetic: white, pink, and black.

Encourage your home-owning friends to spend more time in their new kitchen with a cookbook full of delicious recipes. Bonus points if you pair it with some groceries or a grocery delivery gift card to make cooking even easier.

Soap bottles, necessary as they are to our hygiene, aren’t always pretty. Help the new homeowners in your life upgrade their setup with these gorgeous amber bottles, which they can fill with dish detergent or hand soap. They even come with waterproof labels.

The more someone cooks, the more leftovers there are — and the more food storage options they’ll need. Encourage less waste (and saving money on single-use plastic) with these handy BPA-free storage bags, which can be hand washed and reused over and over!

The best housewarming gifts are the ones you probably wouldn’t buy for yourself. These chili, garlic, lemon, and basil olive oils are the perfect example. Most of us use oil for everyday cooking, but how many of us go out of our way to add fun flavor to the process?

You have mixing bowls, and then you have nesting mixing bowls with lids. These beauties would look great displayed on a counter, but they’re also useful for prepping, serving, and storing food. Also, multi-use products mean fewer items to store and organize!

Most people have enough coffee mugs, but what about iced coffee cups with lids and reusable straws? Add this set to your cart if you know homeowners who also happen to be coffee lovers (or, really, any kind of drink lovers).

If the homeowners aren’t lucky enough to have an actual wine cellar, then this wooden wine rack is the next best thing. If you can swing it, bring a bottle or two to complete the gift or enjoy with the recipients at a housewarming party.