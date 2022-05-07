No matter how much effort is made, insects such as mosquitoes inevitably seem to find their way indoors. Available in a variety of styles — from lanterns to rackets — the best indoor mosquito zappers help you eradicate winged pests, so you can live and sleep in a bug-free environment. Here are a few things to keep in mind.

What To Consider When Shopping For Mosquito Zappers

Like outdoor bug zappers, most indoor units — with the exception of handheld rackets — work by luring insects with UV lights, which are surrounded by electric rods that eradicate them on contact. They come in multiple styles, and your choice will depend on where you want to position the zapper in your home.

Standard bug zappers: Available in lantern and slim, grid-style designs, these can sit on a tabletop or floor, or — if outfitted with a chain or hook — be hung to keep surfaces clear. Most plug into standard outlets, but some are USB-powered.

Plug-in zappers : These plug directly into wall outlets (much like night lights) for a solution that's less obvious. While compact, they can provide targeted zapping in small areas.

Handheld mosquito zappers: Shaped like tennis rackets, these are rechargeable and work similarly to fly swatters, but they have electrical grid screens that eradicate bugs on contact.

Do Mosquito Zappers Work?

There is some controversy as to the effectiveness of bug zappers for mosquitos, as mosquitos may not be as attracted to UV light as other insects are. That being said, you’ll find plenty of anecdotal evidence from reviewers who were pleased with their effectiveness — just be aware that there are differing opinions on the matter. (It’s certainly worth scanning bug zapper reviews for more insight on your product pick.)

If you’re concerned that UV zappers won’t do the job, an electrical zapping racket may be your pick, as it does away with UV light altogether, allowing you instead to target mosquitos on an as-needed basis.

Safety is something else to consider, and protective cages can help guard fingers or pets from coming into contact with the zapper. Lastly, since dead bugs can accumulate quickly, look for a bug zapper with a collection tray that's easy to remove and clean.

Whether your bug problem is big or small, the best indoor mosquito zappers can help you control it with minimal effort.

1. A Pair Of Zapping Rackets That Eradicate On Contact

Pros

easy to store between uses

great for occasional use

rechargeable design

Cons

requires more effort

You could think of these mosquito-zapping racquets from ZAP IT! as high-voltage fly swatters that eliminate bugs on contact — but, unlike with fly swatters, there’s no need to use force. The electrically charged grid is covered by three layers of fine mesh to help protect fingers in case of accidental contact, and the zapping power can be activated by holding down a button on the handle. The rackets have a convenient rechargeable design and an LED light for finding and targeting mosquitoes in the dark.

The cordless bug zapper has a slim profile, making it ideal if you want something you can stow away between uses. It’s available in three sizes — mini, medium, and large — with electrical grid screens that range in size from 6.3 to 8.3 inches. (The larger the screen, the less accurate you’ll have to be in order to target a mosquito.) Last but not least, this is the best bug zapper for mosquitos if you’re hesitant about relying on UV light to eradicate them, but of course, there’s no collection tray, so you’ll have to sweep up any debris yourself.

A reviewer wrote: “These are great! We had a different brand racket that used batteries and broke after just a few months. Somehow we have mosquitoes in our house all the time, and it's infuriating. The rackets are a lifesaver. Love that these are rechargeable!!”

Dimensions: screen size options include 6.3 inches, 7.6 inches, and 11.3 inches | Coverage: n/a

2. A Mosquito Zapper With A Slim Profile

Pros

slim profile

can be set upright or hung on a wall

Cons

metal hanging chain looks a little utilitarian

This panel-style bug zapper can be placed on a flat surface or hung from a wall within reach of an electrical outlet, so you can arrange it in a way that feels most convenient and out of the way for you. With a thickness of just 3 inches, it won’t jut out too far from a wall, regardless of where you place it.

A simple on/off switch powers the zapper’s UV light bulbs and high-voltage grid, which eliminate mosquitos and other insects like moths and flies on contact. The zapper’s collection tray slides out easily for emptying, and a mesh screen helps prevent contact with the electrical grid for safe handling.

If you’re looking for more coverage, the brand also offers a large bug zapper that provides 10 extra inches of length.

A reviewer wrote: “I just took this out of the box and plugged it in and it's a killing machine. We have a mosquito problem at work and this has been a great help. It makes a satisfying pop noise when mosquitoes find their way to the light.”

Dimensions: 15 x 11 x 3 inches | Coverage: up to 850 square feet, according to a reviewer

3. A Lantern Zapper With A Small Footprint

Pros

compact footprint

features integrated loop for hanging from a hook

360-degree UV light

Cons

may not hang well from a wall due to bulky design

Boasting a small footprint, this mosquito bug zapper can be hung like a lantern or placed on a flat surface like a table, and the 360-degree design means it provides wide coverage — up to 1,500 square feet. The thick plastic slats help protect you from the electrically charged zapping component, and mosquitoes and other insects collect in a large-capacity tray at the base of the zapper, which twists off for emptying and cleaning. The versatile zapper can be used indoors or outdoors — if you use it outside, you’ll benefit from the unit’s anti-flood design that prevents water from collecting in the base in the event of rain.

One more note: This pick may be a bit more challenging to hang from a wall; the placement of the hanging loop is at the top of the unit, making it more suitable for hanging under overhangs (like the underside of a kitchen cabinet).

A reviewer wrote: “Best thing I got for my kitchen, I have not seen a mosquito or a fly since I got it.”

Dimensions: 6 x 6 x 13.5 inches | Coverage: up to 1,500 square feet

4. A Set Of Small Zappers That Plug Right Into An Outlet

Pros

less noticeable than large zappers

large coverage area

Cons

smaller catch tray may need to be cleaned more often

fewer user reviews than other options

Though less powerful than some of the other options here, this set of four plug-in mosquito zappers offers a less noticeable solution that gives you the ability to put a unit in multiple places around your home. Each one emits a blue LED light to attract pests, and a power switch on the body of the zapper lets you turn it on and off as desired. A small hinged door at the bottom of each zapper can be opened for emptying and cleaning — which you may have to do fairly often, as the smaller size makes it more likely to fill up fast — but the protective design helps keep your hands safely away from the electrical components.

A reviewer wrote: “We turn it on at night time. Works as a night light, mosquitoes do not bother us while sleeping. It doesn't kill during the day, but I do not care about it. The main thing is that the device is defending us at night. There are two such lamps, one for each floor.”

Dimensions: 3.9 x 2.3 x 1.5 inches | Coverage: up to 1,100 square feet total

