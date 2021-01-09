An interchangeable curling wand is a versatile tool that can help you sculpt everything from loose waves to tight curls. The best interchangeable curling wands come with multiple removable barrels, offer different heat settings, and feature a lock mechanism to keep the barrel securely in place as you curl. They also have a rotating swivel cord for tangle-free movement, and they should come with a heat-resistant glove.

When it comes to heat tools, different hair types should be styled at different temperatures. With that in mind, choose an interchangeable curling wand that offers multiple temperatures to help you find your ideal setting. All three of the options on this list can heat up to at least 410 degrees Fahrenheit — but keep in mind that if you have fine, highlighted, or color-treated hair, you should consider opting for a curling wand that can be set to temperatures below 280 degrees Fahrenheit. In addition to more heat settings, pricier models often feature digital displays, and automatic shut-off timers. Some wands also come with helpful accessories like storage bags and clips.

Also take a look at the individual barrel attachments that each curling wand comes with, as barrels can come in an array of shapes and sizes to achieve different types of curls. Straight barrels sculpt uniform curls, while oval-shaped barrels create more natural-looking, tousled waves. Tapered barrels (or cone barrels) are very versatile: You can create curls that taper off to a smaller size at the ends, or you can wrap your hair around just the thick or thin end to create more uniformly sized curls. There are also bubble-shaped barrels, which can make it easier to keep hair wrapped in place as you curl.

To help narrow down your search, I've compiled the best interchangeable curling wands you can buy on Amazon. They all feature a tangle-resistant swiveling cord and heat-resistant gloves to make styling easier. Although the manufacturers themselves didn't specify if the products work across all hair types, I've chosen interchangeable curling wands that have garnered positive reviews from users with a variety of hair textures and thicknesses, including straight, curly, thin, and thick.

1. This Budget-Friendly Interchangeable Curling Wand

Barrels included: One 0.35- to 0.71-inch tapered barrel; one 0.71- to 1-inch tapered barrel; one 1-inch straight barrel; 1- to 1.25-inch tapered barrel; and one 1.25-inch tapered barrel

Accessories included: One protective glove and one hair clip

Short on time? Don't fret, this affordable five-in-one curling wand set heats up within 30 seconds. It offers two convenient temperature levels: 374 and 410 degrees Fahrenheit. However, since you can't set this curling wand below 280 degrees Fahrenheit, it might not be the best option for delicate or damaged hair. However, fans of this curling wand have self-described their hair as everything from thin to thick, short to long, and natural to straight. While it offers limited settings and features, it comes with five barrels that are designed to lock in place, including both tapered and straight styles — plus, the price makes it an incredible deal.

Promising Amazon review: “For the price, you can’t beat it. Though I use mainly the largest barrel, it’s nice to have the option. Wish you could see the temp go up, or that it would tell you when it’s fully heated, but it heats up very quickly regardless.”

2. The Curling Wand With The Most Barrel Options (& A Digital Display)

Barrels included: One 0.5- to 1-inch tapered barrel; one 0.5-inch straight barrel; one 0.75-inch straight barrel; one 1-inch bubble barrel; one 1-inch straight barrel; one 1.26-inch straight barrel; and one 1.5-inch oval barrel

Accessories included: Protective glove, storage bag, and two hair clips

Whether your hair is cut short, medium-length, or long, Parwin Pro's curling wand set definitely gets the job done, according to reviewers. Plus, one fan explained that it "works on all hair types and textures!" It features seven different barrels (both tapered and straight), and it's easy to set the temperature between 170 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit using the digital display meaning it's a great pick if you have especially delicate hair. The display even changes from blue to green when you've hit your desired temperature.

Just swap in the barrel you want and rotate it to lock it into place. The automatic shut-off kicks in after one hour and offers extra reassurance when it comes to safety. (Read: No more panicking that you forgot to turned off your hair tool!)

Promising Amazon review: “I’ve tried several curling irons and straighteners which all took forever and never gave me a result I liked. I’m talking like an hour to curl my hair. Well with this wand it takes me 15-20 minutes tops to curl my hair and it turns out gorgeous in my opinion. The curls last 3-4 days for me [...] This is a serious game changer for anybody wanting to cut time off their hair routine.”

3. An Interchangeable Curling Wand With Temperature-Regulating Technology

Barrels included: One 0.75- to 1.25-inch tapered barrel; one 1-inch straight barrel; and one 1.25-inch straight barrel

Accessories included: Protective glove and storage bag

While it may be the priciest option on the list, the T3 Whirl Trio styling wand is among the best on the market — plus, the large majority of its Amazon ratings give it five stars! What sets this curling wand apart from the others is that it utilizes microchip technology to regulate the temperature across the barrel. This reduces exposing your hair to unnecessary heat, which can cause damage like dry strands, split ends, and breakage.

The curling wand offers five adjustable heat settings (ranging from 260 degrees Fahrenheit to 410 degrees Fahrenheit), so you should be able to find a setting for you regardless of your hair type. Plus, according to one reviewer, “the wands are easily interchangeable, no issues with the lock mechanism.” Other bonus features include a one-hour automatic shut-off mechanism and cool barrel tips, which work alongside the protective glove to prevent your fingers from burning as you style your hair.

Promising Amazon review: “This is my favorite Wand! I wand my hair a lot and have been wanting this wand for quite sometime. [...] I can really tell a difference in this wand vs. other wands I own/have tried. My hair does not have the frizz, it curls beautifully & it last a long time. The temp settings are perfect. [...] Highly recommend!”