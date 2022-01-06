If you want to keep your iPad Pro looking new for longer, a screen protector is a must-have accessory. The best iPad Pro screen protectors are made of tempered glass or plastic to safeguard your screen without sacrificing clarity or touch-screen responsiveness. Since there are many options on the market, the right one for you will depend on the specific model of your iPad and the level of protection you want (as well as your budget). And since you’ll most likely install the screen protector yourself, you’ll want an option that you can easily attach to your iPad yourself and comes with everything you need to do so.

Typically, iPad screen protectors are made of tempered glass or plastic. Of the two types, tempered glass is the most resistant to scratches, but it can shatter if damaged. If you’d prefer a plastic screen protector, you can choose from polyethylene terephthalate (PET) or thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU). PET can provide users with a paper-like surface which many prefer if they like to draw or write on their tablet. While it’s less durable than tempered glass, TPU plastic is usually stronger and more flexible than PET, and it can even mend itself from some light scratches. At the very least, your screen protector should safeguard your iPad Pro’s screen from some scratches, scuffs, and dust, but if you want to protect it against the occasional fall, consider a product that has both a screen protector and a case. Finally, if you’re worried about your iPad’s camera lens getting damaged, you can find a kit that includes lens protectors as well.

As you shop, you’ll also want to choose one that’s designed to fit your specific iPad Pro model. iPad Pros are only made in 11- and 12.9-inch sizes, but the size of the screen and depth can vary according to the individual model. To help whittle down your choice, manufacturers usually indicate the models the screen protector is made for in the product specifications.

Below, find the five best iPad Pro screen protectors on Amazon.

1. The Durable iPad Pro Screen Protector With 18,000+ Ratings

Made of: Tempered glass

Compatible with: 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th Generation) and 11-inch iPad Pro (1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th Generation)

This fan-favorite iPad Pro Screen Protector boasts a 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon after more than 18,000 customers have weighed in. It’s made of a tempered glass that is tough but only 0.33 millimeters thick to keep your screen’s clarity intact. The manufacturer indicates the screen protector won’t affect touch-screen responsiveness either. Plus, it’s offered in sizes for all iPad Pros, from the 1st generation all the way to the 5th generation.

According to reviewers, the installation process is simple. One reviewer described, “The guide stickers made it really easy to line up for a perfect fit. I like that it also comes with wipes for cleaning and lint-free cloths to remove [any] debris before installation.” You can even watch an instructional video for more guidance.

One reviewer wrote: “Amazingly strong screen cover. No problem with the touch screen. Putting it on takes some care - just follow the directions and it goes great! My four year old hasn’t put a scratch on it.”

2. An iPad Pro Screen Protector With A Paper-Like Surface

Made of: PET plastic

Compatible with: 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd, 4th, and 5th Generations) and 11-inch iPad Pro (3rd, 4th, and 5th Generations)

Those who like to use their iPad Pro to draw or write might appreciate this iPad Pro screen protector. It’s designed with PET plastic and has a textured matte surface to mimic the feeling of writing on real paper. Its anti-fingerprint coating also works to minimize oil buildup from muddling your screen. The protector is 0.17 millimeters thick, which, according to the manufacturer, helps maintain the screen’s touch-sensitivity whether you’re working with your fingertips or using an Apple Pencil.

As for installation, one reviewer described the process as “surprisingly easy compared to most screen protectors,” adding that “the positioning stickers actually work well, and the included squeegee is much higher quality than I expected.” If you want a full breakdown of the step-by-step process, you can watch an instructional video that’ll walk you through it. Plus, your order comes with two screen protectors instead of one.

One reviewer wrote: “The feel is amazing. It’s like a little scratchy paper to write on, but it's a good thing. It really helps the pencil not slide. I write on my ipad all the time now. For everything, I don't really even know where a pen is. It also has a nice look, there isn’t a glare problem, and the color isn’t off.”

3. This iPad Pro Screen Protector That Can “Heal” From Minor Scratches

Made of: TPU plastic

Compatible with: 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th Generations) and 11-inch iPad Pro (3rd, 4th, and 5th Generations)

Constructed with flexible TPU, this iPad Pro screen protector is made to absorb impact and heal from minor scratches. While it won’t work any big miracles, it might be able to smooth over very minor scratches or punctures over time. While the manufacturer doesn’t specify the thickness of the screen protector, it shouldn’t shouldn’t interfere with clarity or touch sensitivity, and it provides enough traction for control when using an Apple Pen. Plus, it’s resistant to dust, oil, and even UV light so it won’t yellow over time. All that, and it’s virtually invisible to the eye, too.

As for installation? Reviewers are somewhat divided. While some shoppers have mentioned that it’s quick and simple, others have reported the process isn’t as easy as they’d like. What many reviewers do agree on is that once the screen protector is on, it stays put for a long time — which might well make it worth the extra work.

One reviewer wrote: “It takes a tiny while to install, but the result is amazing, you don’t notice you have a protector on!”

4. The iPad Pro Case With A Screen Protector

Made of: TPU screen protector with polycarbonate case

Compatible with: 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd, 4th, and 5th Generations) and 11-inch iPad Pro (3rd, 4th, and 5th Generations)

This hard-shell case for iPad Pros is made with a hardy plastic that’s designed to withstand drops. Plus, the case comes with a TPU plastic screen protector, which is designed to offer protection from scratches without compromising on clarity or touch sensitivity — although, SUPCASE doesn’t specify exactly how thick it is. While the shell might be the focal point of this case, one impressed customer described: “The screen protectors are actually usable and more durable than you would imagine. Normally I would opt to break out the plastic protector and just run a tempered glass protector but these protectors seem clearer and more precise on the touchscreen.”

While the case offers all-around protection for your iPad Pro, you can still use the USB port and attach a magnetized Apple Pencil to it. As a bonus, the case is designed with a kickstand for hands-free use, too. It’s also fairly easy to install — one shopper described, “I'm extremely happy with the ease of installation. Make sure you completely clean the screen before you close up the case, and you won't be disappointed.”

One reviewer wrote: “Have had this for 6 months and very happy with it. Dropped it once and there was no damage. It does add weight but is not bulky. Great protection.”

5. An iPad Pro Screen Protector With A Lens Protector

Made of: Tempered glass

Compatible with: 12.9-inch iPad Pro (4th and 5th Generations) and 11-inch iPad Pro (3rd, 4th, and 5th Generations)

If you want to keep both your iPad Pro’s screen and camera lens protected, you might like this iPad Pro screen protector kit. Both the screen and camera lens protectors are made of tempered glass. The protectors are 0.33 millimeters thick, and the manufacturer claims the protectors interfere with neither the on-screen clarity and touch-responsiveness, nor the quality of images and videos taken with the camera. Not just resistant to scratches, the protector is treated with a plasma oleophobic coating, which protects against fingerprint and oil smudges, too.

Like the other options on the list, reviewers have mentioned installation is simple. “Screen protector and camera screen protector [were] SUPER easy to install,” wrote one reviewer who also appreciated the included cleaning kit. You’ll also find an instructional video, which reviewers have mentioned is helpful when installing the lens protector.

One reviewer wrote: “I always fret when it comes to placing a screen protector on because of the dreaded bubbles. Using the included tools made the job easy and quick [...] The pencil still works perfectly with the added protection and as of now, I don’t worry too much over laying the iPad down and scratching the camera lens.”