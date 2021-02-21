Fresh, homemade juice can make you swear off the store-bought stuff forever — but most traditional juicers are uni-taskers that take up tons of counter space. The best blenders for juice have a puree or smoothie setting that can handle most fruits and vegetables, and a large enough capacity to make a few servings at a time.

Blenders and juicers are designed for two different purposes, so very few machines can do both. Blenders mix, puree, and liquify food, but they do not remove fruit and vegetable fiber, which is what a juicer does. However, there is an easy way to make juice with a blender: simply pour the blended fruit into a nut milk bag, then squeeze out the juice, leaving the fiber behind. One option on this list can actually remove fibers on its own without this additional step, but it requires a separate attachment.

Different blender manufacturers have different types of settings and different definitions of those settings, but as long as there is a puree or smoothie setting, your blender should be able to blend fruits and vegetable well enough to make juice. Smoothie and puree settings should work for softer ingredients like strawberries and spinach as well as for harder ingredients like apples. Be sure that the motor has at least 500 watts, which is the minimum you'll want for juices and smoothies.

For making juice, you'll likely want a blender with at least a 32-ounce capacity. Some blenders are much larger, but since juice only lasts two to three days in the refrigerator, it's rare to need more than 32 ounces at a time. When it comes to pitcher material, glass and plastic are the two most common varieties. Glass is heavier than plastic, but it is also less porous and easier to clean, which some users prefer. Both glass and plastic pitchers are usually dishwasher-safe.

Ready to enjoy fresh, delicious juices at home? Here are three of the best blenders for juice that you can buy on Amazon.

1. A True Blender-Juicer Combo

Capacity: 50.7 ounces

Speed settings: 10

Wattage: 1,100 watts

One of the few machines that can both blend and make true juice, the Breville Bluicer comes with two interchangeable blender and juicer tops, which can be used on the same base. The feed chute going into the juicer is 3.5 inches wide, so many fruits and vegetables can be put through without needing to be chopped first. The exit chute from the juicer can be set to go directly to the blender, which has 10 speed settings and five pre-set programs, so you can easily turn your juices into smoothies or sorbets. The blender also has a plastic pitcher and cold spin technology, which keeps juice and smoothies from getting too warm from the blades. It comes with a cleaning brush, and most of the components are dishwasher-safe.

2. A Budget-Friendly Blender With Over 11,000 Fans On Amazon

Capacity: 39.9 ounces

Speed settings: 4

Wattage: 700 watts

A great pick for those on a budget, this Hamilton Beach blender has four speed settings, including a smoothie/puree setting, so you can make juice when you use it with a nut milk bag. The lid, blades, and glass pitcher are all dishwasher-safe for easy clean-up, and the plastic lid has an easy-pour spout. It is also a fan favorite on Amazon, with over 11,000 five-star ratings.

"I was leaning toward a juicer but opted to go blender instead," wrote one reviewer. "I am still juicing. It makes about 40 ounces, of which I drink 20 in the morning and save the other 20 for later; works out great for me. Still pulpy, but I don't mind it. I also like the fact I can do purée and other sauces.”

3. A Powerful Blender With Multiple Attachments

Capacity: 72 ounces

Speed settings: 8

Wattage: 1,200 watts

This Ninja blender has three automatic programs and five manual programs, which include smoothie and puree settings that are perfect making juice with the added help of nut milk bags. The 1,200-watt motor offers more than enough power to liquefy fruits and vegetables, and crush ice for smoothies. This blender also comes with three travel cups, so you can take your smoothie to-go or make single servings, as well as a plastic pitcher that can blend up to 72 ounces at a time. The pitcher is dishwasher-friendly, so you won't have to worry about trying to scrub the blades clean.

“Love it. Great blender for amazing smoothies and juices," one fan noted. "I have been using it almost everyday for the last year and never had a problem.”