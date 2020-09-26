Key holders have one main purpose — to provide storage space for your keys right by the door, so you never have to search for them in a panic — but there are a variety of styles to choose from, and many of them hold more than just keys (think: sunglasses, the mail, and your phone). The best key holders for walls are sturdy enough to hold several sets of keys, blend in with your home decor, and are easy to install by mounting with screws or adhesive.

When it comes to choosing a key holder, you’ll want to consider style and functionality. Some holders only have hooks to hold things like keys, leashes, and scarves, while others have additional storage space for mail, magazines, and even decorative items — it all depends on how much space you want for stashing items when you walk in the door. As far as decor goes, there are tons of options to choose from, including farmhouse chic holders made from rustic pine, a minimalist key rack boasting clean lines, or a whimsical cloud that holds your keys with a strong magnet.

You’ll also want to consider installation. Many of these wall key holders come with the necessary mounting hardware, but if you’d rather not drill into the wall, look for a stick-on holder that you can stick anywhere.

From simple shelves to decorative designs, these are the best key holders for walls that will keep your everyday essentials in one convenient place, while giving your entryway a style upgrade.

1. A Classic Key Rack

With a simple, modern design, you can’t go wrong with this four-hook key rack that'll blend in with just about any decor. (Perfect if you don't want to put too much thought into, well, where you hang your keys.) The white key rack has chic satin nickel hooks, and it’s easy to install with the included hardware.

Dimensions: 8.5 x 1.6 x 1.4 inches

According to a fan: “For a small space behind the back door, this product is great for hanging up our keys. It is very nicely made and sturdy.”

2. A Fan-Favorite That Holds Mail

Thousands of Amazon reviewers have given five stars to this sturdy metal key holder, which earns extra style points, thanks to the romantic vine motif on the basket. The roomy storage compartment up top is great for mail and other miscellaneous items, and there are five hooks for keys, leashes, and other items. It comes in eight finish options, including bronze, matte white, and light pink. Installation hardware is included.

Dimensions: 2.75 x 11.12 x 4.75 inches

According to a fan: “I wanted a simple mail and keyholder to hang near the door that wasn't overly expensive, or unnecessarily large. This one fit the bill exactly. It holds quite a bit of mail, as well as some other odds and ends that never seem to have a home."

3. This Versatile Organizer With Farmhouse Vibes

With space for keys, mail, sunglasses, and even a small decorative object, this mail organizer with key hooks can hold it all, so it’s no surprise that Amazon reviewers love it. It’s available in classic black and white, as well as this rustic wood version that looks like it came straight out of a charming country house. Installation hardware is included.

Dimensions: 16.3 x 10 x 3.2 inches

According to a fan: “This is solid quality. Looks rustic, but in a cool; modern way. It's functional and fits right next to my front door perfectly!”

4. An Elegant Key Rack Made From Brass

For an upscale look that'll add a polished feel to your home, check out this wall key holder with a matte bronze powder-coated finish. This six-hook key rack features a small compartment on top thats perfectly sized for a few pieces of mail or your phone. One thing: Installation hardware is not included, and you'll need screws to hang it.

According to a fan: "Great little holder for keys and mail. We have it right beside the front door. Nice brushed brass finish."

5. A Sleek Stick-On Rack

If you don’t want to bother with drilling into the wall, this self-adhesive key rack is the perfect solution. Made from durable BPA-free plastic with a stainless steel and chrome finish, it’s sure to blend in with any decor. And of course (the most crucial selling point), installation is a breeze — just peel off the backing and press the rack onto the wall.

Dimensions: 6 x 1.8 x 1.2 inches

According to a fan: “Putting it up was easy and was even able to readjust a little before it set too much. Didn't peel off any of the wall paint in the process either. Sturdy and strong, looks really sleek on my wall.”

6. This Stylish Wooden Organizer

Made from dark pine wood and aluminum alloy, this key holder and mail shelf is the perfect mix of rustic and refined. The open-ended shelf provides a handy place to organize mail, and there are five key hooks for everyone in the family to use. Installation hardware is included.

Dimensions: 11.75 x7 x 3.125 inches

According to a fan: “Such a great value for an easy-to-install and rustic looking piece.”

7. A Cute Cloud That's Stick-On

This adorable cloud-shape key holder has strong built-in magnet that holds on tight to your key ring, and it’s super easy to install: Just peel off the adhesive backing and mount it anywhere — no hardware required. The key holder is made from durable plastic, and though it looks dainty, reviewers report it holds plenty of keys with ease. This is the perfect pick if your head is in the clouds and you're often losing track of your keys.

Dimensions: 4 x 3 x 1.4 inches

According to a fan: “It's very cute, doesn't draw a lot of attention to itself or look out of place, and it actually holds a sort of ridiculous amount of weight.”

8. An Organizer With 2 Storage Compartments

Not only does this key holder have five sturdy metal pegs to hold your key rings, but it also features two storage compartments, so you can keep mail, bills, and other items tidy and organized. It's made from durable, BPA-free plastic and comes in five colors, including white, black, and light pink. Installation hardware is included.

Dimensions: 2.25 x 11.25 x 5.25 inches

According to a fan: “Just wanted something simple/inexpensive to sort out my entryway clutter. The two mail sorters are pretty big and able to [hold] magazines and larger mail items. Key hooks are a tad shorter than I would like but they work.”

9. A Key Holder Shelf That Spruces Up Your Entryway

If you want to add some aesthetic flair to your entryway, this decorative key holder for walls has three stair-step shelves where you can place your favorite photos, a cute plant, and other fun decorative items. Beneath the shelving, there are four sturdy hooks for your keys, and you can choose from five colors, including vintage gray, burnt wood, and distressed wood options that'll make your front entryway look like a seaside cottage. One note: Installation hardware is not included, so you'll have to have some screws on hand.

Dimensions: 7.4 x 15.8 x 3.5 inches

According to a fan: “This is the first thing people see when they walk into my house I get so many compliments I just love it.”

10. A Mesh Basket Organizer

Made from durable mesh wire, this wall key holder is a great mix of function and style. Along with five key hooks, there's a roomy letter rack that's great for holding mail and other small items, like your keys and sunglasses. All hardware is included for wall mounting, and if you prefer something less utilitarian, you can also opt for bronze or golden floral basket design, both of which have an antique, romantic feel.

Dimensions: 10 x 1.6 x 4 inches

According to a fan: “Easy to install and is very sturdy. Can hold a good amount of weight!”

11. A Chalkboard Key Holder So You Can Leave Reminders

This key holder with a built-in chalkboard is perfect for leaving little notes and reminders right by the door. Along with the wide chalkboard (which has plenty of writing space), there's a mail slot, plus four key hooks. Chalk and mounting hardware are included, and you can choose from two distressed wood options: whitewashed and torched wood.

Dimensions: 9 x 13 x 4.4 inches

According to a fan: “Cute and works as designed. Chalkboard is easy to write on and clean. The hooks are perfect for our car keys and dog leashes.”

12. A Self-Adhesive Mail & Key Holder

This self-adhesive key holder boasts a minimalist design, and has a storage section with open sides, so it’s great for holding oversized letters or magazines which may not fit in other organizers. The durable plastic holder has four simple peg hooks, and the simple, clean design will blend in perfectly with modern decor. It’s available in white, gray, and beige.

Dimensions: 8.5 x 2.6 x 1.6 inches

According to a fan: “Looks great in my new condo. Very easy to install, just put the tape on (came with two strips, only needed one) and slap it on whatever wall you want it on. Looks great and is sturdy. Also the shelf part is great, holds a decent amount.”

13. This Ledge Shelf With A Built-In Key Magnet

If you want a simple design that still holds all your essential items, this sleek wooden key holder is perfect. Made from New Zealand pine, the holder comes in four chic colors: charcoal, natural, distressed white, and mahogany. The shelf has room for mail, sunglasses, and decorative items (hello, cute succulent), and your keys are held in place by magnetic discs beneath the shelf, so there are no hooks in sight. Installation hardware is included.

Dimensions: 12 x 4.3 x 3.5 inches

According to a fan: “Very well constructed and very easy to install. Took less than 10 minutes to install and it’s sturdy and tight to the wall. The magnets are strong and there is plenty of storage for my wallet.”

14. A Holder That Looks Like An Antique Key

Made from cast iron with a rust-colored finish, this old-fashioned holder looks like an antique key — so it’s perfect if you’re looking for vintage vibes. There are three key hooks, and while there's no storage space, it's a great pick if you're looking to add a bit of charm to your front entryway. Installation hardware is included.

Dimensions: 7.75 x 4 inches

According to a fan: “Very nice and sturdy key holder. Easy installation, holds heavy key sets with no problem.”