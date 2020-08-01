Any home chef knows: Prepping veggies can take forever. Between washing, chopping, and cooking, it's a lot, but the best knives for cutting vegetables can cut down on time and make the task much easier. You'll want to consider the sharpness as well as the size when shopping for the best vegetable knives.
Since there's such a size range in veggies (just think about the difference between a mushroom and a butternut squash), you'll want a wide-bladed knife. The wider the blade, the easier it is to cut through your larger produce with one quick swipe instead of getting your knife stuck halfway through. Plus, a wider blade allows you to scoop up veggie strips and pieces and slide them right into your soup or salad.
When it comes to materials, your knife will last longer and stay sharper if you choose a steel blade. Keep your eye out for durable carbon steel or forged steel so your knife will have the longest lifetime. Bonus if you can score a knife with a lifetime warranty.
A great knife for cutting veggies can be a kitchen investment, so you want to be sure you go with a high-quality option that gets the job done. Here's a round-up of some of the best knives out there to choose from.