Any home chef knows: Prepping veggies can take forever. Between washing, chopping, and cooking, it's a lot, but the best knives for cutting vegetables can cut down on time and make the task much easier. You'll want to consider the sharpness as well as the size when shopping for the best vegetable knives.

Since there's such a size range in veggies (just think about the difference between a mushroom and a butternut squash), you'll want a wide-bladed knife. The wider the blade, the easier it is to cut through your larger produce with one quick swipe instead of getting your knife stuck halfway through. Plus, a wider blade allows you to scoop up veggie strips and pieces and slide them right into your soup or salad.

When it comes to materials, your knife will last longer and stay sharper if you choose a steel blade. Keep your eye out for durable carbon steel or forged steel so your knife will have the longest lifetime. Bonus if you can score a knife with a lifetime warranty.

A great knife for cutting veggies can be a kitchen investment, so you want to be sure you go with a high-quality option that gets the job done. Here's a round-up of some of the best knives out there to choose from.

1 Best Overall, All Things Considered Mad Shark Santoku Knife Amazon $29 See On Amazon When it comes to slicing up veggies in a snap, this high-quality stainless steel knife hits all the right marks. The blade is made from carbon steel, which is virtually rust-proof and known to last for a really long time. It also comes in at 8 inches long and features a wide base with hollow divots to prevent veggies from sticking to the blade. With a sharp edge and a lightweight, ergonomic handle, it's easy to see why so many people swear by this knife. Both novices and experienced chefs love the overall quality of this option. According to one reviewer: "If you are wondering why 1 knife cost $20 you've never tried this kind of knife before! It cuts through something even as hard as a sweet potato completely effortlessly. It's very sharp, well balanced and feels comfortable to hold. It makes chopping and dicing so much easier. I like to cook and I greatly appreciate this knife!"

2 Runner-Up: This Affordable Knife That Has Thousands Of Fans Mercer Culinary Millennia 6-Inch Produce Knife Amazon $22 $19 See On Amazon This affordable veggie knife has over 6,000 fans on Amazon for a reason: It works amazingly well without breaking the bank. The blade is made from high-quality Japanese steel, and the flat edge is sharp enough to slide through any and all veggies in a snap. On top of that, this knife has one of the most comfortable handles out there. It features an ergonomic, neoprene handle with a textured grip to prevent slipping. The only downside is that the 6-inch blade on this knife is a bit shorter and not quite as wide as some other options on this list, so it may take a few cuts to get all the way through larger produce. But this affordable option comes with a stellar lifetime warranty. According to one reviewer: "This thing is bananas sharp. But its design is awesome. Long, thin and strong balanced blade, sharp as can be. My new favorite knife!"

3 Best Splurge Mercer Culinary Genesis Nakiri Vegetable Knife Amazon $42 See On Amazon Amazon reviewers insist that this 7-inch forged steel knife is well worth the splurge. For one, the blade is basically destruction-proof; it's so durable that it's guaranteed not to rust, corrode, or become discolored over time. It even comes with a lifetime warranty. This vegetable knife features a slightly rounded tip, making it perfect to slice back and forth through tough veggies with a quick rocking motion. Add to that the soft textured handle and overall blade sharpness, and this knife is a winner all around. According to one reviewer: "FANTASTIC knife, super sharp right out of the box, arrived on time and perfectly priced for German steel! [It's] an excellent length, easy to handle around fruits and veggies. I've used it on carrots, potatoes, tomatoes, and onions to name a few. You won't regret buying this knife, it is all that and more."