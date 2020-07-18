Those who spend hours behind a screen (or multiple screens) know that sometimes a standard-size mouse pad just won’t suffice. For something a bit more robust, the best large mouse pads will feature nonslip bases and smooth surfaces that offer ultimate control, while also protecting your desk from scratches. Of course, how you plan on using it will make a difference in your shopping choice, so take into account whether you'll be working, browsing, or gaming.

For optimal mouse response times and performance, aim for a top surface made from a soft, smooth cloth — one with Lycra is a popular option — that'll allow for just the right balance of mouse control, speed, and precise tracking. You can also opt for a mouse mat made from faux leather, but keep in mind that this may slow down tracking just a bit, so it may be not be the best choice if you need to make quick gaming movements. Nonetheless, it'll still do the trick for clicking and scrolling while you work and will help protect your desk from scratches while looking great. You'll also want a nonslip base that'll stay put through rigorous hours of use and durable, stitched edges that'll prevent frays and unraveling.

Beyond that, it's all a matter of style. You can opt for a large mouse pad in basic black to keep distractions at bay, a light-up pad for a more interactive experience, or a cool mouse pad with galactic or marble patterns.

Whether you're looking for a new addition to your gaming room, or just prefer a larger surface area that will protect your desk, these are the best large mouse pads out there.

1. The Fan Favorite

Boasting consistently high ratings, this basic black large mouse pad blends in with any gaming or work setup, and is a great option if you’re looking to minimize distraction or go for a minimalist aesthetic. Large enough for comfortable gaming, the pad is designed with a nonslip rubber base, stitched anti-fray edges, and a soft cloth top that provides excellent mouse control. And it's easy to keep clean — just wipe down with mild soap and water. Plus, this option is available in multiple sizes, so you can choose just the one that works for your desk.

Available sizes: 35.4 by 15.7 inches, 31.5 by 11.8 inches, 13.8 by 9.8 inches

According to a reviewer: “Firstly, the surface of the pad is very smooth and my mouse glides across it with almost no resistance, but it does not feel overly slick, so it retains a feeling of precision. [...] The biggest benefit, though, is that I never run out of space on my desk. For my mouse to come off the pad, I'd have to move it clear off the side of the desk. I never thought this would be a noticeable difference, but it really is nice not having to think at all about where your mouse is relative to the pad it's on."

2. A Cool Option With RGB Lighting

For a true arcade experience, this gaming mouse pad features RGB lighting around the edges with a grand total of 14 lighting modes: 10 static color settings and four dynamic options, including a "breathing" mode that fades the lighting in and out to make it look like the mouse pad is, well, breathing. The lighting is powered by USB, while the nonslip rubber base keeps the pad firmly in place and the nano-textured surface enhances mouse performance. It's water-resistant, easy to wipe clean, and the stitched nylon edges protect against fraying. And while this pick is technically designed for gamers, it's actually a great way to inject a little fun into your workday, too.

Size: 31.5 by 11.8 inches

According to a reviewer: “Great for a low-friction pad that still has texture to it. The LEDs look excellent and perform very well. The mouse pad/mat is made of high quality material and feels very good. It's functional, in that it does what a mouse pad/mat is supposed to do."

3. A Faux Leather Mouse Mat

For something that looks polished on your desk, this faux leather mouse mat is a classic choice. It's a great way to protect surfaces from spills, scratches, and heat damage (hello, hot coffee mug), and the nonslip base keeps it from sliding around. It has a textured grain to it, and while some reviewers report that it's appropriate for gaming, others write that it makes for slower and less precise mouse tracking, so this might be better suited to work and browsing purposes.

Here's the fun part: It comes in six dual-sided color options, like purple/pink, light blue/silver, and dark green/gray; when you get tired of one side, flip it over to inject new color into your workday.

Size: 31.5 by 15.7 inches

According to a reviewer: “I was delighted to find that it's large enough to use as a mouse pad and coaster for my cups! I'm loving this and will be ordering one for my other office as well.”

4. An Intergalactic Mouse Pad

You'll get astronomically fantastic mouse performance with this cool mouse pad that comes in 25 galactic patterns. With a nonslip rubber base, it features a textile weave surface that allows for precision tracking, along with reinforced edges to prevent peeling and fraying. It's good for both gaming and work, but it does have one drawback: One reviewer reported that it's not totally water-resistant, which means it might be harder to keep clean, so you'll want to keep drinks at bay.

Size: 35.4 by 15.7 inches

According to a reviewer: “Absolutely GORGEOUS! The pictures don't do the product justice. Every bit as colorful as the photo in the description. Good quality non-slip backing and the material on top is sturdy.”

5. A Marbled Mouse Pad

This marbled large mouse pad is made from premium Lycra that allows for smooth mouse movement and precise tracking. Perfect for both gaming and work, the nonslip rubber base keeps it from sliding around, and the reinforced stitched edges ensure durability in the long run. It's water-resistant, easy to clean, and comes in five other abstract designs, as well as a cute succulent print.

Size: 35.4 by 15.75 inches

According to a reviewer: “Absolutely ADORABLE.... Looks exactly like the picture!!!! Very good quality, thick enough to be sturdy and give some cushioning, yet so thin enough to not get in the way.”