Leather collars have a reputation for being durable and long-lasting. But keep in mind that there are different grades of leather and if you really care about the quality, full-grain leather is the best — but it’s not very common and typically costs more. If you’re on a budget, there are cheaper leather collars that, while not full-grain, can still last for years. Many of these more affordable collars have other unique benefits that aren’t as common in full-grain leather collars, like quick-release buckles and more size or color options. When it comes to finding the best leather dog collar you’ll want to balance the quality of the materials against your desired buckle type and your budget. Of course, finding a collar fits correctly is key too.

How To Measure Your Dog For A Collar

When shopping for collars, it’s essential to consider the size you'll need. To get the right fit, the American Kennel Club recommends wrapping a tape measure around your dog's neck from the ridge of the shoulders to the chest. The tape measure should be snug while still allowing for two fingers to fit in between the tape and their neck. Then use the resulting measurement to order the correct collar size, keeping in mind that it's best to order the next size up if your dog is in between sizes. Additionally, owners of small dogs or puppies may want to look for a much more narrow collar to ensure that it won't be too heavy.

Buckle Vs. Quick-Release Clip

The buckle type is also going to be a very important factor. The two most common types of buckles are the traditional buckle, which fastens like a belt, and a quick-release buckle. Traditional buckles are more secure than quick-release clips and they’re less likely to break over time. However, quick-release buckles allow you to quickly remove the collar in an emergency, and boarding and grooming facilities often require them. Quick-release buckles also give you finer control over sizing since you aren’t limited to the pre-punched holes.

To make choosing the right durable accessory for your pet a little easier, here's my roundup of the best leather dog collars available on Amazon.

1 The Best Leather Dog Collar With A Quick-Release Buckle chede Luxury Leather Dog Collar Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you're looking for a collar that's safe and high-quality, this adjustable collar with its metal, quick-release buckle is a reliable option. It comes in five colors and three sizes — the smallest option is also narrower. While made of genuine leather, it's not full-grain, but that hasn't stopped nearly 400 reviewers from giving it a positive review. Helpful review: “I love this collar, it's great quality and looks a lot more expensive than it actually is!” Available sizes: S - L

2 The Highest Quality Leather Dog Collar Soft Touch Collars Luxury Leather Padded Dog Collar Amazon $24 See On Amazon For the price, you likely won't find a better full-grain leather dog collar than this one — and it has thousands of reviews to prove it. This collar features a convenient dog tag ring next to the buckle, inner padding for comfort, and solid brass hardware. There are four sizes available (small through extra-large) and the smallest option is narrower, making it suitable for both puppies and small adult dogs. There is also a coordinating leash that's sold separately if you want a matching set. Helpful review: “[...] The collar design is genius. No more reaching under and fishing for the leash loop. I will order another as my dog grows.[...].” Available sizes: S - XL

3 The Best Leather Collar For Puppies & Toy Dogs Aolove Leather Pet Collar Amazon $9 See On Amazon This Aolove pet collar is a fantastic option for puppies and toy breed dogs. There are five sizes available and the smallest size fits dogs with a neck as small as 8 inches in diameter and they're narrower than the larger collars. The hardware is a nickel-plated and there are five colors available to choose from. Helpful review: "[...] Super glad I found this collar! ---it is both, genuine leather soft and buttery but sturdy and beautiful in pink!![...]" Available sizes: 8-10 inches, 10.5-13 inches, 11.5-15 inches, 14.5-18.5 inches, and 17-22 inches

4 The Best Customizable Leather Collar (With A Quick Release Buckle) YOUYIXUN Personalized Leather Dog Collar Amazon $27 See On Amazon This highly rated leather collar comes with the option to have the copper-plated quick-release buckle engraved with your dog's name, address, and phone number. That saves you from having to have noisy and sometimes heavy dog tags weighing your dog down. This genuine leather collar comes in four colors and four sizes — the medium and small sizes are also narrower than the larger sizes. Helpful review: "Great collar! Very happy with it. Leather is thick and substantial. Buckle is high quality and it’s great to have the name tag imprinted in to the buckle. The previous one we had was a normal separate tag and had fallen off twice now. Great piece of mind to have the info in the collar itself." Available sizes: S - XL

5 A Budget-Friendly Customizable Leather Dog Collar Custom Catch Personalized Dog Collar Amazon $15 See On Amazon For an easy and affordable and personalized leather collar, this Custom Catch one is a great option because you won't need to add a separate tag. When you click "customize now," you'll be able to choose the size, color (there are six bright and visible ones to choose from), font style, and an optional icon (the dog bone is particularly adorable). Then you'll input whatever text you want engraved right into the collar, like your dog’s name and your phone number. Just keep in mind that because of the engraving, this collar has a wide construction. It's also designed with metal hardware, and some reviewers have noted that it was too heavy for some small breed dogs. Helpful review: “This is my second collar to purchase from custom catch, and they are both of such excellent quality and look so cute on my dogs! The leather is very good and thick, and the stitching has not come apart in the months that I have had the other collar. And my dogs are very playful and like to get dirty, so they are rough on collars!” Available sizes: XS - L