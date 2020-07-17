Leather collars have a reputation for being durable and long-lasting. But keep in mind that there are different grades of leather and if you really care about the quality, full-grain leather is the best — but it’s not very common and typically costs more. If you’re on a budget, there are cheaper leather collars that, while not full-grain, can still last for years. Many of these more affordable collars have other unique benefits that aren’t as common in full-grain leather collars, like quick-release buckles and more size or color options. When it comes to finding the best leather dog collar you’ll want to balance the quality of the materials against your desired buckle type and your budget. Of course, finding a collar fits correctly is key too.
How To Measure Your Dog For A Collar
When shopping for collars, it’s essential to consider the size you'll need. To get the right fit, the American Kennel Club recommends wrapping a tape measure around your dog's neck from the ridge of the shoulders to the chest. The tape measure should be snug while still allowing for two fingers to fit in between the tape and their neck. Then use the resulting measurement to order the correct collar size, keeping in mind that it's best to order the next size up if your dog is in between sizes. Additionally, owners of small dogs or puppies may want to look for a much more narrow collar to ensure that it won't be too heavy.
Buckle Vs. Quick-Release Clip
The buckle type is also going to be a very important factor. The two most common types of buckles are the traditional buckle, which fastens like a belt, and a quick-release buckle. Traditional buckles are more secure than quick-release clips and they’re less likely to break over time. However, quick-release buckles allow you to quickly remove the collar in an emergency, and boarding and grooming facilities often require them. Quick-release buckles also give you finer control over sizing since you aren’t limited to the pre-punched holes.
To make choosing the right durable accessory for your pet a little easier, here's my roundup of the best leather dog collars available on Amazon.