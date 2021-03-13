Any couch, even one made of durable and tough leather, can be subject to tearing, scratches, and rips over time. Luckily, the best leather repair kits for couches can help repair minor issues without you having to shell out to replace the entire couch. But, these kits come in a few different styles, and the one you'll need will depend on the type of repairs you're trying to make. If you're dealing with small scratches or fading, you'll want an adhesive-style cream or a leather conditioner. But if the tears are much larger, you're better off with a patch-style repair kit.

Your leather will wear with time (and there are subtle color differences in all leathers), so any leather repair kit you go with should come with a perfect color match for your couch. And if you can't find the exact color in the kit, look for a repair kit that comes with multiple colors which you can blend to match. And, if you want to take some stress out of the repair process, choose a kit that comes with a color matching guide to help make the process even easier.

If you aren't sure which leather furniture repair kit to go with, here's a roundup of some of the best options out there to help you get started.

1. The Best Overall, All Things Considered

This versatile leather repair kit comes with 10 tubes of leather repair compound, seven of which are popular colors for leather furniture. The other three are blue, red, and yellow, which you can use to tweak the other colors as needed so you get the perfect match. This kit also comes with a square of backing fabric, spatula, applicator jar, and mixing jar. The best part of this kit, though, is the tech support. It comes with personal repair advice, instructional videos, and even a free e-book with everything you need to know for a flawless finish.

According to one reviewer: "The product was super easy to use, easy to match color and small piece of backing material was just what was needed. Instructions were easy to follow and results were perfect."

2. The Runner-Up

It's not quite as well-reviewed as others on this list, but this comprehensive leather repair kit comes with 10 interchangeable color compounds, as well as an easy-to-follow color mixing chart. The chart shows you exactly which colors to mix together in order to make the color you need for a perfect match. On top of that, this kit also comes with a mixing bottle, spatula, and two squares of backing fabric. And if you're nervous about going straight for your couch, it also comes with a sample leather patch for you to practice on. More than 1,600 reviewers have given it a five-star rating.

According to one reviewer: "I had never used any type of leather repair kit previously, so I was really nervous about how it would turn out but I'm so so glad I went with this kit! The results were honestly way better than I was expecting and the price is definitely reasonable. The instructions were super simple and easy and the sofa looks 100x better."

3. The Best For Restoring Faded Leather

If your leather has faded over time, this restoration kit promises to restore its vibrancy with the first treatment. It comes with a three-part system, including a rich leather cleanser, protection cream, and a re-coloring balm. It also comes with both a sponge and towel so you have all the tools you need to buff your couches back to their luminous glow. Plus, you can choose from 10 different colors, so you're sure to find the best match for your furniture.

According to one reviewer: "The results -- amazing!! Our furniture is 25 years old and a good quality leather furniture make (at least then--Distinctive Leathers). The leather now feels like butter and has a beautiful glow. The dye did a great job for the seat area that had high use color fade."

4. The Best Quick & Easy Fix

For a super simple fix, you can't beat this self-adhesive leather tape. Instead of using conditioners, balms, and adhesive compounds, you can cut a small patch from this tape and stick it right over any holes or scratches. And at 3-inches wide, this tape can cover just about any damage. Plus, you can choose from more than 30 colors, so you can find a good color match for your couch.

According to one reviewer: "If you are looking for superior quality, look no further. Its thick, malleable, durable with strong adhesion. If you mess up you can [separate[ overlapping parts without damage as long as you separate slowly and carefully. I’m so impressed I ordered another roll."