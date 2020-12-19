Sleep can be hard to achieve when you're dealing with environmental light. That's where a quality light-blocking sleep mask comes in. These masks effectively block everything from street lights to full-on sunlight if you're trying to catch some zzz's during the day. The best light-blocking masks are made from breathable cotton, silk, or soft memory foam and are so comfortable you’ll forget you’re wearing them. I’ve rounded up six of the best light block sleep masks on Amazon. Here are a few things to keep in mind while shopping.

Comfortable Features

Look for masks with deep eye cups that allow you to freely blink without pressure on your eyes. Most masks have Velcro or buckle closures that wrap around the back of the head. Look for straps that are fully adjustable so you can customize the fit. You want the mask to fit snug so it stays in place all night without being uncomfortable.

Material

Eye masks are typically made of lightweight and breathable cotton, smooth silk, or comfortable foam. Cotton masks are ideal if you run hot at night. They’re soft, breathable, and allow air to circulate, keeping you cool. Silks masks are perfect if you have sensitive skin. Silk has natural moisturizing properties so your skin and eye area will stay hydrated while the mask keeps light out. For extra comfort, memory foam masks have a more cushioned feel and will contour to your face to keep any light out. The most convenient masks will be machine washable, but keep in mind that hand washing it or washing it in a mesh wash bag will help retain its shape.

Function

When looking for an eye mask, consider how you’ll use it. If you're a frequent traveler who uses eye masks to get some rest in public, a mask that has a headphone function may be worth the extra money to be able to nap in peace. If you suffer from migraines, there are eye masks that you can heat up in the microwave or kept chilled in the fridge for extra relief.

These light-blocking sleep masks are the ultimate sleep tool. Each of the picks below is highly rated — and one even features more than 25,000 reviews.

1. A Memory Foam Eye Mask With A Cult Following

This memory foam eye mask has more than 27,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. The plush memory foam, lined in a seamless fabric, is soft and so comfortable you'll forget you're wearing it. It has wide and deep 3D eye cups that allow you to blink freely and won’t put pressure on your eyes. The memory foam forms to your face to naturally fit the bridge of your nose and completely block out light. It has a fully adjustable buckle strap for a better fit.

Helpful Review: “[...] I started with sleep masks from Walmart & BedBath & Beyond. None were sufficient. My pedicurist gave me one which was better, but didn’t have eye cups — it was just straight across and pushed on the eyeballs. So I went to Amazon and found one that has eyecups. The MZOO mask with the new cup design is the best! It has memory foam and cups to protect your eyes. The adjustable strap is a little wider than others that I have seen - almost an inch wide. You can’t go wrong with this mask. I am sleeping so much better now!”

2. A Breathable, Cotton Eye Mask

This cotton sleep mask is breathable and perfect if you get a little hot when you sleep. This mask is made of five layers which include pure cotton and soft elastic sponge; it’s designed to be flexible yet durable. It has an adjustable strap that's "thick and wide" to alleviate pressure on your eyes or ears and a winged design to help relieve pressure on your face, but note: This pick does not feature contoured eye cups. The pliable carbon steel material contours around your nose to keep light out, whether your partner is watching TV or you’re trying to catch some sleep at the airport. This mask also comes in gray. The brand suggests washing on gentle with cold water.

Helpful Review: “This eye mask is fantastic! I love that it's cotton, so it's very comfortable and breathable. The back strap adjusts to fit your head so it stays put when you roll around at night, and there's a soft wire in the nose piece so that the mask can adjust to the shape of your nose to provide maximum blackout coverage. You can't beat the price for this eye mask - great quality and super comfy.”

3. A Luxurious 100% Mulberry Silk Eye Mask

This silk eye mask blocks light and is hypoallergenic, so it's gentle enough for sensitive skin. It’s made of lightweight 100% mulberry silk and is designed to stay put without rubbing or compressing your eyes, though this pick is not contoured with eye cups. The strap is flexible and fully adjustable to fit any head size. This mask has a 4.5-star rating and more than 13,000 reviews. Since it is made of real silk, you’ll need to hand wash it in cold water with mild detergent before letting it air dry. This pick comes in five colors and patterns that include stars and adorable sleeping eyes.

Helpful Review: “Rather than purchasing black-out curtains, I opted to try this mask for afternoon rest periods. [...] The mask works perfectly for blocking light, providing a sense of darkness, which helps me relax and sleep more easily/readily. Very gentle, very soft, very dark (blocks well). I liked it so much, I bought two more for friends as gifts. Really appreciate that it is made of silk too.”

4. A Sleep Mask With Bluetooth Headphones

This is more than just an eye mask that blocks light — this is a Bluetooth eye mask that doubles as a headset. Just connect it to your phone and fall asleep listening to your favorite music, audiobooks, or podcasts. Charge it for two hours with any USB charger for up to nine hours of continuous play. If it loses its charge while you’re sleeping, it quietly turns off without any beeping or alerts. The mask is made of two layers: one polyester and one cotton and has a wide Velcro band. There is extra foam around the nose to block light and keep you comfortable, though it is not designed to contour to your face. The speaker can be removed before you wash it.

Helpful Review: “It’s not an exaggeration to say that these headphones have changed my life. I have a lot of trouble sleeping, and listening to audiobooks with these headphones has done more to improve my sleep than any medication or therapy ever has. They’re really effective, comfortable and drastically improve the quality of my sleep! I own three pairs for myself and they’re my go-to present for friends. The material is very plush and comfy. It’s a breathable fabric, though; I run hot but it never makes me sweaty. Completely blocks out light. Easy to pair, intuitive controls. I only charge mine once every two weeks or so, though I do set my audio to turn off after half an hour, which does preserve battery. They’re just completely awesome.”

5. An Affordable Pack Of Blackout Eye Masks

This three-pack of blackout eye masks are affordable and highly rated, with more than 18,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. They’re made of plush, high-density memory foam so they feel lightweight and comfortable. They have eye cups that allow you to blink freely and keep your makeup from smudging. These masks have a fully adjustable strap and are designed to block out 100% of the light from TVs, overhead lights, or the sun, with a foam design around the nose for comfort. This three-pack is available in six color variations. Wash them in a mesh lingerie bag on the cold cycle or hand wash them.

Helpful Review: “I was using a cheaper quality mask, which was ok but the elastic was too stretched out. The price and quality of these was appealing so I ordered them. I keep one by my chair for afternoon naps, one by my bed and one at our camper. I was very pleased with the fit of the elastic, that it was adjustable. These are very comfortable and the thickness and design does a wonderful job of blocking all light! No more waking extra early when sun comes up very early. I highly recommend these masks!”

6. An Eye Mask That Can Be Used Hot And Cold

This gel bead eye mask blocks light while relaxing you with hot or cold therapy. This multitasking sleep tool is made with gel beads that can be heated up in the microwave or chilled in the refrigerator or freezer for use to help relieve pain from headaches, fevers, toothaches, or puffy eyes. There’s a soft fabric backing on the mask that protects your skin and eyes from either temperature extreme while blocking out sunlight or lights from electronics. It has an adjustable Velcro strap and comes with a fabric storage bag that makes it easy to travel with or store between uses. The manufacturer says the mask will retain its temperature, hot or cold, for about 30 minutes. Reviewers noted that they had success cleaning by hand washing it in cold water or spot cleaning it.

Helpful Review: "The weight of it is just right and it seems to stay in place during the night better than other sleep masks I have tried. I did learn that it is too stiff to use right out of the freezer (duh!) so to remove it a bit before bedtime! All in all this mask is really helping me get a good night’s sleep!"