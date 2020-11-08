If you're a beauty enthusiast, you know how quickly you can run out of space when it comes to storing all your favorite products. If that's you, it may be time to invest in a stylish — but practical — vanity table. The best makeup vanities storage will have drawers and compartments that mesh with your organizational preferences, and they’ll fit perfectly in your space, both in terms of aesthetics and size.

Here are a few key things to look for in your makeup vanity table:

Ample storage comes in many different forms. Some of these options are outfitted with quite a few drawers and compartments that let you separate and organize, while others have one or two big drawers that can accommodate larger items. If you opt for one with big drawers, you might want to invest in a few organizing trays, too, so you can store smaller items like lipstick and hair clips. Dimensions: If you want to spread out all your makeup tools and products, you can opt for a bigger vanity that'll give you lots of room to work, but if you're tight on space, I've included some compact options, as well as a table that fits neatly into the corner of your room. In any case, note the dimensions to ensure the table will fit.

For convenience, all of these vanity tables (except one) come with a seat, so you can be comfortable while you get ready. With all that, here are the best makeup vanities with storage that will make getting ready a cinch.

1. A Classic Makeup Vanity

It's hard to go wrong with this elegant vanity table set. The timeless style will last for years to come, and since it's available in several finishes, like black, white, and walnut, you can choose the one that suits your decor best. As far as storage goes, there are seven drawers, four open compartments, and two brush holders. The tri-fold mirror lets you see yourself from multiple angles, and the back side of each folding mirror panel features hooks for hanging necklaces. The set also includes a cushioned stool and comes almost completely assembled. What's not to love?

Dimensions: 42.5 x 18.5 x 59.7 inches

Available finishes: black, white, walnut, espresso

Glowing review: “It’s absolutely beautiful, and the storage space is amazing. Assembly was a piece of cake, it took my husband and I about 10 minutes.”

2. A Vanity That's Modern & Minimalist

If your tastes veer modern and minimalist, this makeup vanity table will be just your speed. The white table features contrasting light wood accents and angled legs that would fit right into any mid-century aesthetic, and the two wide storage drawers are big enough to accommodate larger items. Plus, the round mirror features LED bulbs, so you can see clearly as you get ready for the day. It comes with an upholstered seat, and as for putting it together, reviewers have raved about its easy assembly.

Dimensions: 31 x 16 x 52 inches

Available finishes: white, black, white/light wood

Glowing review: "My teenage daughter picked this vanity and loves the size, storage and especially the adjustable lighting. I assembled it for her in about 30 minutes. Vanity and stool are stable once together.

3. A Compact Vanity With Jewelry Storage

This makeup vanity set features a mirror that opens up to reveal a storage cabinet with hooks for stashing necklaces, rings, and earrings, as well as a small shelf for creams and perfumes. The two drawers are generously sized, and the built-in compartment on top is perfect for makeup brushes and other items you want easy access to. It's one of the smallest options on the list — so great for maximizing space — and it comes with a padded stool. Plus, one reviewer noted that it's "easy to assemble and very sturdy."

Dimensions: 31.5 x 15.8 x 50 inches

Glowing review: "This was absolutely perfect, just what I was looking for. The jewelry cabinet is what sold me on this product versus other ones that are out there. [...] Overall, so happy with my purchase, I would recommend to anyone that is looking for a vanity!"

4. A Small Vanity Table With Vintage Vibes

Get all the vintage vibes with this makeup vanity set that has a romantic floral motif. It's also one of the smallest option on this list, so if you're looking to maximize space, this is a great pick. And though it's tiny, it still offers a decent amount of storage with its four drawers and two built-in shelves. The mirror can be tilted for a better view, and according to reviewers, this lovely piece only takes an hour (or less) to put together. The table comes with a stool that has matching floral accents.

Dimensions: 31.5 x 15.7 x 53.5 inches

Available finishes: black, brown, white

Glowing review: “Couldn't be more pleased! Its hard to find a nice vanity table that is both space saving and also has a lot of space. I like the 2 big drawers. They hold A LOT of product! And the little drawers are a bonus for hair ties and lip gloss chapsticks etc."

5. A Vanity That Gives You More Space To Work

If you want space to spread out while you're doing your hair and makeup, this vanity with drawers is just the ticket. It boasts the widest surface area on the list and features three drawers, one of which has dividers for organizing smaller items. The mirror features compartments for makeup brushes built into the base, and the two swinging doors on each side have three small shelves each. What's more, you can fold them in to hide everything away if you prefer a cleaner look when you're not using the table. The table comes with a stool, and reviewers are pleased with how easy it is to put the set together.

Dimensions: 43.3 x 17.7 x 53.2

Glowing review: "Sturdy, functional, and storage galore. This is my first vanity, and might be my last [...] it is exactly what I want and was the best value for what I needed, holds all my make up + perfumes."

6. A Space-Saving Corner Vanity Table

This makeup vanity with drawers isn't the smallest on the list, but if you're looking for something that's space-efficient and has tons of storage — this is it. The table can be tucked into a corner, and it has three angled mirrors — two have small shelves for storage — that give you a nice view while you're getting ready. It's designed with four drawers and a shelf that offer plenty of storage for cosmetics and hair supplies. The cons: it doesn't include a stool (but there are plenty of stools to choose from on Amazon), and reviewers have said the pieces don't come labeled, making this piece a bit more difficult to assemble.

Dimensions: 31 x 31 x 55.7 inches

Available finishes: white

Glowing review: “I was very pleased with this item. Looks great in my room and very sturdy. Would highly recommend.”

7. A Hollywood-Inspired Makeup Vanity With Lights

Go Hollywood glam with this makeup vanity with lights that softly illuminates your reflection with eight LED bulbs. The white table with gold accents features an open shelf on each side, and a large pull-out drawer that's perfect for storing accessories, makeup, and more. The stool has a padded faux leather top, and reviewers say putting it together is a breeze

Dimensions: 39.4 x 15.7 x 55.1 inches

Available finishes: white/gold

Glowing review: "My daughter loves this!! Easy to assemble and very sturdy!"

8. The Vanity That Converts Into A Desk

If you're a fan of multifunctional pieces, you'll want to check out this vanity set that converts into a desk — just flip down the mirror, and you have a flat surface for your laptop. It has two drawers, and a large compartment built into the center with removable dividers that can be used to organize cosmetics and accessories. The set includes a wide cushioned stool and, per reviews, is easy to assemble. One note: Reviewers report that the set is a bit low, so it might not be ideal if you're tall.

Dimensions: 35.4 x 15.5 x 29.8 inches

Available finishes: white, black, brown

Glowing review: “This was a gift to teen . She liked the ability to use it as a desk and a vanity (flip up mirror) She liked the drawer inserts and that the color matched her furniture.”