After a long day, the only thing that feels better than a hot shower is a hot shower with an amazing showerhead. The best massage showerheads have at least 5 feet of hose and six settings so you can customize your experience.

Most massage showerheads offer multiple settings, but the more settings there are, the more versatility you’ll have. A power spray massage may be able to help you work out muscle knots, while a rain massage offers a more gentle, relaxing feel. There are also other settings you may want to look for, including eco-friendly modes that use less water and mist modes for creating a sauna-like atmosphere.

To make the most of all those settings, you’ll need proper water pressure. If your home has high water pressure, you can use any showerhead, but if you have lower water pressure, you’ll want a showerhead with a special high-pressure design. Not sure if your water pressure is high enough? Try checking the water flow rate with the directions here. “Be sure to check the flow rate of your water before making a purchase.” Even though water flow is not the same as water pressure, it can be a good indicator of your general water pressure, and it’s easier to measure. Showers with good pressure should have 2.5 gallons per minute (gpm) flow rates, or 1.8 gpm in states that mandate lower rates.

Hose length is also an important factor for massage showerheads, since more length will give you greater flexibility, allowing you to target different body parts. A 5-foot hose is a great starting point for most people, since it offers plenty of mobility without being overwhelmingly long.

As far as materials go, hoses made from stainless steel are a great option because it’s a durable material that is rust-resistant, making it perfect for bathrooms. For the showerhead, most will be made from plastic with metal plating, which keeps them both lightweight, durable, and easy to hold.

If you’re shopping for massage showerheads to help you relax, the last thing you need is a stressful shopping experience. That’s why I compiled a simple list of the three best massage shower heads on Amazon below.

1. The Best Overall

Flow rate: 2.5 gpm (also available in 1.8 gpm)

Settings: 7

Massage your body from head to toe with this high-pressure massage showerhead from Waterpik. A perfect addition to any shower, it has seven settings, including three “PowerPulse” massage settings that are specially designed to help soothe your muscles so you can relax and sleep well after long days. The 4.2-inch head is made from plastic, so it’s lightweight and easy to maneuver, and it’s attached to a 5-foot hose that lets you reach any muscle you need. This showerhead has a sleek chrome finish that pairs well with any bathroom aesthetic, and it includes a bracket to make installation simple. If you live in California, New York City, or another low-flow area, no need to worry — this showerhead comes in both 2.5 gpm and 1.8 gpm options.

One fan raved: “My last shower head was a Waterpik and I wanted to replace it but couldn't find the same one. So I bought two other different brands hoping to find one like my WP. Nope! One I saved to go upstairs in a bathroom that's being remodeled and will be fine for guests. I took a chance on this WP even though it wasn't my model no. and so glad I did! Even before I took out the throttle thingy it had so much pressure which is what I wanted and needed. I have Fibro and my back muscles hurt so bad you can't even touch them without it feeling like fire. But if I can get hot water and a somewhat hard massage setting I can work them out a lot. Waterpik does just what I need it to and I won't take a chance on any other brand again.”

Available options: 2

2. The Fan-Favorite

Flow rate: 2.5 gpm

Settings: 6

This budget-friendly massage showerhead costs under $20, and if you love that price tag, you’re not alone. It has over 30,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, but not just for the price. Reviewers love that it has six settings, including rain massage and pulsating massage, which can be adjusted with the lever on the head. The hose is made from durable stainless steel and measures 5 feet long, which makes it easy to maneuver. The head, which measures 3.5 inches, is made from chrome-plated ABS plastic, making it both sleek and lightweight (and it’s also available in a brushed-nickel finish). This showerhead can fit any standard shower arm and comes with plumber tape to help you prevent leaks.

One fan raved: “This is probably the absolute best shower head I've ever owned! It is very powerful it feels like a massage while on. Fast shipping and money well spent. I will definitely buy another one if this ever goes out”

Available colors: 2

3. The Best 2-In-1 Massage Showerhead

Flow rate: 2.5 gpm

Settings: 12

If you want to be able to wash your hair and massage your back at the same time, this dual massage showerhead is the pick for you. It has both a removable high-pressure massage showerhead with a 5-foot hose and a standard fixed showerhead that can be used at the same time or separately. Both showerheads have six settings, so you can use the “PowerSpray + Massage” setting to work out knots, then turn on the “PowerPulse Massage” to relax muscles. This dual showerhead is made from plastic with a chrome finish, and it can be easily installed thanks to the installation video on the product page.

One fan raved: “We have two and absolutely love them! Its great to be able to switch from the large massager to the small massager or use both! The hose was also long enough to put the hand held massager over my glass shower panel and use it to clean my tub that is next to the shower! When switching between the large massager and the small massager make sure to direct the water off of your body or you will get cold water that is left in your pipes on you! Just a small suggestion [...] Highly recommend this product. EASY installation too!”