Gone are the days of overpaying at a sprawling, overwhelming mattress store. The best mattresses in a box ship straight to your door for affordable prices, and according to many reviewers, they're just as supportive and comfortable as their store-bought counterparts. That said, in order to find the best mattress for you, you'll need to consider material, firmness level, sleeping positions, and thickness.

Mattress materials and firmness levels — as well as the sleeping positions they're best suited for — usually go hand in hand. You probably won't find an innerspring mattress in a box (especially a durable one with big, bulky springs), but you can find great memory foam and hybrid coil and foam (or latex) options. All of these materials have varying firmness levels, which are partially a matter of personal preference — but you should also make your decision based on the way you sleep: Typically, you'll want a more supportive mattress for back sleepers, a softer mattress for side sleepers, and a mattress that's somewhere in the middle for stomach sleepers.

The thickness of the mattress is also an important factor. For the most part, the thicker the mattress, the more support it offers thanks to its multiple layers of material — but at the same time, the more it'll likely cost. For boxed mattresses, 8 to 12 inches is the most common.

Now that you know which features to look for, these are the seven best boxed mattresses available on Amazon.

1 The Overall Best Memory Foam Mattress In A Box Signature Design by Ashley 12-Inch Queen Chime Express Foam Mattress Amazon $288 See On Amazon If you love the weightless yet supportive feel of memory foam, the Ashley Furniture Signature Design mattress has more than 5,000 five-star reviews for a reason. It's designed with multiple layers of memory foam (including ventilated foam and gel-infused foam), all of which are hypoallergenic and covered in a stretch-knit fabric for breathability. It's also compatible with many kinds of bases and frames, and it takes just a few hours to expand after unpacking. Due to its high firmness level, it's ideal for back and stomach sleepers. Mattress type: Memory foam

Thickness: 12 inches (also available in 8 inches or 10 inches)

Firmness level: Firm

Size options: Twin, full, queen, king, California king One reviewer wrote: "I was honestly skeptical about the low price and the bed in the box thing but holy moly this bed is so comfortable and I wish I would have bought it WAY sooner. [...] Truly the best bang for your buck!"

2 The Overall Best Hybrid Mattress In A Box Signature Design by Ashley 12-Inch Queen Chime Express Hybrid Amazon $270 See On Amazon Signature Design by Ashley also wins the best hybrid category with this Chime mattress. This one combines gel memory foam and support foam with 680 individually wrapped coils, all of which are then topped with a quilt foam layer for cloud-like softness. It's hypoallergenic and easy to care for, but it offers the innerspring support system that some people prefer and is slightly softer than the first pick. This one expands in about 48 hours. Mattress type: Hybrid

Thickness: 12 inches (also available in 8 and 10 inches)

Firmness level: Medium firm

Size options: Twin, full, queen, king, and California King One reviewer wrote: "Just blown away by this mattress which I think of as America's best kept secret [...] VERY comfortable and arrived in excellent condition, very thankful and impressed!"

3 The Best Budget Memory Foam Mattress PrimaSleep 8-Inch Queen Memory Foam Mattress Amazon $156 See On Amazon It's only available in a 8-inch size and doesn't have as many layers, but the 4.5-star rating on this PrimaSleep mattress makes it a serious bargain. The dense-core memory foam with cooling gel is labeled "plush," but reviewers say it's "firm enough to be supportive without being hard as a rock." Multiple side sleepers have especially sung its praises. You can get a queen for less than $200 or three other size options for even less — and all of them include a fabric cover and a one-month hassle-free return and replacement service. Mattress type: Memory foam

Thickness: 8 inches

Firmness level: Plush

Size options: Twin, twin XL, full, queen One reviewer wrote: "Great bed for the guest room. It's so great, I'm going to get one for my room. It's soft, yet supportive. The price cannot be beat. I pondered getting the 10 inch, but I'm cheap so I chose the 8 inch, and I have no complaints. I recommend this mattress!"

4 The Best Budget Hybrid Mattress Linenspa 8-Inch Queen Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress Amazon $180 See On Amazon With over 25,000 reviews, the LinenSpa 8-inch hybrid mattress is easily one of the most popular options on Amazon. It's available in a huge range of sizes and multiple thicknesses, all of which boast plush memory foam, cooling gel, innerspring support, and a cozy-knit cover — for less than $200 in most cases. Despite the price, it's even protected by a 10-year limited warranty. Mattress type: Hybrid

Thickness: 8 inches (also available in 10 and 12 inches, with or without platform bedframe)

Firmness level: Medium firm

Size options: Twin, twin XL, full, short queen, queen, king, California king One reviewer wrote: "Purchased for our four-year-old, and it's perfect! So comfortable, and extremely affordable. Make sure you let it take time to fully expand before you lay on it. It's probably the most comfortable bed in our house... and my husband and I have a $3000 Tempur-Pedic."

5 A Hybrid Mattress With Natural Latex Sunrising Bedding 8-Inch Latex Hybrid Queen Mattress Amazon $478 See On Amazon The Sunrise mattress is made with a 100% natural latex top with a cashmere wool cover and doesn't contain any formaldehyde, toxins, or heavy metals so you can sleep a little easier. It also has a special ventilation system that helps keep you cool. Memory foam and gel memory foam layers add to the comfort, while pocket coils provide a little motion-isolated bounce. Needless to say, it's the best pick for those with sensitivities to synthetic materials — especially considering the 120-night trial. Mattress type: Latex hybrid

Thickness: 10 inches (also available in 8 inches)

Firmness level: Medium firm

Size options: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California King One reviewer wrote: "Since it is derived from nature, it is healthy for both the environment and oneself. [...] All in all, compared with the previous mattress that left me with chronic backaches that had to be addressed by a doctor, I can without a doubt say that am enjoying its features."

6 A Cooling Mattress Infused With Green Tea & Gel Zinus 12-Inch Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress Amazon $284 See On Amazon For those who tend to sleep hot (especially those who sleep on their backs), the Zinus mattress has several features in place to help disperse body heat and maximize ventilation: The gel memory foam stays cool, the green tea infusion stays fresh, and the soft cover stays dry. It's available in five sizes and four thicknesses, and it expands to its full shape within 72 hours. Mattress type: Memory foam

Thickness: 12 inches (also available in 6, 8, and 10 inches)

Firmness level: Firm

Size options: Twin, full, queen, short queen, king One reviewer wrote: "Even while living in the cool Midwest, it wasn’t uncommon to wake up sweating in the middle of the night. We purchased the king-sized version for our new home in a tropical climate WITHOUT air-conditioning. This mattress doesn’t retain the body heat like our previous mattress even when we are sleeping in 80 degree weather."