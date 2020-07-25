There are a lot of great things about using a menstrual cup, but honestly, they can be a little intimidating if you're particularly sensitive. The good news is that as cups have become more popular, companies have started making tons of different options, including the best menstrual cups for sensitive bladders.

Dr. Jodie Horton, board-certified OB/GYN and Love Wellness advisor, explains that certain types of reusable menstrual cups are better overall for people sensitive to bladder pressure. "Consider a cup with a different shape or [one that] is soft, smooth, and does not have a prominent rim that may be irritating the bladder," she advises. Another thing to look for is a cup's shape. Menstrual cups that are really flexible and more conical tend to put less pressure on the vaginal walls, which means less of that have-to-pee sensation.

No matter which cup you go with, inserting it the right way is the most important factor. For those with bladder sensitivity, Dr. Horton has some tips for adjusting a flexible menstrual cup. "Try a different placement, either higher or lower in the vagina or flipping [the cup] inside out," she says. And if that doesn't work, you can always go with a different cup. Your comfort is key!

If you aren't sure where to look, check out these comfortable menstrual cups for sensitive bladders to get started.

1 This Easy-To-Remove Cup That's Great For Beginners Lena Sensitive Menstrual Cup Amazon $25 See On Amazon There truly isn't a better menstrual cup for beginners out there, especially if you're dealing with a sensitive bladder. It's made with a softer, more flexible silicone than other cups, meaning it's easy to insert and stays put without pain. It also features a graduated rim that isn't too firm or thick, so this cup can shape according to your individual anatomy. Plus, it has a textured stem so you can easily pull it out when it's time to remove your cup. Even long-time cup users on Amazon agreed that this is one of the most comfortable options out there. According to one reviewer: "The Lena sensitive is the same design, but much softer/more flexible than the original, which is exactly what I was hoping for. Although they are the same thickness, it folds better (due to the softness) and I found that it pressed a lot less on my bladder than the original Lena, so I was really pleased."

2 This Curved Cup That Fits The Natural Shape Of Your Body Intimina Lily Cup Amazon $36 See On Amazon Unlike other cups, this menstrual cup takes the natural shape of the vaginal tube so that it literally feels like wearing nothing at all. This curved design does the work of keeping your period mess-free while embracing your body's shape and structure. It's also made with silky smooth, soft silicone that won't pinch, and it features a high-capacity container with a spill-proof opening, making this cup a great choice for your cycle from start to finish. And, while this does have a larger rim, it's tilted inward so it's less likely to irritate your walls. According to one reviewer: "I stumbled on Intimina Lily cups when scrolling online. This brand has unique shaped cups [and] I LOVE this brand! The silicone is so much softer, more easy to fold, haven't had any trouble inserting and I don't feel any discomfort at all."

3 This Super Soft Cup That Doesn't Apply Pressure FemmyCycle Custom-Fit Menstrual Cup Amazon $30 See On Amazon There's truly no other option on the market quite like this unique menstrual cup. It was designed by a doctor and is chock-full of features that make it one of the most comfortable cups out there. For one, it features a wine glass shape that sits low in the vaginal tube to prevent any pinching or pushing against your bladder. It also features a longer opening and high-capacity bulb so you can even use it on your heaviest days. Plus, the ring attachment makes it easier than ever to remove. According to one reviewer: "Overall, I think I finally found the cup that works for me! It can handle a heavy flow with no problems, and works for women with a low cervix! There is a learning curve to this cup, but I think after using it a few times it's easy to get used to and the positives far outweigh the negatives."

4 You May Also Need: This Chemical-Free Wash That Sanitizes Your Cup Saalt Menstrual Cup Wash Amazon $13 See On Amazon In between uses, you'll want to clean your menstrual cup with this gentle foaming wash. For one, it's chemical- and paraben-free. This wash is formulated with germ-fighting citrus oil so you can be sure it's safe to use on your most sensitive hygiene products. And when you apply this wash to your cup, it foams up to remove bacteria and debris without leaving behind any residue. According to one reviewer: "My cup was stained after a year+ of use and no amount of regular soap and/or boiling water was getting it clean. I gave this a try, figured it might be better for my insides than normal soap. I can't tell any difference on my insides, [and] it got the stains out!"

Experts:

Dr. Jodie Horton, OB/GYN and Love Wellness advisor