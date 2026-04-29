With Cinco de Mayo, Mother’s Day, graduation season, and Memorial Day all on the calendar, May offers plenty of reasons to celebrate. This month, be sure to get out and enjoy the best of Miami’s events lineup, whether that means cheering on your favorite driver on the grid or hitting the streets for a massive block party.

Get Swept Up In Formula 1 Fever

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Formula 1 takes over the city May 1-3 for the Miami Grand Prix in the fifth racing of the circuit that debuted in 2022. Last year’s winner, Oscar Piastri, could again be in the hunt as McLaren debuts a new car in Miami, though Mercedes’ drivers Kimi Antonelli and George Russell have been dominant in the first three races of the season. If you’re not lucky enough to have tickets to the race, you can still get in on the action at the Official Fan Fest happening all week at Lummus Park (register for a free ticket here) that will feature Formula 1 show cars, racing simulators, F1 personalities, fan competitions, and team activations. After checking out the action at the park, walk over to Serena, the rooftop Mexican restaurant atop Moxy South Beach, for dinner. (Since it’s race weekend, you’ll definitely want a reservation.)

Listen To Your Favorite Soundtracks Live

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Hans Zimmer has composed some of the most memorable movie scores of the 21st century—and now’s your chance to hear them performed live. Immersive Space Symphony: Music of Hans Zimmer will feature live versions of the Inception, Dune, Interstellar, and Man Steel soundtracks (as well as Apollo 13 and Oppenheimer, even though those are not Zimmer works). In keeping with the space theme, projection mapping takes you into orbit with visuals, that sync with the music, including images from the recent Artemis moon mission. The hour-long show runs select weekend dates May 2-16, and tickets start at $35. If you’re going to the 7 p.m. show, reserve a table for happy hour beforehand at Uchiko where you can sample its nigiri and temaki or spring for the nine-course omakase ($120 for two).

Drink A Giant Margarita At A Block Party

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The city’s biggest Cinco de Mayo block party, Cinco de Wynwood, returns to Wynwood Marketplace on May 5 with live mariachi bands, mechanical bull rides, DJs playing all night, and of course, tons of Mexican food and giant margaritas. The party starts at 6 p.m., and while entry is free, you’ll need to register for a ticket via Eventbrite (there are also open bar add-ons for a fee). Once you’ve had your fill of margs, book a table on the patio at Casa La Rubia, where you can end your night enjoying a pint of its signature La Rubia beer (there’s also a picante version spiked with habanero if you want some extra heat).

Watch An Air Show On The Beach

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America is turning 250 years old this year, which means the Hyundai Air & Sea Show over Memorial Day Weekend is set to be bigger than ever. The patriotic military airshow happening May 23-24 showcases the men, women, technology, and equipment of all six branches of the U.S. military, and will be headlined this year by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. Five city blocks along Ocean Drive will also host interactive military displays and presentations as well as a kids zone, food court, and live music. Stave off hanger by taking the fam to brunch at Craft South Beach ahead of the festivities for comfort food classics like breakfast sandwiches, pancakes, and steak & eggs.