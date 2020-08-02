As someone who has chronic neck and shoulder pain, finding an excellent pillow to support me while I sleep has been a challenge. Honestly, it wasn't until I discovered microbead pillows that I realized resting pain-free was a possibility. But the key to finding the best microbead pillow that you can actually sleep on is the cover.
While any pillow filled with tiny, flexible beads is going to support your body weight and feel naturally cooler than thicker pillows, if the cover is scratchy or stiff, you won't feel comfortable. To get the most out of your microbead pillow, be on the lookout for an outer shell that has at least a little bit of spandex or elastane in the material. That extra stretch gives those little beads room to move around without putting pressure on your head, neck, and joints.
You also want to consider how you like to sleep. For example, I'm a side sleeper through and through, so a microbead body pillow that I can hang onto all night sounds like a dream. But if you prefer sleeping on your back or stomach, a standard pillow may be your best bet. Or, for a smaller option, look for a bolster pillow or neck pillow you can take with you anywhere.
When it comes down to it, getting a good night's sleep is the best thing you can do for yourself. To help you rest pain-free, consider one of these excellent microbead pillows.