Electronic cat doors act like bouncers, letting in your VIP pets while preventing uninvited guests from making their way into your home. Making sure yours is compatible with your feline's measurements and their microchip ID type or RFID collar tag can help determine what the best microchip cat doors are for you, but there are other factors to consider, like the level of customization and control you prefer when it comes to being able to program your door.

As shop around, you'll notice there's one brand that stands out in the category: Sureflap. Their connected pet products are reliable and come with all the right specs to make your life as a pet owner much easier. When deciding between their models, you'll find that while they all help you control your kitty's movements, their key differences are cost, size, and features, like a curfew setting, or the ability to program different allowances for individual pets in multi-cat households. The more you're willing to pay, the more programming options you'll get.

Next, you'll want to pay attention to the door's frame and flap dimensions so that you can be confident you're getting the right fit for both you and your furball.

Flap width: When a measuring tape in hand, measure across the widest part of your kitty's body, either at the chest or the hip— this is the minimum width you'll need.

When a measuring tape in hand, measure across the widest part of your kitty's body, either at the chest or the hip— this is the minimum width you'll need. Flap height: To get this number, measure from the top of your cat's shoulder to the bottom of the chest (or belly if your animal's on the heavier side).

To get this number, measure from the top of your cat's shoulder to the bottom of the chest (or belly if your animal's on the heavier side). Frame dimensions: Choose yours based on where you plan to install your cat door. Most models include all of the required hardware to insert them right into a wooden door or some walls (up to about 2.5 inches thick), but installation inside a glass window or metal doors may require the purchase of additional extensions and accessories. You'll also need a jigsaw (to cut out the square), a drill, and a screwdriver to secure the outer and inner halves of the door.

Whatever your cat's and your needs are, you'll find one of the best cat doors that's the right fit for both of you, below!

1. The Overall Best Microchip Cat Door

Frame Dimensions : 8 x 9 inches (width x height)

: 8 x 9 inches (width x height) Flap Dimensions: 4.8 x 5.6 inches (width x height)

This SureFlap microchip door comes with everything you need to give your cat more independence. It's compatible with all microchips and can also be used with RFID collar tags. The door can store up to 32 IDs. There are four manually set programs to choose from: locked, unlocked, enter only, and exit only. "Enter only" mode is especially helpful if you want any animal to be able to exit, but only want to let microchipped pets back in. This pick can be installed in most wooden and plastic doors — or plasterboard walls — and comes with all necessary hardware. Just note that for walls thicker than 2.7 inches, you'll need to get a tunnel extension. It requires four AA batteries (not included) for operation, and there is a power indicator to let you know when batteries need to be replaced.

Bonus: If you're planning to install your pet door on a darker wooden surface, you may prefer the brown version of this same model instead.

One cat parent's take: "This product is just what I was looking for. My primary goal was that she be able to get back in the house, and not out again, when I let her out in the morning before I leave for work (since she doesn't always come back for breakfast before I'm ready to leave). This product has really increased my peace of mind, knowing that most likely she will be safe in the house when I return from work. And... one morning I found the neighborhood bully tomcat on the outside of the door, while my girl was safe on the inside."

2. The Most Customizable: A Cat Door You Control With An App

Frame Dimensions : 6.5 x 6.7 inches (width x height).

: 6.5 x 6.7 inches (width x height). Flap Dimensions: 5.6 x 4.75 inches (width x height)

Once connected to the included SureFlap hub, you'll be able to lock and unlock this smart cat door remotely, set a schedule, and monitor your cat’s comings and goings through the companion app. The cat door works with 9, 10, and 15-digit microchip IDs, as well as RFID collar tags, and can store up to 32 individual IDs. If you have a multiple cat household, you can set up the individual exit and entry allowances for all of your felines, whether you're trying to maintain feeding regimens or want to keep younger kitties indoors at night. This bundle comes with the hardware you'll need to install the cat door in most wooden and plastic doors and plasterboard walls. For glass doors or windows, you'll need to get a mounting adapter. You'll also need to connect the adorable cat-eared hub device with your router, either wirelessly or with an ethernet cable. The unit requires four AA batteries (not included), and there's an indicator light will let you know when they're running low.

One cat parent's take: "A must if you have an indoor /outdoor cat. It’s great when I’m away I can lock the door from both sides once the app tells me my cat is inside. Was very easy to install and add her chip. At first she hated it , she was used to a bigger pet door but after 2 days she figured it out and no more issues. Bonus .. she has not brought any 'presents' inside the house because I don’t think she can maneuver getting in while holding on to a new friend.

3. The Widest Cat Door

Frame Dimensions : 8.1 x 9.2 inches (width x height)

: 8.1 x 9.2 inches (width x height) Flap Dimensions: 7 x 6.7 inches (width x height)

If you have a larger feline or one that's a little bit more senior, they'll appreciate the extra wiggle room of this Sureflap model, which works with 9, 10, and 15-digit IDs and RFID collar tags and stores up to 32 ID numbers. The door's construction and chip reader is designed so that any animal can go out, but only a microchipped pet can get in. Though you can program the door to lock and unlock at specified times, you can't tailor times to individual pets, so this cat door works best if all your kitties have the same outdoor privileges. This extra-large cat door can be installed in most wood and plastic doors, and plasterboard walls. For windows, you'll need to get an installation adaptor and for other thicker types of walls, you'll want a tunnel extension. You'll need four C batteries (not included) to use. The cat door comes with all the necessary hardware and an RFID collar tag for a pet that hasn’t been microchipped.

One cat parent's take: "Our Maine Coon cross got a little tubby for her original sized Sureflap door, which has been a very reliable product, so when I finally found this one listed here I snagged it. Same process to install, reads the tags well, and Big Kitty can fit through it in all of her fluffy glory. These pet doors are great, I highly recommend!"