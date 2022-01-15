Made from finely woven, extremely absorbent fibers, the best microfiber bath towels are lightweight, durable, and fast-drying, so you can quickly towel off after each shower. And because microfiber doesn’t stay damp for very long, these bath towels tend to stay fresh for longer. Plus, they’re available in an array of colors and styles, from classic white to stylish waffle weave, so you can find a set that makes your bathroom feel luxurious.

In addition to various styles, you have a range of sizes to choose from when shopping. Most commonly, bath towels measure around 20 by 40 inches or 28 by 54 inches, but you can opt for an oversize bath sheet if you like to fully wrap up after a shower. Some sets also include hand and face towels, while others come with a hair wrap to quickly dry after shampooing without weighing much on your head.

When it’s time to wash your microfiber towels, there are a few things to keep in mind. Besides being extremely absorbent, microfiber towels are also lint-free — but you may want to wash the towels separately to keep them from attracting lint from the rest of your laundry. You’ll also want to avoid using fabric softener and to dry the towels on low heat.

If you’re ready to give your towels a refresh, read on for the best microfiber towels on Amazon.

1 These Popular Microfiber Towels Available In A Ton Of Styles JML Microfiber Bath Towels (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon More than 10,000 Amazon shoppers have given these microfiber bath towels a five-star rating. Measuring 30 by 60 inches, the large, machine-washable towels are available in more than 40 colors and patterns, including embossed diamonds (featured above) and colorful stripes. The stitched hem gives them longevity, and the quick-drying towels have a loop to hang them post-shower. One glowing review: “Love them. Soft, absorbent, extra large and drys quickly so never still damp!”

2 A 6-Piece Set Of Microfiber Towels In A Range Of Sizes Polyte Microfiber Bath Towel Set (Set Of 6) Amazon $25 See On Amazon This six-piece microfiber towel set includes two bath towels measuring 30 by 60 inches, along with smaller hand and face towels. All of the machine-washable towels are dual-sided with long and short fibers, and they have a stitched hem to help prevent fraying. The face and hand towels have hanging loops for easy storage, too. The set is available in five colors, including classic white, blue, and green, and has earned more than 1,400 five-star ratings. One glowing review: “I love these towels. The[y] absorb moisture quickly and never shed. They also don't dry out my skin after wiping.”

3 These Plush, Velvety Bath Towels MOONQUEEN Bath Towel Set (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Not only are these plush microfiber towels velvety soft, but they also have scalloped edging for decorative detail. The set includes two towels that measure 27 by 55 inches, and it’s available in five colors, including gray, white, and aquamarine. The towels are machine-washable, too. One glowing review: “I love the softness most of all, & was impressed with their absorbency, which makes drying off after a shower a snap. The towels also dry out super fast.”

4 A Bath Towel & Hair Wrap Set For A Spa Experience Zexxxy Bath Wrap With Hair Towel Amazon $28 See On Amazon Made from polyester-nylon, a common microfiber blend, this towel set includes a bath towel and a towel for your hair. The bath towel has an elastic top and adjustable hook and loop closure, so it won’t slip off as you're getting ready, and it also has a pocket. The hair towel has a button closure so it will stay put once you’ve wrapped it around your strands. This machine-washable set is available in several sizes and 16 colors, including white, black, and blue-gray. One glowing review: “So soft and finally even with long hair I've found a turban that fits! I've washed both several times and the quality is good and the terry stays buttery soft.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

5 A 2-Pack Of Extra-Large Microfiber Bath Towels Polyte Microfiber Bath Sheet (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Measuring 35 by 70 inches, these oversize bath towels are a great choice if you prefer a larger towel. They’re available in five colors with matching satin edging, including gray, white, and blue. One side of the towel features short fibers, while the other has longer, softer ones. The towels are machine-washable. One glowing review: “These are perfect! Big, comfortable towels that dry off the body very quickly!”

6 This Towel With A Stylish Waffle Weave Fina Microfiber Waffle Towel Amazon $16 See On Amazon Though it’s not as plush as the other options on this list, this microfiber towel is still very absorbent, soft on the skin, and faster drying. The modern waffle weave makes this a stylish addition to your bathroom, and the towel is machine-washable. Color options include linen, coffee, sage, and white, and the towel measures 29 by 55 inches. One glowing review: “Two things I really love about this towel. One: I can easily wrap my hair in it. It's lightweight and I can move around without having to worry about it unwinding. Two: It dries quickly. If I used this towel at night and needed it again in the morning, it's dry unlike my thicker towels.”