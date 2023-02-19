If you have a Kindle Fire or Fire HD tablet, you know they don’t come with a ton of internal space to store all of your favorite movies, apps, and files. Fortunately, the best microSD cards for Kindle Fires feature ample storage for all of your needs, whether it's for e-books or HD movies and TV shows, with enough speed to keep things running smoothly. Plus, they’re available for a variety of prices to suit your budget.

What To Look For In A MicroSD Card

Model Compatibility

While Kindle Fires weren’t originally made with microSD ports for external storage, newer Amazon Fire tablets support external microSD cards for extra content storage.

Which model you have determines how large of a microSD card your Fire can accommodate:

Fire (2015, 5th Gen) and Fire HD 10 (2015, 5th Gen): up to 128 GB

Fire HD 8 (2016, 6th Gen): up to 200 GB

Fire 7 (2017, 7th Gen), Fire HD 8 (2017, 7th Gen), Fire HD 10 (2017, 7th Gen): up to 256 GB

Fire HD 8 (2018, 8th Gen): up to 400 GB

Fire 7 (2019, 9th Gen), Fire HD 10 (2019, 9th Gen): up to 512 GB

Fire 7 (2022, 12th gen), Fire HD 8 (2020, 10th Gen), Fire HD 10 (2021, 11th gen), Fire HD 8 (2022, 12th Gen): up to 1 TB

Usage-Based Needs

The size that’s best for you will also depend on what you like to do on your tablet and the files you store. The average app uses approximately 60 megabytes of space, while the average e-book uses 2.7 to 4.5 megabytes, and most HD movies are between two and four gigabytes. So, if you use your tablet primarily for reading e-books, cards up to 64GB may be enough. However, if you have a bunch of apps and videos, you may prefer a card with a larger capacity. Just keep in mind that more storage comes with a higher price tag.

Speed

MicroSD cards also differ in how fast they can transmit data, however, fast read and write speeds aren't always necessary for the Fire tablet. Choosing an A1 Application Performance Class rating can help your Kindle load and run your favorite apps smoothly, although an A1 card (or one with an even higher performance rating of A2) can be more costly.

Scroll on for the best microSD cards for Kindle Fires to upgrade the storage on your tablet.

1. This Highly Rated MicroSD Card

This best-selling microSD card boasts an overall 4.8-star rating on Amazon and racked up more than 35,000 reviews. It has plenty of storage with 128GB (and also comes in capacities ranging from 32GB to 1 TB) and has an A2 classification for speedy application loading times. The handy SanDisk memory zone app will let you view, access, and back up your files as desired and can also automatically move files from your device to your memory card to free up internal space. Plus, this card comes with an adapter for use in devices with regular SD card slots.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Used to bump up my Kindle Fire 10 HD internal hard drive and has worked a treat. Previously it was a constant back and forth, deleting books/films etc to make room for more but now there's stacks for everything. Set up was ridiculously easy, a quick Google tutorial just to make sure and was squared away in minutes. If you're in need of a bump in storage, you won't go wrong.”

Capacity: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 200GB, 256GB, 400GB, 512GB, 1TB | Application Performance Class: A2

2. A MicroSD Card From A Popular Brand

Samsung is known for producing quality electronics and the brand’s microSD cards are no different. The Samsung EVO Select can support all of your favorite games, apps, and even video recording with its 256 GB of storage and lightning-fast A2 app performance rating. What’s more, this card can withstand up to 72 hours in the water and is both X-ray-proof and magnet-proof for safe transport through airport security. It comes with an adapter for use across multiple devices and there are several other capacities to choose from in the listing.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Outstanding performance [...] I have it configured as additional storage on my Fire HD 8 and the transferred applications load very fast, when a reboot of the tablet is performed the apps that are on the micro sd card are available immediately.”

Capacity: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB | Application Performance Class: A2

3. A Budget-Friendly MicroSD Card

If you’re looking for a basic and budget-friendly way to get some extra storage on your Fire, consider this Kingston microSD Card. It doesn’t have an app performance rating, so it may not be the best choice if app speed is a priority, but it’ll provide you with ample storage space and enough speed for all of your favorite books, photos, and music. It comes with an adapter for use in regular SD slots and there are other capacities to choose from ranging between 16 and 512GB. It also comes with a lifetime manufacturer warranty and free technical support.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Works great with my Kindle Fire. I still use an order model and this microSD card more than tripled my storage.”

Capacity: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB | Application Performance Class: n/a

4. This MicroSD Card Specifically Made For Amazon Fire Tablets

If you’re looking for a card that’s specifically made for Kindle Fires and Fire tablets, consider this Made For Amazon SanDisk Ultra. It’s available in a range of capacities (the 256GB is featured above) and while this option hasn’t acquired the A1 or A2 performance rating, the brand notes that it’s good for storing extra photos, movies, music, apps, and games. Another point worth noting: Since this microSD is made for Fire tablets, it doesn’t come with an adapter to accommodate use in devices with regular SD card slots.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I bought the 256gb card for my Kindle Fire 10 HD to replace the 128gb card I'd been using because I desperately needed more space. I constantly download and transfer huge comic book files with my Kindle. I filled this one up and everything transferred perfectly. I may read, delete, and then download more (gigabytes of space) daily and I have had ZERO problems. Just let your Kindle format it and you're ready to go. I love being able to have entire and complete collections on my Kindle and thousands of titles to choose from.”

Capacity: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 400GB, 512GB | Application Performance Class: n/a

5. This 3-Pack Of Memory Cards

If you have multiple Kindle Fires or Fire tablets or just need multiple MicroSD cards, this pack of three microSD cards is a great way to provide extra storage for each. They boast an A1 performance stamp for quick app load times, each has 64GB of storage, and they are waterproof, as well as magnet- and temperature-proof to withstand extreme heat and cold. Plus, they come with an adapter for use in regular SD slots, and you can also opt for a two-pack or single card with a larger capacity within the same listing.

One Reviewer Wrote: “These have worked well in the two Android phones and one Fire HD10 that I installed them into. Write speed is good, there is product confidence in the PNY name brand, and the price for a 3-pack is only a bit more than you would spend for a generic.”

Capacity: 64GB, or a single card in 128GB or 256 GB | Application Performance Class: A1

6. A Professional-Level MicroSD Card

The Lexar 1066x is one of Lexar’s professional-level SD cards that boasts an A2 performance rating for fast app loading times. Its speedy read/write times make it great for multi-device use, including in cameras, smartphones, laptops, and even drones, and it has an IPX7 rating for water protection up to a meter deep. The card is X-ray-, vibration-, and shock-proof to stand up to all of your travels and it comes with an adapter for use in a broad range of devices. Plus, there are options in the listing that include a battery charger, card reader, and a two-pack card option.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I got this to use as storage expansion with a Kindle Fire and it works seamlessly with it. The Fire recognized the card without issue and I was able to format it as desired. Data moved onto the card appears to work as quickly as data that is accessed from within the tablet.”

Capacity: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB | Application Performance Class: A2