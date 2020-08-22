If you like to keep things simple, the best minimalist alarm clocks are streamlined and fuss-free in both function and design. The most minimal of alarm clocks have just the essential features including the alarm itself (which sometimes has a snooze feature), the clock component (which can be a digital or analog display), and often some type of brightness or backlight setting so you can check the time even in the dark. You might prefer different clocks based on your needs. Heavy sleepers should opt for clocks with loud alarms, while travelers may prefer compact and lightweight options. But clocks aren't purely functional — they're also part of your bedroom's decor — so you'll want to take style into account as well. Minimalist clocks come in a range of designs, from modern and sleek to having more classic design features (like bells on top). Some alarm clocks are powered by being plugged into the wall, but if you dislike the cluttered-cord look or need a clock for use on the go, then choose one that’s battery operated.

While the most minimalist of alarm clocks only have the bare bones when it comes to features, some clocks boast a couple of extra settings — such as the option to set multiple alarms or the ability to display in military time — without sacrificing much in the way of simplicity.

Whichever you choose, minimalist alarm clocks are so simple that they're often quite budget-friendly, too, so you won't find yourself dropping too much cash. In fact, this list has five of the best minimalist alarm clocks, and they’re all under $15. Amazon reviewers have tested them all out, and can confirm that they’re effective, easy-to-use, and stylish, too.

1. A Simple Digital Alarm Clock

With more than 8,800 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.3-star rating overall, it’s safe to say that reviewers on the site totally dig this alarm clock from RCA, and it’s easy to see why. This minimalist clock is extremely simple to operate — it has just a couple of buttons that allow you to set the time and alarm, turn the alarm on or off, and adjust the brightness with a dimmer (low or high) — plus, the red LED display is easy to read. A large snooze button on top allows you to catch a few extra zzz’s when needed.

The alarm clock needs to be plugged in to an outlet for power, but it also has a battery backup.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Excellent clock . Compact and very easy to use with minimalist qualities . Visually pleasing and ready visibility for reading time. Small footprint and firm balanced weight . Above all a backup when power goes out. Best I have ever purchased and have used several clocks for the past five years."

Size: 5 x 4 x 6 inches (length x width x height)

2. A Stylish Analog Alarm Clock

Simple yet stylish, this alarm clock from JALL is a minimalist’s dream. The alarm clock has just the essential functions, including an alarm (which can last up to 30 minutes), a night light to illuminate the clock in the dark, and an analog display. And the best part? The clock is totally silent — no annoying ticking to be heard. Reviewers on Amazon adore this clock and give it a super-impressive 4.8-star rating on the site after more than 800 reviews.

The alarm clock is powered by one AA battery. Choose from four colors — black, green, red, and white.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This clock is adorable - simple, clean, minimalist design. It's easy to use, easy to read, and just perfect for so many different areas of my home."

Size: 4.25 x 2 x 4.5 inches (length x width x height)

3. A Lightweight Travel Alarm Clock

With its compact size and very light weight — just 0.64 ounces, to be exact — this alarm clock from Travelwey is the perfect pick for those who travel. The alarm clock has just a few buttons, making it extremely simple to operate. A five-second light allows you to easily view the time during the night, while a snooze button means you can catch a few extra minutes of rest in the morning. The clock is easy to read since the time is displayed digitally and in a large font.

The clock is powered by two AAA batteries. Choose from two colors — black or white.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Very easy to set the time and alarm. No bells, no whistles! Just wakes me up which is exactly what I needed. Also small and compact and perfect for travel. Low price but high quality!"

Size: 3.5 x 3.5 x 1.18 inches (length x width x height)

4. A Bell-Style Analog Clock With A Loud Alarm

This bell-style alarm clock from Peakeep may be small in size, but it’s actually surprisingly loud. But don’t just take my word for it; with more than 4,600 reviews on Amazon and a 4.3-star rating overall, many reviewers on the site confirm that the alarm clock will wake even the heaviest of sleepers.

The minimalist alarm clock has just the necessary functions, including an alarm, a backlight to check the time in the middle of the night, and an easy-to-read analog time display — but don’t worry, the clock doesn’t make any ticking noises. The clock is powered by one AA battery. Choose from three different colors.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Classic and clean look will never be outdated! I was thinking to make a minimalistic desk setup for my home office [...] The alarm is so loud that it will no doubt be waking you up in no time. Nice product and no regret."

Size: 4.13 x 2.17 x 6.5 inches (length x width x height)

5. A Modern Wooden Cube Alarm Clock With Up To 3 Alarms

Modern, minimalist, and mini, it's no wonder that this wooden alarm clock from JALL is so highly rated on Amazon. The clock boasts more than 4,000 reviews on the site and a standout 4.7-star rating overall to boot. The cube-shaped alarm clock has all of the essential functions, including an alarm, a digital time display, and adjustable brightness levels. However, it also has a couple of extra settings that you may find helpful. For example, the time can be displayed in two formats — either AM/PM or military time — and you set up to three alarms at once.

The clock can be powered by a USB charger or batteries. However, the manufacturer recommends not relying on batteries, since you’d have to replace them quite often, but suggests they could be used for quick testing or very temporary use. Choose from three colors — black, white, or brown.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This is a perfectly simple and minimalistic wooden clock cube. It has all the functionality you would want in a clock and it adds a wonderfully modern aesthetic to the room."