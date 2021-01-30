Making coffee in a moka pot isn't just about brewing a delicious, full-bodied espresso — it's also an aesthetic choice. For some, it's a lifestyle. The best moka pots are compact, easy-to-use, and made from either stainless steel or aluminum for optimal heat conduction.

Aluminum is the traditional moka pot material, so if you go for a classic model like a Bialetti, it will be made from aluminum. This material is lightweight, inexpensive, and conducts heat well, which are all reasons to love an aluminum moka pot. Aluminum is more prone to rust and corrosion over time, and since it is a slightly porous material, after years of regular use, the flavor of your coffee will start to decline in quality. Aluminum moka pots must be hand-washed, and they are not compatible with induction cooktops.

Stainless steel moka pots may not be traditional, but they have some serious advantages. The material is generally both dishwasher-safe and induction cooktop-friendly as well as nonporous, so a stainless steel moka pot can last a lifetime if properly cared for. However, it is both heavier and more expensive than aluminum, and for those who are really in it for the aesthetic, stainless steel does have a different look and feel.

Finally take note of capacity. A “cup” in moka pot language is around 2 fluid ounces, so a 5-cup moka pot will brew approximately 10 ounces of coffee. While most moka pots are designed for stovetop use, electric options that brew at the push of a button also exist, but they tend to be more expensive.

Ready to change up your coffee routine with a moka pot? Here are some of the best.

1. The Original Moka Pot With Over 11,500 5-Star Ratings On Amazon

Material: aluminum

Capacity: 6-cup (1-cup, 9-cup, and 12-cup sizes also available)

If you want a traditional aesthetic, look no further than this classic 6-cup Bialetti. This Italian-made moka pot is crafted from aluminum and features an ergonomic handle along with a safety valve to prevent burns. It can be cleaned using only water — so you don't need to worry about finding a gentle dish soap for it. Bialetti has been making moka pots since 1933, so it's safe to say the brand knows a thing or two about the craft. This model will last at least a decade, if not longer, according to the brand.

One fan raved: "I’ve [used] this type of coffee maker my entire adult life [...] I’ve only had to buy two replacements because the rubber gasket breaks down after 10 years or so. Never tighten the top and bottom together too much and keep it clean. You can make some serious espresso, for me, using the 6 cupper, I add two scoops of espresso, fill the water up as far as possible, little bit of sugar and half & half and it makes a perfect great tasting cup in the morning. If it’s too strong you can add a little bit of hot water and call it an Americano. This little inexpensive device can do everything an expensive espresso machine does. I giggle a little bit inside when I’m invited into a home with the centerpiece of their kitchen is a $300 espresso machine."

2. A Stainless Steel Moka Pot That's Super Aesthetic

Material: stainless steel

Capacity: 10-ounce (6.8-ounce size also available)

This luxe stainless steel moka pot offers a sleek, modern take on the traditional Italian stovetop coffee maker. This model is compatible with gas stoves as well as electric and induction cooktops. The handle is heat-resistant, and there's a safety-valve and an easy-pour spout to prevent spills. This moka pot can be run through the dishwasher, though the brand recommends hand-washing. The bonVIVO Inteca is available in matte black, copper, and chrome finishes.

One fan raved: "Recently, I had a guest from Italy over at the house. She had a stovetop expresso maker. The aroma and taste was far superior to my Mr. Coffee maker. After reading many reviews on various stovetop expresso makers, I decided to go with the bonVIVO Intenca. Product weight was more than similar 5-6 cup models. I figured that more weight means more stainless steel and better quality. I am completely satisfied with this unit. I use less coffee beans now and get 1-1/2 times more to savor in the morning! The aroma reminds me of my grandmother's house from years ago. The Intenca makes the best coffee I've had, Period."

3. A Budget-Friendly Moka Pot That Comes In Cute Colors

Material: aluminum

Capacity: 5-cup

This aluminum moka pot costs less than $20 and comes in six cute colors to match any aesthetic. It has a similar design to the classic Bialetti at a price point that's great for those who are just starting to experiment with stovetop espresso. It's made with stain-proof aluminum, has a built-in safety valve, and an ergonomic, heat-resistant handle. Over 2,200 shoppers have given this moka pot a perfect five-star review on Amazon.

One fan raved: "I'd never made espresso at home before, but I definitely love a good latte or cappuccino. I bought this maker on impulse after chatting with my best friend about an affordable stovetop espresso maker she bought for her parents. I was drawn to this maker because I loved it adorable pastel pink finish and its low price."

4. An Easy-To-Use Electric Moka Pot

Material: aluminum

Capacity: 6-cup

If you want the feel and flavor of classic stovetop espresso without all the fuss, this electric moka pot is the perfect compromise. It's made by De'Longhi, a classic Italian brand known for its espresso machines, so you can count on this machine to make some great-tasting coffee. It has a body made of traditional aluminum with plastic accents, and it brews at the touch of a button. There's a built-in safety valve and an automatic shutoff function to prevent burns and overflow, and the base will keep your coffee warm for up to 30 minutes. It comes with a filter adapter that lets you choose between a 3-cup or 6-cup brewing capacity.

One fan raved: "Mine doesn't leak AT ALL. It heats up and starts brewing quickly and is much faster than the stove type at boiling the water. It shuts off the boiler when there is still a tiny bit (but negligible) amount of water left - it won't completely dry out on the inside which helps prevent mineral scale and it also WON'T OVERHEAT YOUR COFFEE. You can turn it on and leave knowing when you come back you'll have a hot cup of espresso rather than boiled coffee with scale on the bottom of the boiler and a ruined gasket. To me that's a HUGE plus over the stove top models."