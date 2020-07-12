With the range of multicookers available on Amazon, it’s easier than ever to whip up a one-pot meal for the whole family in no time. The best multicookers save space in the kitchen by combining all the cooking functions you're looking for into just one appliance. And they'll make your time in the kitchen a breeze, thanks to features like timers, delayed start times, and pre-programmed settings for making anything from pressure cooked ribs to steamed vegetables or delicious cakes.

Many of the best multicookers — like the super-popular Instant Pot — have a pressure cooker function, which actually raises the temperature of boiling water to drastically speed up your cooking time. Most options also slow cook, steam, sauté, make yogurt, cook rice, and keep food warm, but for even more versatility, there are multicookers with features like the power to air fry, bake cakes, cook eggs, or sterilize items (which is helpful for canning or keeping small items, like pacifiers hygienic). Of course, more features can mean a bigger expense, so if you want to spend a little less, you can opt for a budget-friendly multicooker that doesn’t pressure cook, but still offers a variety of useful cooking functions.

Besides features, the other main consideration is size. A 6-quart multicooker is a common option that feeds up to six people, but the picks on this list range from 3 to 13 quarts, so it all depends on how much you want to cook at once, and how much storage space you want to dedicate to your new kitchen gadget.

Whichever option is right for you, these are the best multicookers on Amazon that’ll help you create a delicious home-cooked meal in one easy-to-clean pot.

1. The Cult-Favorite Instant Pot That Comes In 3 Sizes

Cooking functions: pressure cook, slow cook, soup/broth, meat/stew, beans/chili, poultry, rice, multigrain, porridge, steam, yogurt, sauté, warm

Available sizes: 3-quart, 6-quart, 8-quart, 10-quart

The Instant Pot Duo has over 43,000 five-star ratings so it’s no surprise this is the best-selling electric pressure cooker on Amazon. There are 14 one-touch settings to cook rice, beans, poultry, ribs, and more with the touch of a button, and the warming function will keep everything hot until you're ready to eat. You can also adjust the settings for pressure and cooking times and even plan meals in advance with a 24-hour delay start time. The Instant Pot also boasts over 10 safety features, including overheat protection and a safety lock during pressure cooking. Plus, cleanup is a breeze, thanks to to the dishwasher-safe lid and stainless steel inner pot. Need some mealtime inspiration? There’s a free Instant Pot app with hundreds of recipes.

For a little less money (and fewer functions), you can opt for the Duo Nova, or if you want more cooking versatility, you can upgrade to the Duo Plus or the Duo with air fryer lid. Keep in mind that some versions aren't available in all sizes.

According to a home cook: “I've been making a lot of stews, and I'll saute the onions, carrots, and meat (if I'm using meat) then add everything else, seal it, and set it for 7 minutes on high pressure. I let it release naturally and have a perfectly cooked, tasty meal every time.”

2. The Best Budget Multicooker

Cooking functions: rice, grains, slow cook, oatmeal, steam, steam then simmer, cake, soup, yogurt, warm

Available size: 5-quart

If you want to spend a bit less, this Aroma multicooker is a highly rated budget-friendly choice. There’s no pressure cooker function, but there are 11 pre-set cooking programs, including rice, grains, oatmeal, and yogurt. Also helpful: The sauté-then-simmer function automatically switches to simmer when liquid is added to the pot. You can set the cooking time, and if you’re slow-cooking, you can adjust the temperature for precise results. The 15-hour delay timer lets you plan meals ahead of time, but according to reviewers, there’s no auto-shutoff feature, so you’ll need to manually turn it off when cooking is done. The clear lid lets you keep an eye on things while they cook, and the nonstick inner pot is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. A steam tray, rice measuring cup, and rice spatula are included. Choose from red or black.

According to a home cook: “This is a GREAT device. All the functions are so good and handy and I can use it for anything. It’s pretty big but I can make the BEST soups and veggies.”

3. The Instant Pot That Also Bakes & Sterilizes

Cooking functions: pressure cook, slow cook, soup/broth, meat/stew, beans/chili, steam, sauté, rice, porridge, multigrain, cake, eggs, yogurt, warm, sterilize, ultra (custom set cooking temperatures)

Available sizes: 3-quart, 6-quart, 8-quart

If you want to get even more cooking power out of your Instant Pot, opt for the Ultra 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker. In addition to the usual multicooker functions, this model also works as a cake maker, egg cooker, and sterilizer, so you can expand your repertoire to baking, brunch, and canning. Other helpful features that are unique to the Ultra model include altitude adjustments, an easy-to-use dial to select settings and programs, plus a bright LCD display that displays cooking progress. You can delay cooking for up to 24 hours, and multiple safety features — including a steam release button while pressure cooking — can help you feel confident while you cook. This Instant Pot also comes with a steam rack, serving spoon, soup spoon, and recipe booklet. The lid, stainless steel inner pot, and steam rack are dishwasher-safe.

You can also opt for the Instant Pot Evo Plus, which also has specific settings for things like risotto, cheesecake, fermentation, ribs, and pasteurizing.

According to a home cook: “This is the greatest investment I have made in a long time. It's so versatile! I have cooked pulled pork several times, whole chickens and a turkey breast where the meat literally fell off the bones. One of my favorite features is hard boiled eggs. I have tried every method under the sun to get my hard boiled egg shells to come off easily without tearing most of the whites apart. I have finally found the solution."

4. A Pressure Cooker That Also Air Fries

Cooking functions: pressure cook, air fry/crisp, slow cook, steam, bake/roast, sauté/sear, yogurt, warmer

Available sizes: 5-quart, 6.5-quart, 8-quart

If you love crispy foods, this Ninja multicooker also works as an air fryer deliciously crunchy, golden food. (Hello, wings and mozzarella sticks.) After pressure cooking ingredients to lock in juices, you can use the crisping lid to air fry your food. There’s also a ceramic-coated basket that’s perfect for cooking French fries or chicken, but there are no pre-set cooking programs or delayed start timer. This option boasts many safety features, and the nonstick, ceramic-coated inner pot is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

The Ninja is also available in a stainless steel option, as well as versions that include a dehydrator for jerky and dried fruit, or a skewer stand for delicious kebabs.

According to a home cook: “We love both the instant pot and the airfryer and were so happy to find something that combines them to save counter space. Where this really wins is that instead of a pull out basket for the airfryer it works on a normal pot, so much more space and easier to clean than the standalone airfryer."

5. A Sleek Multicooker That’s Great For Rice

Cooking functions: rice, brown rice/quinoa, browning/sauté, slow cook, cake, oatmeal, pasta, soup/stew, yogurt, steam, manual/DIY, warm

Available sizes: 5.2-quart

This sleek programmable multicooker features a six-step rice cooking process, and reviewers rave about the results. The appliance features 17 pre-set cooking programs and a 24-hour delay timer that makes it easy to plan meals. However, there’s no pressure cooking function. The nonstick inner pot holds up to 10 cups of uncooked rice, and it’s dishwasher-safe.

According to a home cook: “We owned an old rice cooker and an older slow cooker. Well this one not only retired both but also offered so much more. Steamer, soup pot, easy to clean, and extra room on the counter. It has been working extra hard for us so far but it handled everything perfectly.”

6. The Best For Crowds & Batch Cooking

Cooking functions: pressure cook, slow cook, rice, multigrain, soup, meat/stew, poultry, beans, fish, steam/veggies, potatoes, bake, sear, canning, warm

Available sizes: 13-quart

If you want to make a big batch of food, this 13-quart digital pressure cooker has the largest capacity on the list. Besides pressure cooking and slow cooking, there are 11 pre-set programs, along with a canning feature, so you can save your fresh fruit, sauces, and veggies. Plus, a texture button lets you customize the cooking time on the pre-set programs so food is cooked exactly how you like it — e.g., al dente veggies or tender meat. There are delay and warming functions, and — for safety — a lock and pressure indicator. The nonstick inner pot is dishwasher-safe, and the multicooker comes with a steam rack, soup ladle, rice spoon, measuring cup, and recipe book.

According to a home cook: “This Nuwave Nutripot 13 qt. Is awesome. Cooked a whole ham and whole turkey for thanksgiving. Came out perfect. Cooked ham 1 hour and turkey 1 hour 45 minutes.”

7. An 11-In-1 Slow Cooker That’s Great For Roasts

Cooking functions: brown, simmer, sauté, steam, roast, bake, slow cook, boil, rice, yogurt, manual, warm

Available sizes: 6-quart

This versatile 11-in-1 slow cooker is shaped like a roasting pan and features slow cook, brown, and roast functions, so it’s a good choice for perfectly cooked meats. The two dials on the front make it easy to select cooking programs and set time and temperature, but — a drawback — there's no pressure cooking option. A 24-hour delay timer lets you plan meals ahead of time, and for safety, there’s overheat protection and an auto-shutoff feature. As far as extras, this option comes with a steam rack and recipe book, so you can discover new and delicious meals. The exterior is made from brushed stainless steel and the inner pot is nonstick and dishwasher-safe.

According to a home cook: “The browning feature gives a beautiful crust on meats and the oven and roast feature finish the meats perfectly. I have prepared chicken breasts, pork chops, roast, spaghetti sauce and many other dishes with equally delicious results.”