After a washout Memorial Day Weekend, we could all use a little sunshine, and lucky for New Yorkers, June brings a trio of iconic outdoor events (plus the return of a famous film fest for when you need to retreat to the AC). Whether you’re into movies, music, theater, or just a good time, these cultural moments are ones you won’t want to miss.

Wax Nostalgic At The Tribeca Film Fest

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The Tribeca Film Festival turns 25 this year and fittingly, there are a number of films on the lineup that recall the culture of 2001: the premiere of Happy Hours, featuring the on-screen reunion of Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson (Pacey + Joey forever); Doc Meets World, which follows Boy Meets World stars Rider Strong, Danielle Fishel, and Will Friedle as they embark on a 30th anniversary podcast tour; and the documentary Alicia Keys: Girl From Hell’s Kitchen on closing night. The festival runs June 3-14; buy passes or individual tickets here.

While you’re downtown, snag a table at The Tyger in Soho via DoorDash Reservations. The menu focuses on Southeast Asian cuisine, with popular picks like Phnom Penh fried chicken and wild mushroom massaman curry served in a chic space decorated with bamboo chairs, rattan pendants, colorful murals, and plenty of greenery.

Dance All Day At Gov Ball

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The Governors Ball is a summer institution in New York, and this year’s lineup brings headliners Lorde, Baby Keem, Stray Kids, Kali Uchis, A$AP Rocky, and Jennie to Flushing Meadows Corona Park the weekend of June 5-7. Some 1-day and 2-day general admission plus 3-day VIP tickets may still be available, but you should hustle if you want to make sure you’re there to dance among the crowds.

There are food vendors at the festival, but when you’re ready for a proper meal, book a table at Fish Cheeks in Williamsburg on DoorDash Reservations. The Thai eatery occupies a playfully decorated space on Driggs Avenue and its plates are made to be shared — definitely order the coconut crab curry, a fan favorite.

See Star-Crossed Lovers In Central Park

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Shakespeare in the Park is one of those only-in-New York experiences that reminds you why you put up with the harder parts of living here. And this year’s Delacorte Theatre staging takes on a true classic, Romeo & Juliet, but updates it with an innovative twist — the title characters speak to each other in Spanish while the rest of the play unfolds in English. Performances run through June 28, and as always, only Public Theater members can book tickets in advance, but you can try for free same-day tickets either in-person or through the digital lottery.

Before you transport yourself to fair Verona, dine on Italian food at either Rezdôra or Massara, both helmed by chef Stefano Secchi (book a table via DoorDash Reservations). Rezdôra draws influences from the Emilia Romagna region and is all about pasta, with the Gramigna Giallo E Verde (a short, tube-shaped pasta with sausage ragu made with white soffrito) and Uovo Raviolo Di Nino Bergese (a giant egg yolk-stuffed raviolo) being two faves. Massara’s menu, meanwhile, is inspired by the regional cuisine of Campania, with a focus on wood-fired cooking and seafood — try the pork chop or the whole grilled branzino.

Take Part In The Iconic Pride March

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What began as an annual demonstration honoring the 1969 Stonewall Riots has grown into one of the world’s largest LGBTQIA+ civil rights demonstrations and one of New York’s biggest parties. On June 28 at noon, join the millions of spectators watching the Pride March run from Madison Square Park down to Greenwich Village and ending in Chelsea, or head over to PrideFest, the free street fair taking over Fourth Avenue from Union Square to Astor Place.

When your feet need a rest, head to Dante West Village (make sure to reserve a table in advance via DoorDash Reservations), which serves brunch until 4 p.m. on weekends. Order signature dishes like the oven-baked bread with gruyere, prosciutto, and smoked butter; homemade almond coconut granola; and the burger with bacon and pickled beets. Try to snag a table outside so you can indulge in prime post-march people-watching.