Blenders may come to mind when you think of Ninja, but the brand also makes reliable coffee makers. The best Ninja coffee makers have convenient features, like programmable brewing and brew-pause, and they come with as few — or as many — bells and whistles as you need, whether you plan to brew your morning cup of coffee or whip up lattes for friends.

All of the Ninja coffee makers below are automatic drip machines. Some of the brand’s coffee makers also feature extra brew options, which may include a rich brew for a bolder cup, an iced setting, tea options, a specialty option that makes an espresso-like coffee concentrate for lattes or cappuccinos, and a quick cold brew for a smoother drink than the iced setting.

You'll notice that all of the Ninja coffee makers on this list, regardless of price, come with the convenience of removable water reservoirs, reusable filters, and programmable delay brew up to 24 hours in advance, so you can wake up to freshly brewed coffee. All three will save you money on coffee pods, which aren't needed with any of these picks. If you're looking for additional features, however, it's a good idea to factor perks into your budget. Designed with individual coffee and tea baskets that work with tea bags and loose tea, the Ninja Hot And Cold Brewed System is ideal if you are both a coffee and tea drinker. Both the Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System and Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker are designed with built-in frothers and have the ability to brew multiple size cups.

The coffee makers on my list include carafes that can hold at least 10 cups. Basic models come with glass carafes, which are slightly more affordable but also more susceptible to breaking. A thermal carafe is insulated so coffee stays hot longer and is more durable, but keep in mind it’s harder to see how much coffee is left inside. All of these picks are designed so that they fit on your countertop, but keep in mind that as you go higher up in price — and more features are added to the appliance — it increases slightly in size, which is something to consider if you have a smaller kitchen.

Each of the three coffee makers below is highly rated with thousands of reviews on Amazon.

1. The Best On A Budget: The Ninja 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker

Dimensions: 8.74 x 9.94 x 4.61 inches

This Ninja 12-cup programmable coffee maker makes drip coffee in classic or rich brew strengths in multiple sizes: a full 12-cup carafe or 1- to 4-cup batches. This highly rated pick with over 3,000 reviews is a favorite for its performance and convenient features, like 24-hour programmable delay brew, mid-brew pause, a warming plate that keeps coffee in the glass carafe for up to four hours, and a 60-ounce water reservoir that's removable for easy refills. Plus, this coffee maker automatically shuts off after two hours.

Now, if you like all of these specs except for the price tag, consider Ninja's older 12-cup coffee maker model; it's under $100 with all of the same features but made with all plastic parts (my top pick uses rubber and metal) so it's simply more lightweight and possibly not quite as long-lasting.

A helpful review: “THIS. IS. THE. BEST. COFFEE. MAKER. EVER!!!! Prior to purchasing the 'Ninja,' I had never heard of the brand and was somewhat skeptical about the reliability. I am SOOOO glad I did not let my skepticism get the best of me. The coffee tastes wonderful. The water reservoir makes it so easy getting water into the maker. Just fill the reservoir with water and place the reservoir back on the maker; add coffee in the reusable filter; and hit the BREW button. The maker is programmable, and, the heating plate will stay on for 1-4 hours (depending on where you set it). The coffee pot makes pouring coffee easy and you don't pour it all over the counter top. GREAT PURCHASE.”

2. The Best For Most People: The Ninja Hot And Cold Brewed System

Dimensions: 11.81 x 10.01 x 15 inches

Thanks to multiple brew sizes, touch programming, and its ability to brew a variety of drinks, this best coffee maker for hot and cold brews has a lot that coffee and tea drinkers will appreciate at a price point that's somewhere in between budget and splurge-worthy. This drip coffee maker offers the best of both worlds and can make classic or rich brews, as well as over ice, or high-octane cold brew coffee or tea in just 10 minutes. Choose from a full 10-cup carafe or as small as a pod-free single cup or travel mug.

A built-in frother can make any mugful a little more special, and it's a specialty feature that sets it apart from my top pick; the frother folds away when not in use. Other features include a removable water reservoir (it's about the same size as the carafe, according to reviewers), programmable delay brew, a two-hour warming plate, automatic shutoff, reusable coffee and tea filters, and individual coffee and tea baskets that keep coffee and tea flavors separate and distinct. With all these features and brewing options, it's no wonder one reviewer commented, "This is the single most amazing appliance I've ever bought."

A helpful review: “Fell in love with this pot the first time I used it. Grind my own beans for use with this pot. Easy to use (accompanying instruction book and plenty of videos online to ensure a perfect brew). Tea is super fast and easy. Hot or cold frother. Just great coffee, in a cup, travel mug, 1/2 carafe or full [carafe.] Coffee left in the pot stays warm as long as you like (warmer is time adjustable). The entire system is so easy to use and clean, and there is a warning light that alerts you when it's time to clean and descale the system. The clean cycle is automatic and makes a remarkable difference. I'd give it 10 stars if I could. I couldn't be happier that I bought this pot.”

3. Worth The Splurge: The Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker

Dimensions: 11.99 x 8.75 x 15.04 inches

The best Ninja coffee bar system is an upfront investment, but it offers the widest range of coffee drinks and will make drinks just like your favorite coffee shop. And with a 4.8 rating after over 5,000 reviews, you can trust it'll be your new favorite addition to the kitchen. This coffee maker is the only one of my picks that's a Society of Coffee Association (SCA) Certified Home Brewer , which recognizes the model as an "exemplary home brewer" based on criteria that include strict coffee-to-water ratio standards, water temperature cupping standards, and even specific roasting levels that are measured 30 minutes after a coffee maker brews a cup.

This automatic drip coffee maker can brew classic or rich coffee, and over ice and hot or cold specialty drinks, like lattes, macchiatos, and cappuccinos, using the fold-away frother. Choose from six brew sizes, including a single cup or full 10-cup carafe; this coffee maker also fits taller travel mugs. This pick's thermal carafe keeps coffee hot longer. Plus, it comes with a permanent filter, a scoop, removable water reservoir, and a programmable delay brew.

A helpful review: “[...]It came quick, easy set up and really nice looking. I did upgrade to the stainless steel carafe [...] It really helps keep coffee hot longer. This coffee pot does not disappoint whatsoever. [...] I love the flavor of the pot and the great functionality. I love the fact that I can make cold brew, specialty drinks, cup, travel mug, half a pot or whole! The frother works great too and has spoiled my husband. It also has a delay brew so it can be perking when you wake. I love coming down the stairs to the smell of morning coffee. It makes my heart smile!”