If you work in food service, health care, or find yourself in any other situation where spills happen on the regular, a pair of slip-resistant shoes is essential. The best nonslip shoes have grippy outsoles that provide traction on wet and greasy floors, and they boast comfortable and supportive features — like memory foam insoles and roomy toe boxes — for all-day wear. Also important: They come in a range of styles — from lace-up sneakers to clogs to slip-ons — so you can sport a pair you love.

The key to choosing the best slip-resistant shoes is to look for a pair with rubber outsoles that offer traction on slick floors, along with a tread pattern that channels water away from your feet. And since you’ll likely be wearing them for hours at a time, you'll also want to look for features that provide comfort and support. Padded insoles or those made with memory foam will cushion your feet, while thick midsoles offer stability and help absorb shock with every step. Also, shoes with wide toe boxes will give your feet wiggle room as they expand throughout the day.

Beyond that, you’ll want to consider your style. Most nonslip shoes come in basic black, but some also come in white or multicolor designs and patterns, so you can choose a pair that best suits your personality. And no matter which look you prefer, whether it’s classic lace-up sneakers, low-cut shoes, high-tops, clogs, or casual slip-ons, there’s sure to be a set of kicks you’ll love on this list.

The best part? Most of these shoes come in size options for both men and women. So, whether you’re on your feet for hours at work or just want some slip-resistant everyday footwear, read on for the best nonslip shoes on Amazon that combine safety and style.

1. These Classic Work Sneakers

Shoes For Crews has long been respected for the brand's supportive work footwear, and this basic black work sneaker lives up to that reputation. Made from faux leather, the lace-up sneaker is water-resistant, and the grippy rubber outsole keeps you steady on your feet. It has a removable cushioned insole, squared heel, and padded collar and tongue for all-day comfort. The toe box is relatively wide, but this option has a slightly slightly thinner sole than other options on this list, so it may not offer quite as much stability and shock absorption as other options.

A happy reviewer: “I work in a restaurant and this brand is well known in the service industry. Comfortable shoe (a little bothersome on outside of my ankle for the first couple wears) but nothing unbearable. Very slip resistant and not too bulky.”

2. The Sneakers You Can Wear Everywhere

Not only do these Skechers nonslip shoes have grippy rubber soles, but they’re also stylish enough to wear both on and off the clock. The breathable mesh fabric upper is water- and stain-resistant, and the padded collar and tongue offer additional comfort. The footbed is made from cooling memory foam and topped with a removable comfort insole, so each step is cushioned. Plus, the flexible midsole is decently thick, lightweight, and shock-absorbing. And with a roomy toe box, your feet will have plenty of space to spread out.

A vailable colors: 1 (black)

vailable colors: 1 (black) Available sizes: women's 5 - 11 (wide options available)

A happy reviewer: “They are slip resistant (I tried and couldn't slip) and the relaxed fit feels like you aren't wearing shoes.”

3. A Pair Of Crocs With A Cult Following

If you’re on your feet for hours, you may want to slip into these supportive slingback Crocs that have gotten more than 16,000 reviews and an impressively high overall rating of 4.6 stars. The relaxed-fit clog is extra roomy, giving feet plenty of wiggle room if they swell, and the slip-resistant treads offer traction on slick floors. The back sling keeps the shoe securely on your foot, and the contoured foot beds offer targeted support. And if your shoes get spilled on, no problem — these Crocs are super easy to wipe clean with soap and water.

A happy reviewer: “Based on the reviews and comments from other people who've used Crocs, I thought I'd give them a try. WOW! Super comfortable, like wearing sandals. Light, good support, and non-slip."

4. These Casual Slip-Ons

If you prefer a simple slip-on shoe, this black leather pair is a great choice. Designed like a classic skate shoe, it's water- and stain-resistant with a sturdy rubber sole that gives you secure footing on slippery surfaces. The memory foam insole molds to your foot and the thick midsole adds an extra layer of support, while the padded collar offers comfort. The toe box is fairly wide, and the breathable, odor-resistant lining helps keep these comfy kicks fresh.

A happy reviewer: “I spend many hours on my feet. On marble floors to carpeted floors to artificial turf sometimes upto 16 hours. I work in a huge hotel. So for work they are perfect. Slip resistant comfortable and well stylish also.”

5. These Fan-Favorite Clogs

While these Dansko clogs are a bit pricier than other options on the list, fans rave about their comfort, support, and the fact that they last for years, making them a worthwhile investment. The stiff construction of this clog provides stability, and the back of the shoe is meant to be loose, so that it slides up and down your ankle, as opposed to moving with it the way tighter-fitting shoes do. In other words, it may take a few days to get used to this style of shoe, but many people find they prefer it once they do.

Beyond that, the shoe features a slip-resistant rubber outsole and an anti-fatigue rocker bottom that propels your foot forward as you walk. There’s also a thick midsole for stability and shock absorption, as well as a removable, dual-density footbed with memory foam for arch support and cushioning. Padded instep collars and roomy toe boxes provide even more comfort.

A happy reviewer: “Very comfortable. I work 14 hours a day on my feet running a restaurant. Plagued by plantar fasciitis for years, these shoes seem to be the only ones that keep the pain away. Durable and water resistant, slip resistant sole is great.”

6. These Chunky Sneakers That Come In Different Colors

With a chunky, slip-resistant rubber sole, this Fila work shoe has a slightly retro look that’s very on-trend. Made from leather, mesh, and synthetic materials, the shoe has a memory foam sockliner and an extra-thick, molded midsole that provides comfort, support, and stability. Plus, the cooling fibers throughout help keep your feet dry and comfortable during all-day wear.

A happy reviewer: “LOVE these shoes!! I work as a waitress, hard wet oily floors, these shoes are non skid, soft and light!! This is like my 7th pair [...] I buy them for work and for everyday shoes."

7. A Pair Of Stylish High-Tops

If you love to rock a high-top sneaker, choose this pair of slip-resistant work shoes from Emeril Lagasse. The leather sneaker has a slip- and oil-resistant rubber sole, a memory foam insole, and a thick, molded midsole for safety, comfort, and support. The collar is padded for softness, and the toe box is spacious. The uppers are water- and stain-resistant, and there’s an odor-resistant interior lining, so these work sneakers are easy to keep clean and fresh, even after hours of wear.

A happy reviewer: “I have never had shoes for work that have been as loving to my feet as these are. There are always grease spills at work and these are the first shoes that are truly slip resistant.”

8. These Fun Sneakers That Come In Solids & Patterns

Looking for slip-resistant sneakers with a little personality? Opt for these Skechers nonslip shoes that come in seven colors and patterns — including basic black as well as some playful pairs for cat and dog lovers. The shoe features a slip- and oil-resistant rubber outsole and a fabric upper that's water- and stain-resistant, along with padded collars to keep blisters at bay. The air-cooled memory foam insole offers comfort, and the flexible and lightweight midsole offers just enough thickness and won't weigh you down. Plus, the roomy toe box won't squeeze your feet.

Available colors and styles: 7

Available sizes: women's 5.5 - 10 (wide options available)

A happy reviewer: “I've been wearing Skechers since the late 90's through plantar fasciitis, 30 years of elder caregiving and just everyday wear. These are by far the best work pair I've ever put my foot in. Slip resistance and water repellent. Absolutely no break-in time needed. They are wonderful! I love the fun colors.”

9. A Sneaker With Velcro Straps For Easy On & Off

For easy on and off, you can opt for these sneakers with Velcro strap closures. It has an oil- and slip-resistant rubber outsole, and the shoe features a molded midsole and a soft gel heel that cushions your foot with each step. The faux leather upper is water- and stain-resistant, so it's easy to keep clean, and the padded collar and mesh tongue enhances comfort and breathability.

A happy reviewer: “Very comfortable! I am a school custodian, and I needed a shoe that was both comfortable, but also slip resistant on the cafeteria floors. I have been wearing them 5 days a week for a few weeks now, and I have not had any problem with them.”