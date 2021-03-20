If you're trying to figure out what the best nontoxic candles are, the first thing you should know is that there actually isn't any credible evidence that candles are harmful to humans when burned. While there's a lot of misinformation online, a number of studies have shown that the claims surrounding adverse effects of burning candles are unsubstantiated. That said, some people have sensitivities to artificial fragrances or just prefer products that are made with more natural ingredients. If this applies to you, here are some things you should look for.

While there’s no evidence that traditional candles made from paraffin wax are actually bad for you, there are other reasons you may want to choose an all-natural base. Candles made from vegetable or beeswax tend to burn cleaner, so you won't see a build-up of soot on the inside of their jar.

You'll also want to think about scent. Again, scented candles are not believed to be harmful, but some people prefer to avoid artificial fragrances due to sensitivities or personal preferences. Another thing to consider if you have allergies or sensitivities is that fragrance is considered a trade secret, so brands aren’t required to disclose the ingredients of theirs. Many natural candles are scented with essential oils, which are made from plant extracts, so with these options, the ingredients won't be a mystery. Just keep in mind that even certain essential oils can cause allergic reactions in pets and some people, so if you are a pet owner or have allergies, you may want to go with a totally fragrance-free option.

Ready to take a simpler approach to filling your home with candles? Here are six of the best natural candles you can buy on Amazon today.

1. A Vegan Candle With A Pretty, Reusable Glass

Wax: soy-based

Featured scent: lavender and rosemary

Burn time: 25+ hours

Nestled in a beautiful, reusable cut-glass container, this AGRARIA scented candle looks as great as it smells. The lavender and rosemary scent is made from perfume-grade natural essential oils, and the wax is a soy-based blend that contains no petroleum. This candle is also vegan, cruelty-free, and phthalate-free, and it is made in the USA. It has a relatively long burn time for its small size, and all of Agraria's scents pair well with one another, so you can create whatever atmosphere you desire.

One fan raved: “Gorgeous, small candle that has a heavenly fragrance. Comes in a beautiful box that makes a very special hostess gift. The crystal jar can be used afterwards for tea lights, earring collection, etc. Highly recommend.”

Additional scents: balsam, bitter orange, cedar rose, golden cassis, lime and orange, mediterranean jasmine

2. A Trendy Candle With Vintage Tattoo Vibes

Wax: soy

Featured scent: palo santo and oud

Burn time: 40+ hours

This tattoo-inspired candle is hand-poured in the USA and made from soy wax. It's also highly scented using all-natural essential oils. Each candle has a 100% cotton wick. The glass jars have a vintage tattoo-inspired design that goes with each scent, and they're so aesthetic you'll probably want to buy the whole set. The brand produces candles that are both cruelty-free and compliant with the National Candle Association's standards.

Additional scents: blackcurrant & amber, cannabis & violet leaf, cassis & rose, lemongrass & sage, sea salt & moss, tobacco & leather

3. A Soy Candle That Comes In 30 Scents

Wax: soy and vegetable

Featured scent: lemongrass

Burn time: 110+ hours

This vegan candle from Aira is made from soy and vegetable wax, which is hand-poured into a glass jar. It's scented entirely with essential oils, and the long burn time makes it perfect for larger rooms, like kitchens and living rooms. It's paraffin-free and has a 100% cotton wick. The brand also makes an 8-ounce version of their candles for bathrooms, bedrooms, and other smaller spaces.

One fan raved: “This is by far the best candle I have ever owned. The smell of the Stress Relief variety is unlike anything I have been able to find in a candle. The scent is not overpowering and doesn't cause headaches for those who may get them from strong perfumes. Yet, it is strong enough to freshen up the room and be noticeable [...] The candle comes in adorable packaging and would make for a great gift. And I love that the candle is vegan, soy, and kosher! Overall, a wonderful product. I have already ordered 3 more and will recommend to friends!”

Additional scents: 30, including cinnamon vanilla, fresh linen, and almond creme

Available sizes: 8 oz., 16 oz., gift set

4. A Pack Of Classic Beeswax Tapers

Wax: beeswax

Scent: unscented

Burn time: 3+ hours per taper

Add a touch of all-natural elegance to your dining room table or mantle with these unscented beeswax candles. Made from 100% beeswax, these tapers have a dripless and smokeless design and come in a variety of colors. The 9-inch tall candles fit snugly in both 3/4-inch and 7/8-inch candle holders, and each taper burns for around 3.5 hours. Every pack comes with seven pairs of tapers.

One fan raved: “These are really reasonably priced for beeswax candles. They come packaged nicely...not only nice looking but each candle is protected from damage, yet everything in the box is recyclable, which is a plus. They truly do seem to burn cleanly and are totally dripless. Here’s my favorite part though...no odor at all [...] I am super sensitive to fragrances of any kind, and these have no scent at all, not even when lit. Not even when I get up close and try to sniff something out. I’ve never found a candle with absolutely no scent at all before. Most standard paraffin candles stink like chemicals or faux fragrances, and even other beeswax candles have a mild, sweet smell, but not these.”

Available colors: 8, including white, red, and Paris green

5. A 4-Pack of Beeswax Votives

Wax: beeswax

Scent: unscented

Burn time: 15 hours per votive

These pretty little votives are handmade in Colorado from pure beeswax and are unscented, which makes them a great choice for anyone with allergies or pets. Like all votives, these candles should be placed in a holder to prevent the melted wax from spilling onto your table. If you love to fill your space with candles, these also come in a larger 18-pack and a 36-pack as well.

One fan raved: “I have purchased from Bluecorn Naturals before, and was completely satisfied with the quality, cost and speed of delivery. This time I looked around more, and found no comparable seller - so I ordered again! Fine, clean, dense wax with the pleasing smell and long-lasting appeal that only the best candles can offer. I will not bother looking at alternatives in the future, and plan to switch to their products whenever I have candle needs. There's no excuse for not getting the best - at a really good price and the best service.”

Available colors: 3, including raw and ivory

6. This Stress-Relieving Aromatherapy Candle

Wax: soy

Scent: eucalyptus and spearmint

Burn time: 80 hours

Relieve stress at the end of a long day with this aromatherapy candle, which is scented with relaxing eucalyptus and spearmint essential oils. It's handcrafted from 100% all-natural soy wax that contains no paraffin. This candle has three wicks and up to 80 hours of burn time, which means that it will last you for quite some time.

One fan raved: “I absolutely love eucalyptus especially when I feel stuffy, it opens my passages but the addition of spearmint in this candle is incredible. It lifts the mood while also giving a feeling of relaxation. I feel like I am in a spa every time I light this candle. I enjoy giving candles as gifts as much as I love to receive them because the smell of a candle always puts a smile on someone's face. This candle in particular is special because it is free of chemicals and synthetic fragrances. Only pure essential oils are used and you can definitely tell the quality compared to others. I will be a lifelong buyer of these candles. I absolutely love them!”

Also Great: A DIY Soy Candle Set

If you're looking for a candle scented exactly to your liking, this candle-making kit provides you with everything you need to make your own using the essential oil blend of your choice. Simply warm the paraffin-free wax chips, then use the included centering devices to pour your wax into a container before adding a cotton wick. You can make candles in anything, from Mason jars to vintage tea cups. Just note that the set does not include essential oils.

One fan raved: “I am so happy with this product. I already made my first candle and used some essential oils and candle dye to make it and my candle has been burning for couple of hours now and looks like it will burn the rest of the year with this rate. Quality product !!!!!! Can’t wait to make more candles.”

Studies referenced:

Human health risk evaluation of selected VOC, SVOC and particulate emissions from scented candles. Regulatory Toxicology and Pharmacology. (2014) Petry, T.; Vitale, D.; Joachim, F.; Smith, B.; Cruse, L.; Mascarenhas, R.; Schneider, S.; Singal, M. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0273230014000348?via%3Dihub