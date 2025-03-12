Life
335 Old Fashioned Baby Name Meanings
From A to Z.
Choosing the perfect baby name is one of the biggest — and most exciting! — decisions new parents can make. And while modern and trendy names may dominate playgrounds, there’s something undeniably charming about old-fashioned names that stand the test of time. Vintage baby names carry a sense of history, elegance, and nostalgia — plus, they’re often associated with literary greats, beloved grandparents, and iconic figures from the past.
From sophisticated Victorian-era names to the sweet and simple monikers of the early 20th century, these timeless choices offer a unique blend of tradition and personality. Whether you’re drawn to regal boy names like Theodore and Augustus, or you adore classic girl names like Eleanor and Genevieve, there’s a vintage name for every style.
What’s even better? Many of these classics are making a major comeback. According to baby name trends, old-school favorites like Hazel, Arthur, Margaret, and Felix are rising in popularity, proving that everything old truly becomes new again. So if you’re searching for a name that feels both meaningful and effortlessly cool, look no further. Ahead, 335 of the best old-fashioned baby names for boys and girls, along with their timeless meanings.
Old-Fashioned Baby Boy Names
A–E
Abraham – Father of multitudes
Adam – Man, of the earth
Albert – Noble, bright
Alfred – Wise counselor
Ambrose – Immortal
Amos – Carried by God
Andrew – Manly, brave
Angus – One strength
Archibald – Truly brave
Arthur – Bear
Augustus – Majestic, venerable
Bartholomew – Son of Talmai
Basil – Royal, kingly
Benjamin – Son of the right hand
Bernard – Brave as a bear
Bertram – Bright raven
Blaise – Lisping, stammering
Bradford – Broad ford
Byron – Barn, cowshed
Caleb – Faithful, devoted
Carlton – From the town of free men
Cecil – Blessed
Cedric – Kindly and loved
Charles – Free man
Chester – Fortress, walled town
Clarence – Bright, clear
Claude – Strong-willed
Clement – Merciful, gentle
Clifford – Ford by a cliff
Cornelius – Horn
Cyril – Lordly, masterful
Cyrus – Sun, throne
Daniel – God is my judge
Darius – Wealthy, kingly
Dennis – Devotee of Dionysius
Dexter – Skillful, right-handed
Donald – World ruler
Douglas – Dark river
Dudley – People’s meadow
Edgar – Wealthy spear
Edmund – Prosperous protector
Edward – Wealthy guardian
Edwin – Rich friend
Elias – The Lord is my God
Elijah – My God is Yahweh
Ellis – Benevolent
Emery – Industrious ruler
Emmanuel – God is with us
Ephraim – Fruitful
Ernest – Serious, resolute
F–J
Eugene – Well-born, noble
Everett – Brave as a wild boar
Felix – Lucky, happy
Ferdinand – Courageous traveler
Francis – Free man
Franklin – Free landowner
Frederick – Peaceful ruler
Gabriel – God is my strength
Gareth – Gentle, modest
Garfield – Triangle field
Geoffrey – Peaceful pledge
George – Farmer
Gerald – Ruler with a spear
Gilbert – Bright promise
Gideon – Hewer, warrior
Giles – Young goat
Godfrey – Peace of God
Gregory – Watchful, alert
Griffin – Strong lord
Gustav – Staff of the gods
Harold – Army ruler
Harrison – Son of Harry
Harvey – Battle worthy
Henry – Ruler of the home
Herbert – Bright army
Herman – Army man
Horace – Timekeeper
Howard – Brave heart
Hubert – Bright mind
Hugh – Mind, intellect
Humphrey – Peaceful warrior
Ignatius – Fiery
Isaac – Laughter
Isaiah – Salvation of God
Ivan – God is gracious
Jack – God is gracious
Jacob – Supplanter
James – Supplanter
Jasper – Treasurer
Jedediah – Beloved of the Lord
Jefferson – Son of Jeffrey
Jeremiah – Exalted of the Lord
Jerome – Sacred name
Jesse – Gift
Joachim – Established by God
John – God is gracious
Jonah – Dove
Joseph – He will add
Joshua – The Lord is salvation
Julius – Youthful
K–O
Kenneth – Handsome, fire-born
Laurence – From Laurentum
Leonard – Brave lion
Leopold – Bold people
Louis – Famous warrior
Lucian – Light
Malcolm – Disciple of Saint Columba
Marshall – Horse servant
Matthew – Gift of God
Maximilian – Greatest
Melvin – Gentle lord
Merle – Blackbird
Miles – Soldier
Milton – Mill town
Morris – Dark-skinned
Nathaniel – Gift of God
Nehemiah – Comforted by God
Nicholas – Victory of the people
Noah – Rest, comfort
Norman – Man from the North
Octavius – Eighth
Oliver – Olive tree
Orson – Bear cub
Oscar – Divine spear
Otis – Wealthy
Otto – Wealth, prosperity
Owen – Young warrior
P–Z
Patrick – Nobleman
Paul – Small, humble
Percival – Piercing the valley
Peter – Rock
Phineas – Oracle
Quentin – Fifth
Randolph – Wolf shield
Raymond – Wise protector
Reuben – Behold, a son
Richard – Brave ruler
Robert – Bright fame
Roger – Famous spear
Roland – Famous land
Rudolph – Famous wolf
Rupert – Bright fame
Samuel – Heard by God
Sebastian – Venerable
Silas – Wood, forest
Solomon – Peace
Stanley – Stone meadow
Stephen – Crown
Sylvester – Wooded, wild
Theodore – Gift of God
Thomas – Twin
Timothy – Honoring God
Tobias – God is good
Ulysses – Wrathful
Victor – Conqueror
Vincent – Conquering
Virgil – Flourishing
Wallace – Foreigner
Walter – Army ruler
Wilfred – Desire for peace
William – Resolute protector
Wilson – Son of Will
Winston – Joyful stone
Zachariah – Remembered by God
Old-Fashioned Baby Girl Names
A–E
Abigail – Father’s joy
Ada – Noble, serene
Adelaide – Noble natured
Agatha – Good, honorable
Agnes – Pure
Alberta – Noble, bright
Alice – Noble, truthful
Alma – Nourishing, kind
Amelia – Industrious, striving
Anastasia – Resurrection
Angelica – Angelic
Annabelle – Graceful beauty
Anne – Grace
Antonia – Priceless, praiseworthy
Arabella – Yielding to prayer
Arlene – Pledge, oath
Audrey – Noble strength
Augusta – Majestic, grand
Aurora – Dawn
Barbara – Foreign, traveler
Beatrice – Bringer of joy
Bernadette – Brave as a bear
Bessie – God’s promise
Bethany – House of figs
Betsy – Pledged to God
Betty – God is my oath
Blanche – White, pure
Bridget – Strength, exalted one
Camille – Attendant at a temple
Caroline – Free woman
Catherine – Pure
Cecilia – Musical
Celeste – Heavenly
Charlotte – Free woman
Clara – Bright, clear
Clarissa – Brilliant, clear
Clementine – Gentle, merciful
Constance – Steadfastness
Cordelia – Heart, daughter of the sea
Cornelia – Strong-willed
Daisy – Day’s eye
Daphne – Laurel tree
Deborah – Bee
Delia – Born on the island of Delos
Delilah – Delicate
Diana – Divine, heavenly
Dolly – Gift of God
Dorothea – Gift of God
Dorothy – God’s gift
Edith – Prosperous in strife
F–J
Edna – Delight
Eleanor – Bright, shining one
Eliza – Pledged to God
Elizabeth – God is my oath
Ella – Beautiful fairy
Eloise – Healthy, wide
Elsie – Pledged to God
Emeline – Hardworking
Emily – Rival, eager
Emma – Universal
Enid – Soul, life
Estelle – Star
Ethel – Noble
Eudora – Good gift
Eugenia – Well-born, noble
Evangeline – Bearer of gospel
Evelyn – Wished-for child
Fannie – Free
Felicity – Happiness, good fortune
Flora – Flower
Florence – Flourishing, prosperous
Frances – Free one
Frederica – Peaceful ruler
Gabriella – God is my strength
Genevieve – Fair one
Georgia – Farmer
Geraldine – Ruler with spear
Gertrude – Spear of strength
Gilda – Golden
Gladys – Princess
Gloria – Glory
Grace – Grace, favor
Gwendolyn – Blessed ring
Harriet – Home ruler
Hazel – The hazelnut tree
Helen – Light, bright
Henrietta – Ruler of the home
Hilda – Battle woman
Hope – Desire, expectation
Ida – Industrious, hardworking
Imelda – Powerful fighter
Ingrid – Beautiful, beloved
Irene – Peace
Isabella – Pledged to God
Isadora – Gift of Isis
Ivy – Faithfulness
Jacqueline – Supplanter
Jane – God is gracious
Janet – God’s gracious gift
Jeanette – God is gracious
K–O
Josephine – God will add
Judith – Praised
Julia – Youthful
June – Young
Kathleen – Pure
Katherine – Pure
Laura – Laurel tree
Lavinia – Woman of Rome
Leona – Lioness
Leonora – Light
Lillian – Lily
Lily – Beauty
Lorraine – From Lorraine, France
Louisa – Famous warrior
Lucille – Light
Lucy – Light
Lydia – Noble one
Mabel – Lovable
Madeline – High tower
Margaret – Pearl
Marian – Related to Mary
Marigold – Golden flower
Marilyn – Beloved
Martha – Lady, mistress
Matilda – Battle-mighty
Maude – Battle-mighty
Maureen – Star of the sea
May – Goddess of spring
Melinda – Gentle honey
Mildred – Gentle strength
Millicent – Strong worker
Miriam – Wished-for child
Myrtle – Evergreen shrub
Nancy – Grace
Nellie – Light
Nora – Honor
Olive – Olive tree
Opal – Precious stone
P–Z
Patience – Endurance
Patricia – Noble
Pauline – Small
Pearl – Precious gemstone
Penelope – Weaver
Philomena – Lover of strength
Phoebe – Bright, radiant
Priscilla – Venerable
Rachel – Ewe, female sheep
Rebecca – To tie, bind
Regina – Queen
Rose – Flower
Rosalie – Rose
Ruby – Precious red stone
Ruth – Compassionate friend
Selma – Divine protection
Seraphina – Fiery, ardent
Sophia – Wisdom
Stella – Star
Susannah – Lily
Sylvia – Forest, woods
Thelma – Will, volition
Theodora – Gift of God
Theresa – Harvest
Valerie – Strength, health
Veronica – True image
Victoria – Victory
Viola – Violet flower
Violet – Purple flower
Virginia – Pure
Vivian – Alive
Winifred – Blessed peacemaker
Zelda – Strong woman