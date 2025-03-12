Choosing the perfect baby name is one of the biggest — and most exciting! — decisions new parents can make. And while modern and trendy names may dominate playgrounds, there’s something undeniably charming about old-fashioned names that stand the test of time. Vintage baby names carry a sense of history, elegance, and nostalgia — plus, they’re often associated with literary greats, beloved grandparents, and iconic figures from the past.

From sophisticated Victorian-era names to the sweet and simple monikers of the early 20th century, these timeless choices offer a unique blend of tradition and personality. Whether you’re drawn to regal boy names like Theodore and Augustus, or you adore classic girl names like Eleanor and Genevieve, there’s a vintage name for every style.

What’s even better? Many of these classics are making a major comeback. According to baby name trends, old-school favorites like Hazel, Arthur, Margaret, and Felix are rising in popularity, proving that everything old truly becomes new again. So if you’re searching for a name that feels both meaningful and effortlessly cool, look no further. Ahead, 335 of the best old-fashioned baby names for boys and girls, along with their timeless meanings.

SanyaSM/E+/Getty Images

Old-Fashioned Baby Boy Names

A–E

Abraham – Father of multitudes

Adam – Man, of the earth

Albert – Noble, bright

Alfred – Wise counselor

Ambrose – Immortal

Amos – Carried by God

Andrew – Manly, brave

Angus – One strength

Archibald – Truly brave

Arthur – Bear

Augustus – Majestic, venerable

Bartholomew – Son of Talmai

Basil – Royal, kingly

Benjamin – Son of the right hand

Bernard – Brave as a bear

Bertram – Bright raven

Blaise – Lisping, stammering

Bradford – Broad ford

Byron – Barn, cowshed

Caleb – Faithful, devoted

Carlton – From the town of free men

Cecil – Blessed

Cedric – Kindly and loved

Charles – Free man

Chester – Fortress, walled town

Clarence – Bright, clear

Claude – Strong-willed

Clement – Merciful, gentle

Clifford – Ford by a cliff

Cornelius – Horn

Cyril – Lordly, masterful

Cyrus – Sun, throne

Daniel – God is my judge

Darius – Wealthy, kingly

Dennis – Devotee of Dionysius

Dexter – Skillful, right-handed

Donald – World ruler

Douglas – Dark river

Dudley – People’s meadow

Edgar – Wealthy spear

Edmund – Prosperous protector

Edward – Wealthy guardian

Edwin – Rich friend

Elias – The Lord is my God

Elijah – My God is Yahweh

Ellis – Benevolent

Emery – Industrious ruler

Emmanuel – God is with us

Ephraim – Fruitful

Ernest – Serious, resolute

Djavan Rodriguez/Moment/Getty Images

F–J

Eugene – Well-born, noble

Everett – Brave as a wild boar

Felix – Lucky, happy

Ferdinand – Courageous traveler

Francis – Free man

Franklin – Free landowner

Frederick – Peaceful ruler

Gabriel – God is my strength

Gareth – Gentle, modest

Garfield – Triangle field

Geoffrey – Peaceful pledge

George – Farmer

Gerald – Ruler with a spear

Gilbert – Bright promise

Gideon – Hewer, warrior

Giles – Young goat

Godfrey – Peace of God

Gregory – Watchful, alert

Griffin – Strong lord

Gustav – Staff of the gods

Harold – Army ruler

Harrison – Son of Harry

Harvey – Battle worthy

Henry – Ruler of the home

Herbert – Bright army

Herman – Army man

Horace – Timekeeper

Howard – Brave heart

Hubert – Bright mind

Hugh – Mind, intellect

Humphrey – Peaceful warrior

Ignatius – Fiery

Isaac – Laughter

Isaiah – Salvation of God

Ivan – God is gracious

Jack – God is gracious

Jacob – Supplanter

James – Supplanter

Jasper – Treasurer

Jedediah – Beloved of the Lord

Jefferson – Son of Jeffrey

Jeremiah – Exalted of the Lord

Jerome – Sacred name

Jesse – Gift

Joachim – Established by God

John – God is gracious

Jonah – Dove

Joseph – He will add

Joshua – The Lord is salvation

Julius – Youthful

travelism/E+/Getty Images

K–O

Kenneth – Handsome, fire-born

Laurence – From Laurentum

Leonard – Brave lion

Leopold – Bold people

Louis – Famous warrior

Lucian – Light

Malcolm – Disciple of Saint Columba

Marshall – Horse servant

Matthew – Gift of God

Maximilian – Greatest

Melvin – Gentle lord

Merle – Blackbird

Miles – Soldier

Milton – Mill town

Morris – Dark-skinned

Nathaniel – Gift of God

Nehemiah – Comforted by God

Nicholas – Victory of the people

Noah – Rest, comfort

Norman – Man from the North

Octavius – Eighth

Oliver – Olive tree

Orson – Bear cub

Oscar – Divine spear

Otis – Wealthy

Otto – Wealth, prosperity

Owen – Young warrior

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

P–Z

Patrick – Nobleman

Paul – Small, humble

Percival – Piercing the valley

Peter – Rock

Phineas – Oracle

Quentin – Fifth

Randolph – Wolf shield

Raymond – Wise protector

Reuben – Behold, a son

Richard – Brave ruler

Robert – Bright fame

Roger – Famous spear

Roland – Famous land

Rudolph – Famous wolf

Rupert – Bright fame

Samuel – Heard by God

Sebastian – Venerable

Silas – Wood, forest

Solomon – Peace

Stanley – Stone meadow

Stephen – Crown

Sylvester – Wooded, wild

Theodore – Gift of God

Thomas – Twin

Timothy – Honoring God

Tobias – God is good

Ulysses – Wrathful

Victor – Conqueror

Vincent – Conquering

Virgil – Flourishing

Wallace – Foreigner

Walter – Army ruler

Wilfred – Desire for peace

William – Resolute protector

Wilson – Son of Will

Winston – Joyful stone

Zachariah – Remembered by God

Old-Fashioned Baby Girl Names

SolStock/E+/Getty Images

A–E

Abigail – Father’s joy

Ada – Noble, serene

Adelaide – Noble natured

Agatha – Good, honorable

Agnes – Pure

Alberta – Noble, bright

Alice – Noble, truthful

Alma – Nourishing, kind

Amelia – Industrious, striving

Anastasia – Resurrection

Angelica – Angelic

Annabelle – Graceful beauty

Anne – Grace

Antonia – Priceless, praiseworthy

Arabella – Yielding to prayer

Arlene – Pledge, oath

Audrey – Noble strength

Augusta – Majestic, grand

Aurora – Dawn

Barbara – Foreign, traveler

Beatrice – Bringer of joy

Bernadette – Brave as a bear

Bessie – God’s promise

Bethany – House of figs

Betsy – Pledged to God

Betty – God is my oath

Blanche – White, pure

Bridget – Strength, exalted one

Camille – Attendant at a temple

Caroline – Free woman

Catherine – Pure

Cecilia – Musical

Celeste – Heavenly

Charlotte – Free woman

Clara – Bright, clear

Clarissa – Brilliant, clear

Clementine – Gentle, merciful

Constance – Steadfastness

Cordelia – Heart, daughter of the sea

Cornelia – Strong-willed

Daisy – Day’s eye

Daphne – Laurel tree

Deborah – Bee

Delia – Born on the island of Delos

Delilah – Delicate

Diana – Divine, heavenly

Dolly – Gift of God

Dorothea – Gift of God

Dorothy – God’s gift

Edith – Prosperous in strife

byakkaya/E+/Getty Images

F–J

Edna – Delight

Eleanor – Bright, shining one

Eliza – Pledged to God

Elizabeth – God is my oath

Ella – Beautiful fairy

Eloise – Healthy, wide

Elsie – Pledged to God

Emeline – Hardworking

Emily – Rival, eager

Emma – Universal

Enid – Soul, life

Estelle – Star

Ethel – Noble

Eudora – Good gift

Eugenia – Well-born, noble

Evangeline – Bearer of gospel

Evelyn – Wished-for child

Fannie – Free

Felicity – Happiness, good fortune

Flora – Flower

Florence – Flourishing, prosperous

Frances – Free one

Frederica – Peaceful ruler

Gabriella – God is my strength

Genevieve – Fair one

Georgia – Farmer

Geraldine – Ruler with spear

Gertrude – Spear of strength

Gilda – Golden

Gladys – Princess

Gloria – Glory

Grace – Grace, favor

Gwendolyn – Blessed ring

Harriet – Home ruler

Hazel – The hazelnut tree

Helen – Light, bright

Henrietta – Ruler of the home

Hilda – Battle woman

Hope – Desire, expectation

Ida – Industrious, hardworking

Imelda – Powerful fighter

Ingrid – Beautiful, beloved

Irene – Peace

Isabella – Pledged to God

Isadora – Gift of Isis

Ivy – Faithfulness

Jacqueline – Supplanter

Jane – God is gracious

Janet – God’s gracious gift

Jeanette – God is gracious

FujiCraft/E+/Getty Images

K–O

Josephine – God will add

Judith – Praised

Julia – Youthful

June – Young

Kathleen – Pure

Katherine – Pure

Laura – Laurel tree

Lavinia – Woman of Rome

Leona – Lioness

Leonora – Light

Lillian – Lily

Lily – Beauty

Lorraine – From Lorraine, France

Louisa – Famous warrior

Lucille – Light

Lucy – Light

Lydia – Noble one

Mabel – Lovable

Madeline – High tower

Margaret – Pearl

Marian – Related to Mary

Marigold – Golden flower

Marilyn – Beloved

Martha – Lady, mistress

Matilda – Battle-mighty

Maude – Battle-mighty

Maureen – Star of the sea

May – Goddess of spring

Melinda – Gentle honey

Mildred – Gentle strength

Millicent – Strong worker

Miriam – Wished-for child

Myrtle – Evergreen shrub

Nancy – Grace

Nellie – Light

Nora – Honor

Olive – Olive tree

Opal – Precious stone

ArtMarie/E+/Getty Images

P–Z

Patience – Endurance

Patricia – Noble

Pauline – Small

Pearl – Precious gemstone

Penelope – Weaver

Philomena – Lover of strength

Phoebe – Bright, radiant

Priscilla – Venerable

Rachel – Ewe, female sheep

Rebecca – To tie, bind

Regina – Queen

Rose – Flower

Rosalie – Rose

Ruby – Precious red stone

Ruth – Compassionate friend

Selma – Divine protection

Seraphina – Fiery, ardent

Sophia – Wisdom

Stella – Star

Susannah – Lily

Sylvia – Forest, woods

Thelma – Will, volition

Theodora – Gift of God

Theresa – Harvest

Valerie – Strength, health

Veronica – True image

Victoria – Victory

Viola – Violet flower

Violet – Purple flower

Virginia – Pure

Vivian – Alive

Winifred – Blessed peacemaker

Zelda – Strong woman