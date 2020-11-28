When it comes to pillows, it’s nice to know that you’re resting your head on one that’s both comfortable and eco-conscious, but with all the options on the market — not to mention uncertainty about what constitutes an "organic" pillow — things can get confusing fast. The best organic pillows meet rigorous requirements set forth by independent certifying organizations, and they come in a variety of materials and styles, so you can lay your head on one that's the most comfortable and supportive for you.

When shopping for organic bedding, it can be tough to figure out which options are actually organic. The easiest way to be sure is to look for pillows with Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) or Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS) certifications. These are well-respected, globally-recognized independent organizations, and their certifications mean your comfy new pillow has met certain organic standards through the harvesting, manufacturing, and retail processes, such as foregoing the use of pesticides and GMOs. Specifically, the GOTS certification guarantees the organic integrity of textiles (cotton and wool, for example), while the GOLS certification applies to latex — and if additional fabric is used, look for it to be GOTS- or eco-INSTITUT-certified.

Beyond that, your choice comes down to the materials you find most comfortable. If you like the feel of memory foam, you may want to consider a natural latex pillow, which is similarly supportive and also which molds to the contours of the head and neck. (A bonus — latex typically sleeps cooler than memory foam.) Other filling options include soft and fluffy materials, like breathable cotton or temperature-regulating wool (which is warm in winter and cool in summer). You may also want to consider a buckwheat hull pillow, which conforms to your head and neck to provide firm, adjustable support.

No matter what’s most comfortable for you, these are the best organic pillows on Amazon that can help you get a good night’s rest.

1. A Breathable Latex Pillow

If you like memory foam, you'll want to check out this GOLS-certified organic latex pillow that similarly molds to your body in the softest, springiest, and most supportive way possible. In general, latex also sleeps cooler than memory foam (which requires body heat in order to conform to your head and neck), and this pillow specifically features a ventilated design to keep you even more comfortable at night. The pillow offers medium firmness, and the breathable cover is made from GOTS-certified organic cotton.

Available sizes: standard

An enthusiastic reviewer: “Best pillow that I have ever bought. I've used it for two months and it keeps shape, ventilates nicely, and is super comfy. [...] The cover is super soft and the latex is bouncy. I really like this and will never pay ten dollars for a pillow ever again. Would definitely buy this again.”

2. A 100% Cotton Pillow

If you love a more traditional filling and the breathability of cotton, this organic cotton pillow is an excellent option. Both the case and filling are made from 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton. The pillow offers medium firmness, and it’s adjustable — open the zipper to add or remove the filling to your desired loft.

Available sizes: standard, queen, king

An enthusiastic reviewer: “Cotton Clouds with a zipper. [...]I've slept on the pillow for a week now and love it. I can bunch it up or flatten it down."

3. A Temperature-Regulating Wool Pillow

A fantastic all-season pillow (and perfect for anyone sensitive to temperature changes), this organic wool pillow is naturally temperature-regulating, so it'll be warm on cold winter nights and cool once summer rolls around. The pillow features wool filling and a cotton cover, and everything is GOTS-certified organic for peace of mind. Wool filling offers soft support, so this is a great option for anyone looking for something a little less firm.

Available sizes: standard, king

An enthusiastic reviewer: “Best pillow I've ever owned. And I've tried them all!"

4. A Shredded Latex Pillow

This shredded latex pillow has a lot to offer to sleepers looking for a comfy organic pillow. It's filled with GOLS-certified shredded latex, which means you're getting the bouncy, responsive feel of latex combined with the moldability of fluffy pillow filling — perfect if you like to bunch your pillow up under your neck. The soft, plush pillow cover is made from GOTS-certified cotton, and if you want to adjust the loft, you can unzip and remove as much (or as little) latex as you want.

Available sizes: standard/queen, king

An enthusiastic reviewer: “My first latex pillow. Trying to go as natural as possible on my bedding. The construction and material are quality. [...] The pillow is overstuffed when you purchase. After the first night I removed a gallon ziplock bag worth of latex stuffing and it’s perfect for me now. [...] We love the pillows, no neck pain and stays fluffy."

5. A Buckwheat Pillow

If you prefer a firm pillow, this buckwheat pillow is a great choice, and — since buckwheat is grown as a food — it's certified by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The buckwheat hulls are grown and milled in the United States, and the pillow cover is made with 100% natural unbleached cotton (although it hasn't been certified). The spaces between the hulls promote airflow, so you’ll stay cooler at night, and it’s easy to adjust the filling to your desired loft by unzipping and removing as much as you want.

Available sizes: standard

An enthusiastic reviewer: “My neck is so much better since using this pillow. I bought one for me......then one for my husband.....then one for my brother.....then one for my mom!! Everyone loves it!! Actually supports your neck and doesn't flatten out like those foam pillows."

6. An Ergonomic Contoured Latex Pillow

This contoured latex pillow is ergonomically-designed to help support the head and neck while aligning the spine as you sleep. Plus, it’s available in multiple firmnesses and lofts, so you can choose the most comfortable style for you. The GOLS-certified latex is ventilated for good breathability and airflow, and the breathable cover is made from GOTS-certified organic cotton.

Available options: medium-loft (medium-firm), low-loft (soft), low-loft (firm)

Available sizes: standard

An enthusiastic reviewer: “This pillow is like a dream. It is so unbelievably comfortable. It's been so good for my posture that I almost feel like I had a mattress upgrade.”