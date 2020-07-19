Staying cool on the warmest of days can be tough, but the best outdoor ceiling fans have the damp or wet rating you need while providing enough airflow to keep your space cool, whether that's a small porch or larger backyard patio. Plus, as an added bonus: The moving air keeps bugs away, too. Here are a few tips before you shop.

UL Rating

Outdoor ceiling fans should have an Underwriters Laboratory seal (UL) damp or wet rating. A wet rating is a fan that can withstand the elements outdoors, with features like weather-resistant blades, housing and motors that can hold up against moisture and rust, and durable stainless steel hardware. A ceiling fan with a damp rating works for covered patios or porches where it won’t be directly exposed to rain or snow.

Air Flow

A fan’s airflow is measured by cubic feet per minute (CFM), and ceiling fans with higher CFMs can move more air. So how much CFM do you need? It’s helpful to know that the CFM required to cool an outdoor setting should be three to four times the total area. A CFM of around 5,000 to 6,000 is considered efficient air flow. All of these fall at least within that range, with one ultra-powerful pick delivering more than 8,000 CFMs.

Features

Convenient features on a ceiling fan can include a remote control, multiple speed settings, and lights (ideally your ceiling fan comes with a light kit.) A clearing of 8 to 9 feet from above the floor is standard for installing a ceiling fan; downrods allow for simple height adjustments of a ceiling fan — and all of the picks below come with an included downrod.

Outdoor ceiling fans come in all kinds of styles to match your decor, and some have reversible blades with a different finish on each side.

Size & Blades

A standard fan size is 52 inches, though smaller or larger fans may be more suitable for coverage of your space. You’ll see four or five blades on most ceiling fans; fewer blades can move air more efficiently with a more noticeable cooling effect, while more blades tend to function more quietly.

With all this in mind, below are the best outdoor ceiling fans to keep you cool.

1 The Best Damp-Rated Ceiling Fan With Remote Control Turbina Modern Industrial Outdoor Ceiling Fan Amazon $230 See On Amazon UL Rating: Damp Size: 60-Inch CFM: 5,627 This outdoor ceiling fan with remote control is damp-rated for cooling covered patios and porches. With three speeds, the fan's 5,627 CFM is “strong enough to blow your hair” and cooling enough for brutally hot Texan summers, a reviewer commented. Its remote control includes an on-off light operation and the option to reverse the direction of the blades. This 60-inch fan with three blades has an oil-rubbed bronze finish that suits most decor, and it comes with a downrod. Though the manufacturer says this fan's not made for humid climates or areas with salt water exposure ⁠— probably because of its metal blades ⁠— a couple reviewers from perpetually humid Florida report they love this outdoor fan. The fan doesn't come with a light, but another reviewer commented they easily attached one. You would just need to purchase a compatible light kit. A helpful review: “This is a really nice fan. It has metal blades so it works well outside on the patio and I do not have to worry about the blades drooping. It has three settings with a remote control and puts out a lot of air. It is also very quiet. We purchased two for our patio and are very satisfied.”

2 The Best Wet-Rated Ceiling Fan With A Remote Control Emerson Ceiling Fans Indoor Outdoor Ceiling Fan Amazon $247 See On Amazon UL Rating: Wet Size: 52-Inch CFM: 5,967 The best wet-rated ceiling fan is designed to handle wet weather, so it can keep you cool even in exposed outdoor settings, like a pergola or gazebo. The classic oil-rubbed bronze finish fits right in with most decor. Reviewers report the fan is pleasantly quiet and stable when it runs. The 52-inch fan has five blades and up to 5,967 CFM. It comes with a downrod, and it can be adapted with a light fixture and remote control. However, the manufacturer doesn't make it clear how many speed settings are available. The fan comes in golden espresso or summer white. A helpful review: “We replaced three outdoor fans that are subjected to extreme weather conditions... our first set of Emerson fans lasted 13 years and performed flawlessly.... only reason we replaced them is they were beginning to rust..... we were glad to purchase the same fans and they seem even better engineered ..."

3 The Best Ceiling Fan With Lights For Your Porch Prominence Home Auletta Outdoor Ceiling Fan Amazon $100 See On Amazon UL Rating: Damp Size 52-Inch CFM: 5,568 If you'd prefer an outdoor ceiling fan with lights, this modern pick has a frosted LED light and comes in a sleek matte black finish or white. The 52-inch fan has a damp rating and a CFM of 5,568 on the highest of three speeds. It comes in two finishes: white and matte black. A downrod is included with the option for an angled mount if you have a sloped ceiling. Plus, this fan's four blades are reversible for easily updating the look with ebony or aged cedar finishes. A helpful review: “So nice that we bought two for our backyard. Love the color, style and how easy it was to install. Night light and powerful fan make this perfect for outdoor use.”

4 The Best Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan With Tropical Flair Honeywell Duvall Tropical Ceiling Fan Amazon $110 See On Amazon UL Rating: Damp Size: 52-Inch CFM: 5,022 This highly rated tropical ceiling fan instantly adds personality to any patio or porch space. Its oval wicker blades are wet-rated while the motor housing is damp-rated, so it's still best for covered outdoor areas but will better withstand humidity and moisture than some other similar fans. Four speeds on this fan go up to 5,022 CFM and the five-blade fan comes with a downrod. You can choose from an oil-rubbed bronze finish or white. Reviewers report successfully adding lights and remote units to this 52-inch fan. A helpful review: “I bought two white ones for bedrooms and the dark one for my screened in porch. The previous ceiling fan on the porch you couldn't even feel a slight breeze when it was on high. On medium, and sitting off to the side I have a nice steady breeze as I type this. I live in SW Florida and spend 90% of my time at home out on the porch so a good fan is essential [...] Great value for the money, super quiet, very powerful, and again simple and elegant design."