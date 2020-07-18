If you’re looking to transform your outdoor living space, an outdoor rug is an easy way to do so. The best outdoor rugs are made of polypropylene, which is durable enough to stand up against harsh weather conditions and is resistant to stains, mold, and mildew. Outdoor rugs come in a range of shapes and sizes, so you'll want to keep an eye out for the one that best fits your space. And of course, there are tons of different colors and designs available (some of which are reversible), so choose one that catches your eye.

When on the hunt for an outdoor rug, you're likely to come across products labeled as "indoor/outdoor" rugs. There's no reason to be wary of these options for outdoor use, as the main difference between an outdoor rug and an indoor/outdoor rug seems to be marketing. Indoor/outdoor rugs are made of the same synthetic materials as rugs that are marketed for just the outdoors, so they’ll totally work on a deck, patio, porch, balcony, or another outdoor area. If you plan on using your rug near a door, pay attention to its thickness to ensure that it won’t block it from opening and closing — under a 1/2-inch thick should work in most situations.

Amazon reviewers indicate that these five outdoor rugs are the perfect combination of style and functionality. They’re all made from polypropylene, so they’ll last for the long haul, too.

1. A Chic & Simple Braided Rug

Featuring a gorgeous braided weave design, this indoor/outdoor rug from nuLoom will surely be a showstopper in your outdoor space. And the best part is that Amazon reviewers indicate that this pick is shockingly comfortable to walk on, unlike some of the other braided rugs on the market.

The rug is made of high-quality water-resistant polypropylene, so it’ll hold up well against the elements. Since the rug is only a third of an inch thick, it won’t get in the way of opening and closing most doors. And as far as cleaning goes, the manufacturer recommends spot cleaning mild stains with a bit of carpet cleaner.

Choose from a handful of neutral colors, pink, or aqua.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Love this rug. It is durable and softer than a regular braided rug and does not shed. I would buy this again and looking at other sizes."

Available sizes: 2 x 3 feet - 12 x 18 feet (rectangular), 3 x 5 feet - 10 x 14 feet (oval), 4 - 8 feet (round), and 6 x 6 and 8 x 8 feet (square)

2. A Super Cheap Double-Sided Rug

The ultra-low price tag of this outdoor rug from BalajeesUSA may seem to good to be true — but this rug is, in fact, the real deal. The outdoor rug is made of high-quality recycled polypropylene straw that’s resistant to stains, mold, and mildew. It's even reversible, so it’s essentially like you’re getting two rugs for the price of one.

Choose from six different colorful pattern options. The rug is half an inch thick, and easy to clean — just hose it down or wipe it with a damp cloth. It comes in few sizes, and the 5-by-7-foot size is also available in a two-pack.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This really brightens up my deck. I loved it so much I ordered another in a smaller size. They feel nice under your feet and you just sweep them off to clean them. Plus the rain can drain right through so you don’t have to worry about puddles on your rug for mosquitos breeding. Great product, love it!!"

Available sizes: 5 x 7 feet, 6 x 9 feet, and 9 x 12 feet

3. A Rug That Comes In 30 Different Colors

When it comes to color selection, it’s hard to beat this outdoor rug from Unique Loom. Aquamarine, black/beige, gray/silver, rust red, green/beige — the list of available options goes on and on. Color options aside, this is just a great rug overall. The rug is made of polypropylene (with a polypropylene backing, too), so it’s water-, mold-, mildew-, and stain-resistant. It’s super comfortable to walk on, despite being only .16 inches thick.

In addition to its awesome color options, it's also available in a TON of sizes, including round and runner shapes (in addition to the classic rectangular shape). If you're not sure how to find a rug that matches the aesthetic and space constraints of your porch or patio, this is the rug you need. Clean by spraying with a hose or washing with gentle soap and hanging it to dry.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This is the absolute BEST outdoor rug I’ve ever had. It’s exactly the color and design I wanted...super stylish! After having it for a few months I can say that it cleans up easily, dries quickly (the primary problem with other rugs I’ve had), and has not faded under strong sun. Looks fabulous! I LOVE IT!!!"

Available sizes: 2 x 6 feet and 2’2 x 6 feet (runner), 3’3 x 5 feet - 10 x 12 feet (rectangular), and 6 and 8 feet (round)

4. A Vibrant Lotus-Patterned Rug

With more than 2,300 reviews on Amazon and an impressive 4.7-star rating overall, this rug from Nourison Aloha is clearly a favorite on the site. And it’s easy to see why — the indoor/outdoor rug is vibrant in color and ultra-durable, since it’s made from polypropylene. The rug is super soft to walk on, too.

Choose from four colors — blue/multicolor, green, multicolor, and natural. The rug is a quarter-inch thick and comes in 14 different sizes, ranging in shape from round to runner to rectangular.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “LOVE this outdoor rug! Beautiful and vibrant colors perfect for what I wanted to achieve on my back deck! The fibers grab a lot of the tiny leaves that blow from my neighbors tree, but a quick once over with a leaf blower and they are gone. I am extremely happy with this purchase and my friends and family are awe-struck when I tell them how much I paid. FANTASTIC RUG FOR THE PRICE!!!!!”

Available sizes: 2’3 x 8 feet - 9’6 x 13 feet (rectangular) and 4 - 7’10 feet (round)

5. A Smaller Striped Outdoor Rug

This small (4 by 6-foot) striped indoor/outdoor rug from DII is reversible, allowing you to switch sides if ones gets worn or dirty. The rug features a modern striped pattern and is made of polypropylene, so it’s totally fade-resistant and hard-wearing. Since it’s so lightweight, the rug can be rolled or folded for easy storage, or easily taken on a beach or camping trip.

The rug is a quarter-inch thick and is available in six different colors. It's quick and easy to clean. — just spray it down with a hose.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Perfect outdoor rug. I ordered this rug to be used on my balcony and it looked great. Great quality and easy to clean with a hose or mop for when it needs to be cleaned. It also is reversible, which makes it last longer since you can flip it over after a few years. [...] Overall though, great rug and it works perfectly!"