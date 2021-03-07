Whether you bake pies, pizzas, or casseroles, melted cheese, fillings, and other ingredients can bubble over and drip, creating a mess in your oven. When these spills burn, they can fill your kitchen with smoke, and are difficult and time consuming to clean up. The best oven liners are made from a flexible material with a nonstick coating, and function as a barrier between your recipes and the bottom of your oven, so it stays relatively clean no matter how messy your recipe is.

But, since these reusable items come in different shapes and materials, there are a few things to consider as you’re shopping for an oven liner. BPA- and PFOA-free liners are both food-safe options. When shopping for nonstick oven liners, you can also opt for a liner with a PTFE coating (also known as Teflon).

A note on PTFE and Teflon: While some people choose to avoid using PTFE-coated cookware over health concerns, recent research has actually proven that Teflon is no longer a significant source of PFOA. The worst known side effect that has been proven from Teflon usage is flu-like symptoms which arise when you breathe in fumes from an overheated Teflon surface. So if you do decide to opt for a PTFE-coated oven liner, pay mind the maximum temperature they can be safely used at, according to the manufacturer.

It’s also important to follow your oven liner’s usage instructions and abide by any temperature limits so it won’t break down or melt in your oven, and to ensure you use it safely. Depending on the type of oven you have, your oven liner should either be placed directly on the floor or on a lower rack of the oven.

The best oven liners can be trimmed to fit any oven, and are easy to clean by hand or in the dishwasher so you can reuse them many times. Read on to see the top picks below.

1. The Overall Best Oven Liner

Dimensions: 16 by 23 inches

Temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit

This pack of oven liners from FitFabHome includes three liners that are BPA- and PFOA-free. The nonstick liners are made with food-grade Teflon, and can be washed easily by hand or in the dishwasher. They’re safe to use in electric and gas ovens up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and can be cut to size to fit on your ovens floor or racks.

According to one reviewer: "Looks great and works well. Easy to clean as you can take them out and to the sink if you need to scrub. Let dry and put right back into the oven. I got three and was able to cut one to fit my indoor grill pan. That worked so well and, of course, fit perfectly. Been using all sorts of material to line the grill pan, but this works the best."

2. The Runner-Up: A Pricier Pick That's Safe At Higher Temps

Dimensions: 16.5 by 23 inches

Temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit

It's a bit pricier, but Cooks Innovations’ flexible oven liner is constructed with a durable and nonstick PTFE coating, and has a light, copper tone that makes it easy to spot and wipe off spills and drips. The liner is safe for use in all varieties of ovens as well as microwaves, and can be heated up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, a little bit hotter than the first pick. The heavy, industrial-grade material is dishwasher safe, and it has a slightly larger surface that the pick above, which can also be trimmed to your preferred size with scissors.

According to one reviewer: "I have been searching for something to catch drippings in my oven. Other products were successful in catching, but subsequently gave off an intense burning smell with continued use of the oven, and couldn't be cleaned easily. This superb product is easily placed on a vacant oven shelf, and catches anything dripped from above."

3. The Best Oven Liner Kit

Dimensions: 15.75 x 22.83 inches

Temperatures up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit

With a temperature rating for use in ovens up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit, this reusable oven liner from COOKINA is made from durable PTFE composite. The nontoxic material is BPA- and PFOA-free, and can be used in both ovens and microwaves. The COOKINA can be cleaned in the dishwasher, or by hand using the included scrubber. A storage ring is also included and keeps the liner neatly rolled up in between uses. The size is a bit smaller than others on this list, but can be cut down to fit your oven.

According to one reviewer: "So easy to clean. Food doesn't stick as much like with tinfoil. Came in a single sheet that was a perfect fit for our oven. Also comes with a little cleaning sponge."