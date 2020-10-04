Whether you're on bed rest or just looking to get some work done without leaving the comfort of your pillows, an overbed table can keep everything you need within reach. The best overbed tables have durable frames that fit closely to your mattress, and some have features that upgrade the convenience factor, like wheels, storage, and tilting tops that can be angled to the most comfortable position.

When choosing an overbed table, you’ll want to consider maneuverability in four areas:

Tabletop : Most tables have a fixed top, but for ultimate versatility, you can choose a hybrid table with a tilt-adjustable surface that lets you fix the angle for easy viewing of books, laptops, or tablets, along with a small stationary table attached to the side that's perfect for holding small items upright, like your cup of coffee.

: Most tables have a fixed top, but for ultimate versatility, you can choose a hybrid table with a tilt-adjustable surface that lets you fix the angle for easy viewing of books, laptops, or tablets, along with a small stationary table attached to the side that's perfect for holding small items upright, like your cup of coffee. Frame height : The majority of tables feature sturdy, adjustable frames, so you can find a height that works with your mattress, but you can also choose a fixed-height frame — these are a bit less convenient, but if you find one that matches your aesthetic, it may still be a great option.

: The majority of tables feature sturdy, adjustable frames, so you can find a height that works with your mattress, but you can also choose a fixed-height frame — these are a bit less convenient, but if you find one that matches your aesthetic, it may still be a great option. Base : Most options have casters that make it easy to slide the table in and out, but they do tend to be a little bit bulky. Others have flat, low-profile bases that offer great stability, but you'll have to lift them to move.

: Most options have casters that make it easy to slide the table in and out, but they do tend to be a little bit bulky. Others have flat, low-profile bases that offer great stability, but you'll have to lift them to move. Style: Most overbed tables have C-shaped frames that slide over one side of the mattress, but if you need more work space, opt for a full-length overbed table that fits across your entire mattress.

So, if you’re recovering, working from bed, or simply looking to spend a Saturday lounging, these are the best overbed tables on Amazon that’ll keep your laptop, snacks, and other essentials right by your side.

1. The Best Basic Table

If you want an affordable overbed table, this height-adjustable option is one of Amazon’s most popular picks, having earned more than 4,000 five-star ratings. It features a faux wood-grain laminate top, sturdy steel frame, and swivel casters (two are lockable) for easy maneuvering. The spring-loaded locking handle lets you adjust the height between 28 and 40 inches, so you can find the most comfortable position for eating, working, and reading in bed.

According to a reviewer: “I bought this table when I was having reconstructive knee surgery, and I knew I would be stuck in bed for seven weeks. It was easy to put together, maybe 10 minutes max. It fits a 17 Alienware laptop, meds, bar of chocolate, cellphone and a couple of cans of water with space left […] It rolls reasonably easily on my carpet, and it adjusts up and down without any problems. I would recommend this bedside table to anyone, especially if you are going to be stuck in bed for a while.”

2. A Table With Built-In Storage Shelves

If you want an overbed table with storage space, this one has two built-in shelves that are perfect for keeping books, work files, medical supplies, and other items nearby. The modern table is height-adjustable between 28.3 to 35.4 inches, and the durable metal legs are outfitted with four casters (two are lockable) that make it easy to maneuver and then secure in place.

According to a reviewer: “I just recently had back surgery and needed something that was sturdy, easily height adjustable, and easy to move back and forth for me. I used this while in my bed and now while sitting at my couch. It keeps everything in arms reach for me and I can actually eat my food on it without spilling or being uncomfortable.”

3. A Tilting Table With A Stationary Side Table

If you want to tilt the tabletop and still have a side area for drinks, the remote control, and other small items, this angle-adjustable overbed table is a fantastic choice. The laminated faux wood-grain tabletop tilts 360 degrees in either direction, and there’s a molded edge to help keep items from slipping off too easily. Plus, the sturdy steel frame is height-adjustable between 29 and 41 inches — the highest on this list — and the four swivel casters with two locking wheels make it easy to quickly move the table where you want it.

According to a reviewer: “While I also have a lap desk for using my laptop, this table is a better option because of the ability to tilt part of the table and having the lip support both my laptop and mouse (with the lap desk, the mouse slides off).”

4. A Rustic Table With Storage Space

If aesthetics are a consideration, check out this style-savvy overbed table. The rustic table features a faux distressed wood surface atop a sturdy metal frame with a mesh compartment for storing books and magazines. Plus, it comes with adjustable feet as well as four lockable casters, so you can use either option, depending on what works best for you. As far as height, the table measures around 27 inches with wheels on and 25 inches with just the feet, but the table itself is not height-adjustable. And if distressed wood isn't your thing, you can opt for a walnut brown version.

According to a reviewer: “I love, love, love this table! It is the perfect height to just slide over the mattress on my bed for a convenient place to put snacks while I watch TV.”

5. A Table With A Built-In Cup Holder

If you want to avoid spilling at all costs, this overbed table has a built-in cup holder that provides a stable spot for your mug of coffee or glass of iced tea. Plus, it has a tablet holder with a slot that allows charging cords and cables to pass through, so you can cut down on tabletop clutter. The heavy-duty frame is adjustable between 25.6 and 38.2 inches, and the low base makes it easy to slide under bed frames. One fairly significant drawback: There are no casters, so it's more awkward to move the table when you're ready to get out of bed.

According to a reviewer: "This table has become my new workspace. It is extremely sturdy and very well made. The actual tabletop has plenty of space, lots of room for a laptop, along with an iPad or notebook. It has a cup holder as well as a pen holder that could double as a tablet or phone holder."

6. A Full-Length Table With Lots Of Space

For the most tabletop space, opt for this full-length overbed table. The spacious table fits twin to queen-sized beds, but the width and height are not adjustable, which is something to keep in mind. Measuring in at a height of 35.5. inches, the table features a backboard for sticky notes and to prevent items from rolling off, and the sturdy steel legs have four lockable wheels. Choose from white and black color options.

According to a reviewer: “I dont have an office space, so I though this would be a good solution for working in my room. Overall I am very happy with my purchase!”