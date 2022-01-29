Wrapping up in a soft towel makes bath time feel more luxurious, and an oversize towel can be super comfortable. The best oversize bath towels are available in absorbent cotton, bamboo, and microfiber, and come in a range of colors and styles to match your bathroom’s aesthetic. From crisp white bath sheets to ribbed towels in gray to colorful stripes, there are plenty of options to choose from below.

When shopping for the best large bath towels, options typically measure between 35 by 60 inches and 40 by 70 inches, though some towels are as wide as 80 inches. (By comparison, a standard bath towel often measures up to 28 by 54 inches.) In addition to size, you can choose between several materials. Cotton is soft, absorbent, and long-lasting, though the thicker versions can take some time to fully dry. Similarly, bamboo is smooth, temperature-regulating, and sustainable — making it a popular choice if you’re looking for eco-friendly fabrics — and it dries at around the same speed as cotton. Many cotton and bamboo towels are also OEKO-TEX-certified, which means the fabric has been tested for potentially harmful chemicals using around 100 parameters. If you prefer organic towels, look for cotton that’s been certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). Finally, microfiber bath towels made from polyester and nylon are quick-drying, affordable, and durable, though they don’t have quite the same cozy, fluffy feeling of a thick cotton or bamboo towel.

If you opt for cotton or bamboo, also consider the weight measured in grams per square meter (GSM). Generally, 400 to 600 GSM towels are soft and absorbent, while 700 to 900 GSM towels are heavier and more luxurious but may take longer to dry.

Ahead, these are the best oversize bath towels on Amazon in an array of colors, weights, and textures.

1 This Cotton Bath Towel That’s Over 6 Feet Wide American Soft Linen Bath Towel Amazon $30 See On Amazon The most generously sized option on this list, this oversize towel has up to 80 inches of width. The machine-washable towel is OEKO-Tex-certified and is made from ring-spun cotton, which is soft and durable. It has a 650 GSM weight, so it’s absorbent and plush while being relatively quick to dry. You can choose from a variety of colors, including gray, sky blue, and white, and the towel also comes in a smaller 35 by 70 size. One glowing review: “Not only are these towels super long and provides full coverage..they are super soft and absorb well. So nice and plush...glad I made the purchase.” Available sizes: 30 x 70 inches, 40 x 80 inches

Available colors: 15

2 A Budget 2-Pack Of Microfiber Bath Towels JML Luxury Hotel & SPA Bath Towels (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon More than 11,000 reviewers have given these microfiber towels a five-star rating on Amazon. The plush and extra-soft fleece towels are made with high-pile microfiber that’s very absorbent and pill-free. The towel’s hemmed edges prevent any loose threads, so your towel can last through many washes in the machine. One glowing review: “Incredibly soft, super absorbent and lightweight [...] Quick drying enough that even after a few days of use and hanging up to dry, there is no musty smell.” Available sizes: 30 x 60 inches

Available colors and styles: 45

3 This Lightweight Cotton Turkish Towel That’s Surprisingly Absorbent Realgrandbazaar Turkish Towel Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you prefer a thinner, lighter towel, this peshtemal Turkish towel is still absorbent without the bulk (and dries really quickly). It’s available in an array of colors with contrasting white stripes, and it’s made from OEKO-TEX-certified cotton. It’s machine-washable, pre-washed for added softness, and has more than 1,400 five-star ratings. The GSM isn’t listed and this towel is more lightweight than other cotton options on the list. One glowing review: “Love this towel. Quick drying you off, light weight and nice size. Great beach or shower towel.” Available sizes: 39 x 71 inches

Available colors: 28

4 An Organic Cotton Towel Set BIOWEAVES 100% Organic Cotton Towels (2-Pack) Amazon $47 See On Amazon These organic cotton towels are GOTS-certified, so you know they’ve been produced sustainably and without the use of harmful chemicals. The machine-washable cotton has a plush 700 GSM weight and is high-pile. And if you want even more organic towels, the brand also has sets of hand towels and washcloths on the same page, all available in various colors. One glowing review: “Super absorbent, thick enough, and the perfect size. Love these towels. Softest organic cotton I’ve felt.” Available sizes: 30 x 58 inches, 20 x 30 inches 13 x 13 inches

Available colors: 7

5 These Waffle-Weave Cotton Towels For A Spa-Like Experience COTTON CRAFT Waffle Weave Bath Sheets (2-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon These waffle cotton towels are an easy way to upgrade your bathroom’s style to make it feel like a high-end spa or hotel. These towels are made from high-pile combed cotton, which is softer than regular cotton, and they have a lighter 450 GSM weight that will dry quickly. These classic towels are machine-washable and also available in a four-pack. The only drawback might be that they’re only available in white. One glowing review: “Feels wonderful drying off with these, very absorbent, soft yet textured and the bath sheet is HUGE!” Available sizes: 35 x 70 inches

Available colors: 1

6 A 3-Piece Cotton Bath Sheet Set With Ribbed Texture Classic Turkish Towels Ribbed Bath Towels (3-Pack) Amazon $67 See On Amazon Though these cotton towels have a 620 GSM weight, their jacquard ribbed design allows for more airflow and a faster drying time than other towels of similar weight. They’re machine-washable, OEKO-TEX-certified, and available in other sizes, like sets of smaller bath towels and washcloths, as well as a set of bath mats. One glowing review: “These bath sheets are awesome. Oversized, thick, and absorbent. Well worth every penny!” Available sizes: 40 x 65 inches, 13 x 13 inches, 27 x 54 inches

Available colors: 9

7 This Towel Made From A Bamboo-Cotton Blend Cariloha Organic Bamboo and Turkish Cotton Bath Sheet Amazon $44 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a more sustainable towel that’s still soft and absorbent, this oversize towel combines 58% Turkish combed cotton with 42% viscose made from organic bamboo. It’s also OEKO-TEX-certified. The durable, moisture-wicking towel is made from long-staple fibers with a similar drying time to 100% cotton, and it has a weight of 600 GSM. However, unlike cotton, bamboo does not qualify for GOTS organic certification. One glowing review: “This is a game changer for me. I no longer feel freezing while I dry myself off after a shower because I can almost completely envelop myself with this amazingly warm and soft bath sheet. I get dry much faster than with a normal towel, too.” Available sizes: 40 x 70 inches

Available colors: 5

8 This Oversize Microfiber Bath Sheet Mars Wings Microfiber Bath Towel Amazon $14 See On Amazon This microfiber towel is made from a polyester-polyamide blend and has a terry texture that’s super soft and absorbent. Though it’s soft, it’s still a quick-drying option and it has elastic edge stitching that helps the towel look just as good after numerous washes. The lightweight, machine-washable towel is also available in a two-pack. One glowing review: “Love my new towel. Super soft & absorbent, light weight and dries really fast. Almost furry to the touch.” Available sizes: 32 x 71 inches

Available colors: 2

9 This 8-Piece Set Of Cotton Towels Home And Plan Turkish Towel Set (8 Pieces) Amazon $60 See On Amazon This eight-piece set includes bath sheets, bath towels, hand towels, and washcloths. All of the towels are made from machine-washable cotton, and the large bath sheets have a weight of 530 GSM. The towels have earned more than 1,300 five-star ratings and are also available in a 16-piece set. One glowing review: “The bath sheet is awesome; the size is perfect. The towels are just the right weight; they are soft and absorbent.” Available sizes: 30 x 60 inches

Available colors: 12