Preparing pancakes can turn your kitchen into a mess, even when you’re being extra careful about scooping the ingredients. Available in both durable plastic and metal designs, the best pancake batter dispensers have measurement markers, hold a hefty 4 to 4.5 cups of batter, and reliably portion out dollops of batter onto the skillet without leaving a sticky trail behind. Some are even designed to help you mix ingredients in the dispenser, too.

Most pancake batter dispensers on Amazon are made of plastic, which makes sense: plastic is strong, can be made transparent (so you can easily see how much batter you have left), and is budget-friendly. But if you have an aversion to using plastic in the kitchen or if you're looking for an even more durable material, a slightly pricier stainless steel dispenser is a great alternative. One other benefit of stainless steel dispensers is that they're more likely to be dishwasher-safe than plastic models.

Pancake batter dispensers most commonly are cylindrical in shape and feature a handle with a built-in trigger — when you squeeze the handle, it opens the valve at the bottom of the container to release batter. You can also find dispensers shaped like squeeze bottles, and some even include a ball-shaped whisk you place inside to quickly mix up ingredients before you start cooking. The best dispenser style for you is a matter of personal preference — but no matter what, look for designs with measurement indicators, which can be used to both measure ingredients and portion out the batter for evenly sized pancakes as you go. Alternatively, if you regularly bake and have piping bags on hand, a batter dispenser valve is a convenient (and the most space-saving) option.

These are three of the best pancake batter dispensers currently available on Amazon — plus, a batter dispenser tip for piping bags.

1. The Overall Best Pancake Batter Dispenser

Capacity: 4 cups

This batter dispenser from Norpro makes the pancake-prepping process “so much easier and faster,” according to one reviewer. Just toss your ingredients into the dispenser using the measurement indicators on the side, mix them up, and dispense the batter onto your hot griddle or pan. The dispenser features a grippy handle to help you keep your grip and an easy-to-use spring-release trigger. It comes with a lid to cover your ingredients or store them ahead of time, too. However, reviewers do not recommend putting this dispenser in the dishwasher, so stick to washing it by hand.

Positive Amazon review: “I LOVE it! I made the batter right in the container, and it has measurements on it, so I didn't even have to get out my measuring cups. The batter came out perfectly and easily, and when I stopped the flow, it immediate stopped! There was not one dribble of batter anywhere, and the pancakes turned out perfect!”

2. The Best Squeeze Bottle Dispenser

Capacity: 4.5 cups

If you'd like to try a squeeze bottle-style dispenser, this Whiskware is as easy as it gets. Simply add your ingredients using the measurement markings on the bottle, pop in the ball-shaped stainless steel whisk, secure the lid, and shake it up to mix the ingredients. The tip is made of heat-resistant silicone, the cap is designed to prevent leaks, and all of the different components are safe to toss in the top rack of a dishwasher.

Positive Amazon review: “Wow great invention! I’m so glad I found these! Saves so much work and cleaning just using this one device to make pancake batter!! HIGHLY recommend!!!”

3. The Best Stainless Steel Batter Dispenser

Capacity: 4.5 cups

If plastic isn't your jam for whatever reason, consider getting a durable stainless steel batter dispenser like this one. It's similar to the Norpro dispenser except that it's made of stainless steel that's guaranteed not to crack — it even comes with a lifetime warranty. While the body of the dispenser is opaque, it has a handy transparent window with a measuring gauge so you can see how full it is. Plus, it comes with a lid in case you need to store it in the fridge. JaeJoy doesn't indicate if it's dishwasher-safe, but reviewers have claimed that is.

Promising Amazon review: “It was nice to finally find one of these batter dispensers that work well and has durability. All the plastic ones I bought eventually broke. This one has been going strong for a solid year with heavy use (180 days a year). No indication of any wear and tear, it looks like I just pulled it out of the box.”

Also Great: The Best Pancake Batter Dispenser Valve For Piping Bags

If you're short on storage space or happen to always have decorating bags on hand, a batter dispenser tip might be a better fit for you. It features a valve with flow control so that you can easily squeeze the batter onto the pan without dripping it everywhere. Wilton recommends using the dispenser tip with 16-inch disposable decorating bags, but many reviewers have managed to use reusable silicone piping bags — and one even had success with a 1-gallon Ziploc bag. It's best to wash the tip by hand.

Positive Amazon review: “I have used this product for pancake batter, so far excellent results, no mess for once. It's simple to use, all you need is piping bags and insert the nozzle. A joy to use and reasonably priced.”