There’s a right pan for every recipe, but you’ll also want to be sure you’re using the right pan for your stove. The best pans for glass top stove surfaces have smooth, flat bottoms and are made from materials that won't scratch your cooktop surface. Choose pans that are easy for you to maneuver since glass cooktops are potentially breakable.

For their weight and rougher bottoms, avoid glass, ceramic, stoneware, or cast iron cookware. Here’s what you need to know about the materials that are worth considering:

In terms of size, choose pots and pans with a diameter that does not go over your burner by more than one inch to ensure even heating. This list includes individual pieces and sets so you can find just what your kitchen needs.

With all this in mind, here are the best pans for glass top stoves. Each one is highly rated on Amazon, including several picks with thousands of reviews.

1. A Splurge-Worthy Stainless Steel Frying Pan

If you’re looking for the best frying pan to cook with on your glass top stove, you can’t go wrong with this All-Clad pick, made of tri-ply stainless steel with an aluminum core. I’ve had this pan for years, and it’s my go-to pan for cooking on my glass stove. This pick is safe to use on the oven and broiler up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, and it’s conveniently dishwasher-safe. And if you ever change your stovetop, know that this pan is compatible with all cooktops, including induction.

The 12-inch pan has a wide, flat surface with sloped sides for comfortably turning food, and it’s excellent for searing and browning up to four chicken breasts at once. The superior heat distribution of this pan’s construction is so effective that only medium heat is usually needed, according to the manufacturer. The stick-resistant polished finish makes it especially easy to use, and the tapered rim creates drip-free pours. Its stainless steel handle stays cool while cooking. The pan’s smooth and flat bottom works especially well with glass stove tops, and the stainless steel won’t react with food.

This pan also comes in three other sizes: 8-inch, 10-inch, and 14-inch. A hole in each handle allows for convenient hanging storage of the pan.

A helpful review: “[...] I noticed that professional kitchens use a lot of stainless steel. I've begun switching, and this is currently my favorite pan for cooking. A little oil keeps it non-stick, and it goes into the dishwasher, no problem. The try-ply bonding seems to be the answer to any kind of warping problem.”

2. An Affordable Titanium-Reinforced Nonstick Pan

For the best nonstick pan for glass top stoves, look no further than this highly rated pick with over 1,500 reviews on Amazon. This anodized aluminum 8-inch frying pan features a nonstick coating reinforced with titanium for durability. The nonporous pan has a flat and smooth bottom, and the tapered drip-free rim is convenient for pouring out food. The pan’s handle remains cool during cooking, and this pan is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. These pans should be hand washed to ensure they stay in good condition.

A helpful review: “I have one of the glass top stoves [...] Having a nicely weighted skillet is essential to get decent heat distribution. This little skillet does the trick. It cooks eggs quickly and well. It looks nice as well. I am pleased with this purchase and would recommend.”

3. A Stainless Steel Cookware Set For Outfitting Your Kitchen

For a one-and-done purchase, this 12-piece bundle is the best cookware set for cooking on your glass top stove. The stainless steel pots and pans feature tri-ply construction with aluminum cores, and they’re oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Each handle stays cool during stovetop cooking and is cast riveted for sturdiness, and the mirror-polished set is dishwasher-safe with flat, smooth bottoms on each pot and pan.

Here’s what you get in the set: 8-inch and 10-inch frying pans; a 5-quart sauté with a lid; a 1.5-quart saucepan with lid; a 2-quart saucepan with lid; a 3-quart saucepan with lid; and an 8-quart stockpot with lid. The pots and pans are also compatible with induction cooktops, and this set has a 4.6-star rating with over 1,500 reviews.

A helpful review: “I ordered the 12 piece set and could not be more pleased so far. [...] This is a quality set of pots and pans, very heavy duty and well constructed. The first night I made seared Sea Bass with wild mushroom grits and wilted spinach. The grits did not not stick and pot was easy to clean. The Sea Bass seared to a nice crust in the pan with no sticking and again easy to clean. [...] I am very pleased with this purchase.”

4. A Lightweight Cast Iron Alternative That’s Great For Glass Top Stoves

With traditional cast iron out the window for your glass top stove, you’ll want to try the best carbon steel pan. It’s a chef favorite with a 4.5-star rating and over 4,000 reviews, and it’s a great alternative to cast iron that’s suitable for cooking on glass surfaces. This lightweight frying pan is just shy of 12 inches, and it’s a solid vessel for searing and sautéing.

Use this pan on any stovetop, including induction, and it’s safe to use in the oven or under the broiler, though the manufacturer doesn’t specify temperatures. The steel handle does not stay cool when heated, so make sure to have a pot holder ready, but it is welded to the pan for strength and durability. The manufacturer recommends wiping the pan clean with a paper towel and rinsing it under hot water to keep it clean; season afterward. This pan is a versatile size, but you can also choose from eight other sizes, including 9.5 inches or larger sizes.

A helpful review: “Purchased this after reading the test reviews on American Test Kitchen. Original idea was get a nonstick pan for eggs. Don't like coated pans though. [...] ATK hit the nail on the head with their review. I followed the cleaning and seasoning instructions and so far nothing has stuck to the pan. Everything just slides right out and wiping with a paper towel is all that is needed for cleaning. Solid construction and the bottom is completely flat with every millimeter in contact with the stove top, glass. The weight is perfect.”

5. A Stainless Steel Sauté Pan With A Lid

With its straight sides and deep walls, a sauté pan is unmatched for braising, shallow-frying, and more. The best sauté pan for a glass top stove is made of stainless steel with an aluminum core, and has a generous capacity of up to 5.5 quarts. For its price point and quality construction, it’s no wonder this pan has a 4.7-star rating with over 2,000 reviews.

The pan’s rim is conveniently tapered for drip-free pouring, and it comes with a tight-fitting lid. This bigger pan is made easier to move around thanks to two stay-cool handles for support when lifting the pan or pouring from it. This pick’s smooth and flat bottom is a great match for glass cooking surfaces. The pan and its lid are dishwasher-safe, and reviewers report successfully using this pan in the oven up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, though the manufacturer doesn’t specify a maximum temperature.

A helpful review: “Beautiful pan, thick bottom for heat retention, easy to clean due to high quality finish, used and washed several times, surface seems very durable as well. You buy a pan like this because you want to sauté, make pan sauces, and often deglaze all that wonderful flavor for other purposes. Simply making gravy can destroy a pan, this one takes the abuse, performs wonderfully and cleans up like a dream.”

6. This Sauce Pan With A Near-Perfect Rating

The best sauce pan to add to your cookware collection is this stainless steel pick that features tri-ply construction with an aluminum core, and its high, straight sides create a smaller stirring surface area that’s ideal for sauces or heating other liquids. This 3-quart saucepan comes with a tight-fitting lid, and its riveted handles provide a sturdy grip and remain cool during stovetop cooking.

This pan is compatible with all cooktops, including induction, and it is also safe to use in the oven or broiler up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. With an impressive 4.8-star rating and nearly 2,000 reviews, this dishwasher-safe sauce pan is also conveniently available in five other sizes: 1 quart, 1.5 quarts, 2 quarts, 3.5 quarts, and 4 quarts.

Looking for a sauce pan under $100? Here’s a more affordable stainless steel saucepan.

A helpful review: “All-Clad is known for its premium cookware. This pan is perfect and will work on my gas top as well as my glass top stove. [...].”

7. Or, This Sauce Pan With A Copper Core For Precision Cooking

Say you’re serious about sauce, then you’ll want to consider this sauce pan with a copper core and five-layer construction. Outer layers of stainless steel sandwich aluminum layers around a thick copper core for even faster heating and increased responsiveness. This design allows you to be even more precise with your cooking using this 2-quart pan, and it increases the pan’s durability, too. The handle is vented to stay cool.

This dishwasher-safe pan with a tight-fitting lid is oven- and broiler-safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, and its polished finish resists sticking and won’t react with food. This pick is compatible with all cooktops, including induction, and has a smooth, flat bottom that is perfectly safe for glass. It also comes in 1.5 quarts, 3 quarts, and 4 quarts.

A helpful review: “I am slowly replacing an older MasterChef non-stick set [...] I decided to replace 1 piece at a time, and I’m going with All-Clad. This 5-ply Copper core performs like a dream, even heating, flat bottom for my glass top range, beautiful pouring lip on the top, well fitted lid. [...] This All-Clad should last a lifetime.”

8. A Cult-Favorite Nonstick Set

With a 4.7-star rating with a whopping 17,000 reviews, this fantastic nonstick set of pans boasts a titanium-reinforced coating over hard-anodized aluminum that resists scratches and is conveniently dishwasher-safe. A unique indicator ring in the center of the pan turns red once it’s preheated.

Here’s what’s in the 17-piece set: 8-inch frying pan, 10.25-inch frying pan, 11.5-inch frying pan with lid, 10.25-inch square griddle, 1-quart saucepan with lid, 2-quart saucepan with lid, 3-quart saucepan with lid, 3.5-quart deep sauté pan, 5-quart Dutch oven with lid, 3-quart steamer insert, and a small fry pan for one egg. The pans are safe in the oven up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and the tempered glass lids are safe up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Silicone handles on the pans stay cool when cooking on the stovetop, and they’re riveted to the pans for strength.

A helpful review: “We bought these pans in two and half years ago when we replaced our stove with a new glass top range and I had to give up my beloved cast iron pans. These pans preformed even better than my cast iron! I have been cooking for forty years and these are by far the best pans I have ever owned. So far no matter what I have cooked (or overcooked), these pans clean up like a dream. Even scrambled eggs and cheesy tomato dishes wipe clean with a damp rag. At the most I have had to soak the pan for 15 minutes or so and then they wipe clean. We make sure that we only use plastic/silicone/rubber tools and so far the finish has held up really well. [...]”

9. An Enamel Cast Iron Pan For Braising

You don’t have to totally give up cast iron for a glass top stove; just choose one that’s coated in enamel for safe cooking. This lidded casserole dish, aka 3.6-quart braiser, is made of enameled cast iron, and it’s ideal for dishes that need to simmer for a while, thanks in part to cast iron’s heat retention and the coating’s nonreactiveness.

In this highly rated pan, you can braise on your stovetop or safely take it to the oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, it’s suitable for any cooking surface, including induction. With its enamel coating, you don’t need to season this pan. It’s dishwasher-safe, but the manufacturer recommends washing it by hand for long-term durability. The pan’s a pretty shade of blue that transitions seamlessly from the kitchen to your dining table, and it’s also available in white or red.

A helpful review: “[...] They are the only pans we use now. Heats up slowly but evenly and retains heat wonderfully. Everything cooks so much nicer in cast iron. The coating on the casserole dish cleans up SO easy. We fry and cook in it all the time. It's just like using traditional cast iron only easier to clean and care for. [...] LOVE these!!! Update: I am returning a few months later to by another of these. We are still in love with both of our Lodge enameled cast iron pieces, and I'm back to buy a second casserole. [...]”