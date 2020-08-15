Professional wallpaper can take your space from blah to brilliant, but it can also be costly and tricky to apply and remove. Whether you're renting your place or have cold feet about committing to standard wallpaper, peel and stick wallpaper looks just like the "real" thing, but its self-adhesive backing saves you time, mess, and money. The best peel and stick wallpaper is made from water-resistant or waterproof material that can be wiped clean and easily applied and removed without destroying walls. Before you plan your next reno, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Materials

Most removable wallpaper is made from either a sturdy polyvinyl chloride (PVC) or vinyl that is usually waterproof or water-resistant and able to hold up against the most humid spots in your bathroom and kitchen. This material is the easiest to wipe down clean with a damp sponge or rag, making it a low-maintenance option. If you aren't particularly crafty, look for a paper that features convenient gridline markings on the backside, which you can follow with your scissor to help make the application process more seamless.

Some removable wallpaper brands provide a measurement of thickness, while with others you'll have to rely on reviews to get a sense of whether the paper is on the heftier or thinner side. Generally speaking, a thicker wallpaper won't tear as easily and is less of a hassle to apply to walls and larger areas, but a thinner paper can work wonders when you are jazzing up a small space like an accent wall, cabinet fronts, or a tabletop.

Style

There are so many paper styles from which to choose. From removable wallpaper that is the spitting image of wood, marble, or subway tile to bold splashes of floral that add color and excitement to any room, you can find a peel and stick wallpaper that will work for every surface in your home. Get ready to makeover your space without breaking the bank or hiring a professional — these are the best removable wallpapers for the job.

1. A Rustic Wallpaper That Resembles Wood

Available Dimensions: 17.71 by 118 inches (featured); 17.71 by 196 inches; 17.71 by 393 inches; 22.4 by 118 inches; 22.4 by 196 inches

Channel your inner Joanna Gaines and add this farmhouse-inspired peel and stick wallpaper to your home. This highly rated paper, which has more than 3,000 reviews, looks like authentic wood, with one reviewer noting, "This stuff looks real and it’s waterproof! So in love!" This wallpaper is described by reviewers as thick and it's made of PVC so it is built to last. This style comes in five pre-cut sizes so you can order exactly what you need. You can use it on a variety of areas like walls, glass, natural stone, kitchen counters, furniture, or lacquered surfaces. Since it's waterproof, it is safe to use in rooms that get steamy and humid, plus it's a cinch to clean. You won’t have to worry about a sticky residue left behind — reviewers vouch for how easily this wallpaper can be removed and re-applied. It has a grid on the back that you can follow for more accurate cutting.

Helpful Review: “So good!! The design is beautiful, and it's super easy to apply. Its definitely easier with 2 people, but compared to other brands this is the way to go! I have those super bumpy textured walls in my house and I was nervous it wouldn't adhere but it did totally fine! Been about 2 weeks and no issues. My cat thought it was really wood and even tried scratching it up it looks so real!"

2. A Tile Wallpaper For The Kitchen & Backsplashes

Available Dimensions: 12 by 12 inches

This peel and stick wallpaper looks like classic white subway tile, making it ideal for kitchen walls and backsplashes. Made of durable vinyl, this paper measures 0.1 inches so it's on the thinner side but it holds up in humid conditions, according to the manufacturer. It features white "grout" and the installation process is described as seamless by many reviewers, though it lacks gridlines on the back for accurate cutting without a ruler and take a little patience to ensure the tiles line up correctly.

Helpful Review: "I love everything about these tiles! The way they look, the way they feel, the way they are cleaned...it's all so easy. It looks and feels like real tile. The only thing hard about the application is sitting still for that long to make sure all the lines and tiles line up. We found that two people doing it together was the best way. Start at the bottom and only peel back the bottom later and stick on the wall in the perfect spot. Then pull the backing away from the bottom up, using a credit card to smooth each row of tiles as they stick. [...] I was SUPER skeptical and very worried about trying this, but it turned out great and kept us WAY under budget for our kitchen reno."

3. This Gold Geometric Peel And Stick Wallpaper

Available Dimensions: 17.7 by 78.7 inches (featured); 17.7 by 197 inches, 17.7 by 479 inches

This geometric peel and stick wallpaper adds instant visual interest to any wall in your home. The paper is made from vinyl and features a gold foil design that adds just enough sparkle to walls, cabinets, tables, or when used as a lining inside of cabinets. The exact thickness of this paper is not mentioned, but reviewers say that it's neither too thick nor too thin. If you make a mistake, it's a breeze to remove the paper and readjust it, according to reviewers. With a gridline backing, it's simple to make even cuts for the perfect size.

Helpful Review: "It is super easy to apply and cut. A professional doesn't need to apply it, and no special materials are needed. I didn't have the pieces perfectly aligned on the first try but was able to peel them off and reapply. They stick well and look great. It was an easy way to change up my cabinets."

4. A Textured Peel And Stick Wallpaper

Available Dimensions: 15.7 by 118 inches (featured); 23.6 by 118 inches

If you’re looking to add dimension and interesting texture to your walls, this peel and stick wallpaper is for you. It’s made of laminated PVC so it is waterproof and blocks stains from affecting the color of the paper. Plus, its embossed design prevents bubbles from forming when you apply it. It features a gridline on the back for easy cutting and it's simple to clean too — just wipe it down with a damp towel. Exact thickness dimensions are not available, but reviewers say this paper is thick enough to conceal damage on walls and surfaces. This unique textured paper is available in seven colors: pink, green, silver, yellow, black, blue, and white.

Helpful Review: “This product was really easy to use and is enough to cover a small sink countertop. The pattern is gorgeous and hides any seams really well. [...] Almost 3 months since I first applied to my bathroom counter and it's holding up beautifully. This bathroom gets daily use. Tooth paste, lotion and water gets on the counter daily. It cleans up easily like nothing was ever spilled on it. Absolutely zero lifting or staining!"

5. This Floral Wallpaper For A Bold Accent Wall

Available Dimensions: 198 by 338.2 inches

This peel and stick wallpaper has a bold floral print that will pop in any space. The wallpaper is made of vinyl that holds its shape and covers stains or imperfections in the wall (or whatever surface you’re applying it to). Even though it lacks helpful gridlines on the back for cutting, reviewers rave about how this wallpaper is so easy to apply, remove, and wipe clean. They say they had no problem repositioning the wallpaper — something beginners learning to attach wallpaper might need to do frequently. Thickness dimensions are not specified, but reviewers say this is a thick paper. It’s available in four floral patterned shades: pink, purple, blue, or beige.

Helpful Review: “Love how this turned out. I did this in a small laundry room as an accent wall and wow what an accent!!! Even my husband loved it. Great quality and went on great.”

6. The Wallpaper Dupe For Expensive Marble

Available Dimensions: 24 by 196 inches

This peel and stick wallpaper is a dead ringer for expensive marble and is made to withstand humidity and moisture so you can confidently hang it in your bathroom or kitchen. It's made of waterproof PVC material and will instantly upgrade your countertops, tables, furniture, walls, or floors. Don't be alarmed by the price, this wallpaper only comes in one size: large. It has gridlines on the back that make it easier to measure and cut. This wallpaper can be wiped down for easy cleaning. Reviewers say the large size does make it a bit trickier to install, but they say it was worth it. At 0.3 millimeters, this is a thicker paper, that comes in 11 marble color variations like white/grey, white/black, and bolder pink and green.

Helpful Review: "Used this over my granite counter because I wanted a cleaner look in my bathroom. It is a good cheap solution. Warm brown tones go nicely with the wood cabinet color. Application is a little tricky. It is very sticky so only peel small sections back at a time or you will get creases and bubbles trying to unstick the paper from itself. I have a few bubbles but most people don't notice. Hold the paper at a shallow angle so when you smooth with a squeegee it doesn't leave severe crease lines or potentially rip the paper. I also caulked the edges to hide any jagged edges and seams. Took me about 2 hours to apply and caulk by myself. Overall I'm happy with the way it turned out."

7. A Serene Scalloped Wallpaper For Your Nursery

Available Dimensions: 17.7 by 117.6 inches

If you're getting ready to decorate your baby's nursery, but worry you (and your little one) will outgrow the decor, opt for this peel and stick wallpaper. Made from water-resistant vinyl, this paper is a dream to wipe clean and features a soft scallop design that is modern and goes with everything. As your baby grows, you can easily remove the wallpaper without fighting residue. It has a grid on the backside that makes it easy to cut and is on the thinner side, according to reviewers, though dimensions are not noted.

Helpful Review: "Love it! The wallpaper is a little thinner than I have used in the past but once I learned the material and the trick is to try applying from the side not the top and go a few inches at a time, it was easy to install once I did that. Used it to line my daughters bookshelf/toybox!"

8. A Playful Animal Print Wallpaper

Available Dimensions: 246 by 198 inches

Create a fierce, yet playful style in any room with this fun leopard peel and stick wallpaper. Reviewers describe this easy-to-wipe-clean vinyl paper as thick, though dimensions are not available, and perfect for creating a stunning accent wall or updating an old piece of furniture. Many do recommend reserving this paper for smaller projects like single walls or closets because it can be difficult and time-consuming to get the animal print to line up when you're working with a number of sheets. This paper does not have gridlines on the back for cutting, so be sure to have a ruler handy.

Helpful Review: "I really like this wallpaper, It is very thick and easy to apply. It is white with metallic gold leopard spots. I used this paper for an accent wall in my salon, it looks gorgeous. I did have to open the windows for a few days because it has a strong chemical scent but all wall papers like this do. I would definitely say if you like it buy it you will love it."