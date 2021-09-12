Nobody likes searching their entire bag when they’re looking for something to write with, which is why pencil cases are a must-have addition to your work and school supplies. The best pencil cases are the right size and material for your needs and have a secure closure, so you can be sure your pens and pencils will stay organized.

Pencil cases come in a range of sizes, from small designs meant to hold only the essentials to larger bags that can store a huge assortment of pencils, highlighters, erasers, and more. Many manufacturers will list the capacity of their cases, which can range from 10 to 80 pencils, but others will simply note the dimensions. A classic No. 2 pencil measures 7.5 inches, so cases of that length should be able to handle most writing utensils, though you may need a longer case if you have specialty pens or markers.

Next, consider whether you want a soft shell case, which is more flexible and easier to pack, or a hard shell case, which provides more protection for your writing utensils. Regardless of whether you go with a hard- or soft-shell design, your case should be made with durable materials that can handle being knocked around in your bag. Many soft cases are made from linen or cotton as both fabrics are durable and easily cleaned, either with spot treatment or in a washing machine. Other good choices include nylon and polyester, which are both water-resistant, and silicone, which is nonstaining and can be shaped into cool designs. For hard cases, look for ones made from a sturdy plastic or EVA, a plastic polymer.

Beyond material, you’ll also want to think about the closure. Zippers are a great choice because they’re both secure and easy to open, but many hard cases have locking latch closures, which may also be easier for some people to use.

Get ready to keep your supplies super organized with the best pencil cases that you can buy on Amazon.

This Popular Pencil Case With A Zip-Out Pocket

Keep all your supplies in one place with this large pencil case. It's made from canvas, has a big center pocket that can hold up to 50 pencils and can be accessed from a top zipper or a zip-out side pocket so you can easily reach supplies at the bottom. The side compartment has elastic bands and a mesh pocket too, making it the perfect place to store your favorite pens and pencils. With so many cool features, it's no surprise that this pencil case is super popular on Amazon with over 10,000 five-star ratings. One fan raved: "I am not kidding when I say that this is one of the best purchases I've ever made. This pencil pouch holds everything I need plus a little more. When I first received the product I was disappointed with the size but later realized it was able to HOLD A LOT! EXTREMELY RECOMMEND if you're looking for a good and inexpensive pencil pouch! Worth every penny!" Available colors: 5

A Cute Boba Tea Case With A Telescoping Design

This pop-up pencil case is as adorable as it is functional. It has a cute boba tea-inspired look complete with a smiley face and straw accent, as well as a super convenient telescopic design. When you get to your work station, pull out this case, unzip it, then pull down on the top to create a pencil cup where you can easily access all your utensils. It also comes in a few other design and color options, including "confident," "funny," and "shy" faces. Even though it's made from soft materials, it has a little more structure to help it stand up. One fan raved: "This is by far the cutest and most interesting pencil case I have. I was worried it wouldn't stand up if it didn't have very much stuff in it, but it does [...]. I love the small pockets lining the edges of the pouch! Makes sure even my shorter pens and pencils stick out meaning I spend less time hunting things down. 100/10 would recommend!!" Available colors: 6

This Hard-Shell Case That's Made For Apple Pencils

Made from water-resistant fabric with a semi-hard exterior, this pencil case is designed to safely store Apple Pencils so you can pack yours up without worry. It measures 8 inches in length and has both an elastic band and mesh pocket inside to keep your pencil securely in place. And, even though this case is made for Apple Pencils, it can fit a few other supplies too, such as extra pens, charging cables, or memory cards. This sturdy pencil case is racking up good reviews on Amazon, with a 4.7-star average rating. One fan raved: "I was tired of hunting around my backpack briefcase for pens as well as other items. This holds perfectly a pen with touch stylus, two highlighters, a mechanical pencil, a small Apple cube, earbud headset, USB cord and a 6" ruler. Sometimes I swap out a fountain pen for the pen with touch stylus. The case closes easily even with the cube. The hard case makes it durable and the yellow edging makes it easy to find in my backpack. I am looking to purchase a couple of more IDream365 products based on the quality of this one." Available colors: 3

A Classic Pencil Case With A Wide Opening

If you have trouble finding your favorite pen when you need it, check out this pencil case, which has a large opening that makes it easy to see what's inside. It also has two open internal pockets and one zippered pocket that are perfect for storing smaller supplies like sticky notes or erasers, which could otherwise get lost in the mix. This case is made from canvas and comes in a few colors, including green, blue, and light pink, so you can match it to your other supplies. One fan raved: "I love this pencil case! It was able to fit 35 writing utensils, my whiteout, and mini stapler! It is not too big as well which I was afraid of. I recommend :)" Available colors: 6

This Hard-Shell Case With A Kaleidoscope-Like Pattern

Concerned about breaking fragile supplies? Check out this hard pencil box that has a crack-resistant EVA shell for added protection. It has a simple, open interior that measures 8.2 by 5.3 by 2.9 inches, and it can hold up to 60 pens and pencils. This case is decorated with a kaleidoscope-like pattern to add some fun to your work supply collection, and it comes in a few different colors too. It's also machine washable, so if you spill something on it or if it gets dirty in your bag, you can easily clean it. One fan raved: "This is a seriously great pencil box. The zipper is heavy duty and it holds a lot! I shoved 60+ Crayola Twistables in it and there is still room for more." Available colors: 5

This Large Capacity Pencil Case With A Carrying Handle

Take all your favorite supplies with you wherever you go with this extra-large pencil case, which can hold up to 80 pens or pencils. Great for keeping a serious stash of writing utensils organized, this case has lots of internal pen loops, a mesh pocket, and even a divider panel with a pocket large enough for a small calculator or phone. This case is made from a durable synthetic fabric and unzips from both sides, so you can easily access all your supplies when you need them. One fan raved: "This bag is huge! And it's exactly what I was looking for to hold my bullet journaling and art supplies. I've got a 20 pack of Staedler Fineliners, a 15 pack of Zebra Mildliners, pencils, pens, a tiny ruler, safety scissors, and all sorts of other miscellaneous junk, and there's still a bit room for more. I haven't taken it out too much but I'm pretty hard on my stuff (I'm clumsy lol) and so far I've seen no signs of wear and/or tear. It's just a great little supplies bag. I'm thrilled with it." Available colors: 4

A Pretty Pencil Case You Can Personalize

Bring some personalized style to your stationary supplies with this cute pencil case, which can be customized with your name, initials, or whatever else you want to display. The one featured above has pink writing with a floral accent, but it comes in a variety of other options, including black writing in a modern font and swirling black writing with a heart accent. This case is made from cotton canvas for a classic look, and the manufacturer recommends that it be spot-cleaned rather than machine washed. It measures 8-by-3-inches, so it's the perfect size for No. 2 pencils and other standard writing utensils. One fan raved: "This little pencil case is super cute! Perfect size for what I needed it [for] which is to hold basic writing tools: I can easily fit a full size pencil, pen, highlighter, eraser, and a small pencil sharpener. It fits perfectly in my laptop bag as it's not bulky at all. I can easily carry it in my handbag as well. I love that I could personalized it and it looks just like in the picture. Would definitely buy again, especially as gifts." Available colors: 14

A Cute Animal Case For 3-Ring Binders

Add some character to your work or school supplies with this animal-shaped pencil case, which has three metal grommets that can be attached to the rings of a binder. It has a cute pink bunny design with a diagonal zipper mouth that doubles as the opening to the case. For added fun, the whole case is made from durable polyester zipper thread, which can also be machine-washed for easy care. Be sure to check out the other options too, like the frog design with an extendible tongue. One fan raved: "This pencil case is very durable, and spacious. I was able to fit eleven pencils, a small pencil case, a hand sharpener, and a small electric pencil sharpener. This pencil case is also very cute." Available colors: 4

This Stand-Up Case That's Shaped Like A Shiba Inu

Cute to the max, this adorable pencil case has a Shiba Inu dog design complete with a smiling face and perky ears. It's made from silicone, so it will not only keep its shape, but it's also stain-resistant. For added convenience, this pencil case can transform into a pencil cup, too. Simply unzip the top, then press down on the bottom, and the case will push your pens up and sit flat on the table for easy access. One fan raved: "I LOVE my new pencil case! I got the large size and was so happy I did! I'm able to fit quite a few pens in as you can see in the photo. I'm able to keep it clean because of the material it's made out of. I journal at the beach frequently and I'm able to get the sand off no problem. I had been looking at standing pencil pouches and this is by far the cutest!" Available colors: 14

Available sizes: 7

Available sizes: 7

A 3-Pack of Hard-Shell Pencil Boxes

This set of three pencil boxes is great for organizing supplies in a home office or classroom. The boxes are made from durable plastic and are stackable, which can help you save on essential desk and table space. They come in three different transparent colors, so you can easily see which supplies are stored in which box. If you want to stay even more organized, you can use a sticker to mark the top of each box in the designated label space. One fan raved: "These are excellent boxes and the price was right. The lock is very secure, you won't lose your items."

This Brightly Colored Case With Convenient Side Pockets

This colorful pencil case has one large compartment and two zip-out side pockets, so you can store lots of supplies in the center and keep your favorites well-organized in the smaller compartments. One side pocket has eight elastics to keep your best pens and pencils secure, and the other has three internal pockets for other supplies like erasers and tape. This case is made of wear-resistant canvas, which comes in a few bright color options, and it is has a secure metal zipper closure. It's also popular on Amazon with over 1,500 five-star ratings and a 4.7-star overall rating. One fan raved: "I bought this pencil holder for my school supplies. It arrived very fast and I put it to use right away. I like the almost burlap material it is made from and the cute brown 'basic' logo attached. It can easily hold a lot of pens and pencils. Great buy." Available colors: 8

The Fan-Favorite Case That Can Hold Up To 90 Pencils

This best-selling pencil case is made from cotton and canvas fabrics, and can hold up to 90 pens or pencils, so you'll always be prepared for any assignment or project. But even though it holds so many supplies, you won't have to go digging around looking for what you need thanks to the internal pockets and convenient divider. There's also a compression zipper, so you can adjust the size of the case based on how many supplies you have at the moment. For more assurance that this is a great case, all you need to do is check out the ratings section on Amazon, where it has over 14,000 five-star ratings and a 4.7-star overall rating. One fan raved: "It has plenty of space. I like how you can keep it small or make it larger. The canvas material feels nice, and the color is perfect!" Available colors: 9

This 6-Pack Of Waterproof Cases

Keep your favorite writing utensils safe from spills and splashes with this set of waterproof travel bags. Each bag in this set measures 12.99 by 9.45 inches, which is more than large enough to store most pencils, though you can choose from a total of eight size options. The bags are made from waterproof, tear-resistant PVC, so they're great for anyone who tends to put their things through a lot of wear and tear. One fan raved: "Great for traveling and for so many uses. Basically unique pencil cases that harken back to school and those old zipper cases and tons of 3 hole paper. But these are quick to get stolen or 'borrowed'. Get a couple of sets like I did." Available sizes: 8

A Pencil Case With A Bubble Design For Those Who Love To Fidget

If you have trouble keeping your hands still while you work, check out this pencil case, which is designed to focus your fidgeting. Made from silicone, it features rows of bubbles that can be popped in and out to keep your hands busy, and it also comes with five pencil toppers with poppable bubble ends. More than just a fidget toy, this case also has a zipper closure, so you can keep all your supplies securely inside. It comes in a variety of color and design options too, including cases that come with even more fidget accessories. One fan raved: "Daughter loves all of them." Available colors: 31