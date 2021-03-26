If you have a pet roaming around the house while you’re away, a good camera can give you the ability to check in on your furry friend. While most pet cameras are designed for cats or dogs, there are a few features that make certain models great for cat owners specifically. The best pet cameras for cats have high-quality lenses, sturdy bases your cat can’t knock over, and a few have handy features like built-in laser beams or the ability to dispense treats to keep your cat entertained.

What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Pet Cameras For Cats

Since cats tend to perch and maneuver on top of your furniture (knocking things on a shelf over in the process), having a camera that won’t move around is a big plus. When searching for a camera, look for options that have nonslip grips and wide bases, or opt for one that’s heavy to the tune of at least a few pounds, especially if you have a cat that loves knocking things over. Alternatively, you can invest in one that’s easy to tuck away so your pet can’t get around it.

Beyond stability, you’ll also want to keep your individual cat in mind. Some cat cameras have added features like a chute that can release treats or a laser beam that will keep them entertained. If you have an active cat or will be away for long periods of time, these can be especially great features to have. Beyond that, consider if you want a model that has night vision to capture overnight activity, and consider a model with two-way audio so you can hear and be heard by your cat.

Also, a word to the wise: With any camera you invest in, be sure to take a look at which features are available to you without an ongoing monthly subscription. I’ve laid out which cameras require subscriptions for which features, below.

1 The Best Treat-Dispensing Camera For Cats WOpet Smart Pet Camera Amazon $120 See On Amazon This HD pet camera has a wide-angle lens that lets you easily see your cat and is designed with fun, interactive features. It features two-way audio that allows you to communicate back and forth and weighs 3 pounds, so it’s solid and won’t easily fall over if your cat bumps into it. It’s also designed with night vision that picks up on motion in the dark and has a built-in treat dispenser. You can remotely dispense treats to your cat whenever you want, and when they get close, snap a picture of them and even upload it to social. This cat camera is also Alexa-compatible and connects through your home’s Wi-Fi to the app so you can live-stream footage to wherever you are. One note: While other cameras on this list automatically store video data for you to review later, this one doesn’t store video footage, although you can record live videos through the app. According to one reviewer: “I bought this to keep an eye on my cat when I travel. Turns out he just sleeps all day and probably couldn’t care less that I’m gone. The set-up is super easy and the camera quality is good. So far no issues with functionality, and my cat has now trained me to dispense treats even when I’m home.” Compatible with: iOS and Android | Image Resolution: 1080 pixels | Night vision: Yes | Two-way audio: Yes | Weight: 3 pounds | Subscription plans: Free (no subscription required) | Wi-Fi Connectivity: 2.4 GHz Also available on: Walmart, $196

2 The Best Pet Camera With A Laser Pointer Petcube Play 2 Camera Amazon $199 See On Amazon For playtime even while you’re away, this laser pointer camera is super small and over 2 pounds in weight, so you can safely place it on any surface without your cat knocking it over. It features a wide-angle, high-definition camera that has night vision so you’ll get a clear view of any room you place it in. It also offers high-quality two-way audio, so you can listen in when you’re away. You can download the app to remotely control the laser pointer from anywhere so that you can keep your cat entertained. While not required, you can also upgrade your subscription to get access to even more video storage (the basic free plan gives you four hours’ worth of video storage). This cat camera even has a built-in Alexa assistant, which can be turned off if you prefer not to use it. According to one reviewer: “Product works great. I like to check in on my cat. I can play with her using the laser toy. I also talk to her to relax her if she appears upset.” Compatible with: iOS and Android | Image Resolution: 1080 pixels | Night vision: Yes | Two-way audio: Yes | Weight: 2 pounds | Subscription plans: Free, or upgraded paid plans to access more video storage | Wi-Fi Connectivity: 2.4 or 5 GHz Also available on: Chewy, $199, and Walmart, $199

3 A Great Middle-Tier Option Canary Indoor Camera Amazon $99 See On Amazon For my own cats, I have this motion-activated camera and honestly, I can’t say enough good things about it. The high-definition video quality is top-notch, and it senses ambient lighting in the room to automatically switch to night mode as needed. The app functionally is great, too — you can set it to alert you whenever the motion sensor detects your cats walking into view, and you can watch them live from wherever you are in the world via the associated app. It also has two-way audio so you can talk to your cats throughout the day. While this camera isn’t as heavy as others on this list (it’s just under 1 pound), it is super slim and easy to tuck away so the cats can’t paw at it. I’m not the only one who loves this camera — it has thousands of fans on Amazon. Some of the features require you to pay for a monthly subscription that costs $10 per month, including data storage, two-way audio, and overseas viewing of the camera’s footage. According to one reviewer: “Love my Canary! I use it mainly to watch my pet when I am gone either at work or on vacation. Works great. I highly recommend this little gem it’s inexpensive and works very well.” Compatible with: iOS and Android | Image Resolution: 1080 pixels | Night vision: Yes | Two-way audio: Yes (subscription required) | Weight: 0.8 pound | Subscription plans: Free, or an upgraded paid plan to access two-way audio, data storage, and overseas surveillance features | Wi-Fi Connectivity: 2.4 GHz Also available on: Walmart, $99

4 These Cat Cameras With Motion & Noise Sensors Nooie Pet Camera (2-Pack) Amazon $85 See On Amazon While it doesn’t have a nonslip base, these pet cameras each clock in at around 2 pounds in weight — plus they have one big feature that makes them stand out and worth your money. In addition to a motion sensor, the sound-detecting cameras have noise sensors, so they’ll pick up on any activity happening in your home. The cameras’ vertical design makes them easy to tuck away and houses a spherical camera that can rotate 355 degrees from side to side and 95 degrees up and down so you can watch your cat at any angle. They feature high-quality video imaging and have a built-in SD slot for you to add a micro SD card to in order to store data. They also have two-way audio and night vision capabilities, so you can see anything in a 20-foot view of the camera, even when the room is dark. Also unlike other models on this list, a subscription is not necessary to access the bulk of the features (though one is available that enables you to access your storage via the cloud as opposed to through your SD card). According to one reviewer: “Great product, easy to install and use. Video quality is great, including the night vision. We use this to keep an eye on our cats, and it’s perfect for our use.” Compatible with: iOS and Android | Image Resolution: 1080 pixels | Night vision: Yes | Two-way audio: Yes | Weight: 2 pounds | Subscription plans: Free, or upgraded paid plans to access more photo and video storage | Wi-Fi Connectivity: 2.4 GHz

5 The Most Affordable Pet Camera For Cats TETHYS Wireless Security Camera Amazon $30 See On Amazon This budget-friendly camera also weighs under a pound but has a wide base that should keep it stable on the ground if your cat tries to knock it over — or you can use the mounting bracket to attach it to a wall or ceiling. It features a 1080p camera to provide a crisp view of your home, and it can rotate 350 degrees horizontally and 100 degrees vertically. It also offers two-way audio, a built-in motion sensor, and night mode with a 32-foot viewing range. It lacks some of the more high-tech features like treat dispensers or lasers, but for less than $35, it’s a steal. You can store data in the app, which costs around $4.99 for a month, or use a Micro SD card — the latter of which is sold separately. According to one reviewer: “Great product! All I needed to keep an eye on my dog & cat when I’m away from home. Good quality picture. Really like the rotating camera to cover the entire room.” Compatible with: iOS and Android | Image Resolution: 1080 pixels | Night vision: Yes | Two-way audio: Yes | Weight: 0.5 pound | Subscription plans: Free, or upgraded paid plans to access video storage | Wi-Fi Connectivity: 2.4 GHz