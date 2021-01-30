Whether you’re using your phone to chat, stream, read, or game in bed, the best phone holders for bed free up your hands for more comfortable use. The best style and size for you really depends on what you'll be using your phone for and what kind of bedside setup you’re working with. That said, top-rated phone holders are always made from sturdy materials, utilize grippy rubber or silicone to prevent your phone from slipping, and allow you to adjust the viewing angle so you can always look at your phone in comfort. Any phone holder you choose should also be compatible with your specific phone model (case included), so check the measurements provided by the manufacturer before you buy.

There are a three types of phone holders that are well-suited for in-bed use to consider:

A gooseneck phone holder holds your phone at the end of a long, flexible neck that makes it easy to tweak the angle of your phone. These often secure to your headboard or bedside furniture with clamps or brackets so you'll want to make sure your furniture isn't too thick to fit.

A cell phone stand props your phone up for easy viewing and sits on a flat surface like a nightstand or even your bed. If you want to easily charge your phone in the stand, some models have open backs for unobstructed access to the charging port.

A neck-mount holder can be worn around the neck like a necklace, which means you can easily shift around or even get up while still having a clear view of your phone. Since it's a device you wear and use mostly hands-free, look for padding at the neck for comfort.

Whether you prefer to keep your phone on the nightstand or headboard, these phone mounts and stands provide options for using your device without holding it in your hand.

1. A Super-Adjustable Gooseneck Phone Mount

This gooseneck phone mount with more than 14,000 Amazon reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating is an easy-to-adjust option that attaches to a headboard or bedside furniture. The clamp mount mechanism is covered in protective silicone to prevent slipping and damage to your furniture and expands to fit surfaces that are up to 2.36 inches wide. The neck is 33.4 inches long, made of hardy aluminum, and is extremely flexible (you can bend and twist it into place). There's a clip-like hinge on the end of the neck that's fitted with rubber to protect your phone and keep it in place, and the bracket attached to the phone cradle has a 360-degree range so you can rotate it any way you like.

This universal mount should be compatible with most phones between 4 inches and 6.5 inches long that are up to 3.9 inches wide. Choose from three color options.

According to one Amazon reviewer: “Love this Gooseneck Bed Phone Holder! I have difficulty sleeping and often use my phone to help me sleep. I often get tired of holding my phone up. The bed phone holder is exactly what I needed. I have it hooked up next to my bed and now I can read and watch a move without touching my phone. It is well made and well worth the money."

2. A Bedside Phone Stand With Charging Port Access

With more than 21,000 Amazon reviews and an overall rating of 4.8 stars, this popular cell phone stand is a budget-friendly, simple, and sturdy solution for keeping your phone propped up on a bedside table — and charging it at the same time, thanks to an open-back design. This stand is made of aluminum alloy and has protective rubber cushioning on the bottom and on the phone cradle. Most 4- to 8-inch-tall phones will fit inside this stand — with or without cases no thicker than 0.55 inches. One thing to note, though, is that larger phones of 6 inches or taller will be most stable when the stand is rotated to landscape mode.

This stand supports phone tilting for more comfortable viewing. While the manufacturer doesn't offer specifics about the tilting range, most Amazon reviewers report that it’s easy to adjust and stays put while doing so. It's available in several shades, both bright and neutral.

According to one Amazon reviewer: “This product is substantial and strong. It's very adjustable and holds my phone easily, either vertically or horizontally, while it is in a strong case along with the back ‘plug.’ It has two openings for any sized charge cord. I blindly ordered two and I'm glad that I did because I keep one in my main room and one next to my bed. I would definitely recommend this product to anyone.”

3. A Hands-Free Neck Phone Holder

If you're interested in the ultimate relaxed, hands-free solution, this neck phone holder has a flexible build so you can bend it into the most convenient shape while you lounge. It’s made of heavy-duty metal and plastic. Plus, there's an anti-shock foam cover where it meets the neck for comfort. The phone holder includes a dial on the back for easy rotation of your phone within a 360-degree range, and the phone cradle has rubber pads for scratch protection and to ensure a secure fit. Most Amazon reviewers report that this is a pleasantly sturdy device, but if something does happen, this product comes with a worry-free lifetime warranty.

This gadget is available in six colors, works with most phones up to 7 inches (case included), and has more than 6,000 Amazon reviews with an overall rating of 4.1 stars.

According to one Amazon reviewer: “This is a great product with multi-uses. Although I have a tv and laptop, I use it to watch shows in bed so I don't disturb my spouse late at night. I also use it for Facetime with family. It's surprisingly comfortable around your neck and malleable.”

4. A Fan-Favorite Cell Phone Stand For Less Than $10

This foldable cell phone stand is pocket-size, super affordable, and quite popular on Amazon, with more than 23,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.7 stars. It’s made of tough plastic and comes with silicone strips on the bottom and in the phone cradle for protection and stability. You shouldn't have trouble fitting your device in this portable stand, which supports most phones measuring 4 to 7.9 inches diagonally that are under 0.55 inches thick (including the case). Place this on a nightstand or even a firm mattress and tweak the viewing angle by rotating a metal gear that adjusts the stand from 30 degrees to 100 degrees. Choose from black or white models.

According to one Amazon reviewer: “I read in bed at night and I always struggled to find a way to hold my phone up comfortably. I often used my husband’s pillow, but when he came to bed I was back to square one. Enter this handy little holder and my struggles are over. It is the perfect little holder for reading or watching videos in bed.”