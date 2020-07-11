Once you've been doing pilates for awhile, it only makes sense that you'll want to take your workout to the next level. The good news is there's some really great equipment out there, and the best pilates machines will make you feel like you're in the studio, even if you're working out at home.
But, because of their size, it's really important to consider your space before you invest in a pilates machine. When it comes down to it, any high-quality pilates reformer is going to take up a good amount of space in your home, so you want to be sure you have room to comfortably exercise. Keep in mind that shorter pilates reformers can weigh 50 pounds and be 4 feet long, but more advanced ones can be over 100 pounds and up to 8 feet long. If you know you don't want your machine hanging around all the time, it may be best to look for a fold-up pilates machine in case you want to store it.
You also want to be sure that whichever machine you go with matches your experience level and preference. For example, there is some great pilates equipment for beginners, but if you've been at it awhile, you'll want a machine that has plenty of versatility so you can continue to use it as you get stronger and more flexible.