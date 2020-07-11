Once you've been doing pilates for awhile, it only makes sense that you'll want to take your workout to the next level. The good news is there's some really great equipment out there, and the best pilates machines will make you feel like you're in the studio, even if you're working out at home.

But, because of their size, it's really important to consider your space before you invest in a pilates machine. When it comes down to it, any high-quality pilates reformer is going to take up a good amount of space in your home, so you want to be sure you have room to comfortably exercise. Keep in mind that shorter pilates reformers can weigh 50 pounds and be 4 feet long, but more advanced ones can be over 100 pounds and up to 8 feet long. If you know you don't want your machine hanging around all the time, it may be best to look for a fold-up pilates machine in case you want to store it.

You also want to be sure that whichever machine you go with matches your experience level and preference. For example, there is some great pilates equipment for beginners, but if you've been at it awhile, you'll want a machine that has plenty of versatility so you can continue to use it as you get stronger and more flexible.

Ready to make a commitment? Check out these excellent pilates machines to help you choose your perfect reformer.

01 Best Overall: AeroPilates Reformer Plus 379 AeroPilates Reformer Plus 379 Amazon $399 See On Amazon Length: 48 inches Weight: 68 pounds When it comes to versatility and premium quality, this all-in-one pilates machine hits all the right marks. For one, it comes with four different resistance cords that range from light to extra heavy so you can fully adjust your resistance level as you grow stronger. It also comes with two pulley cables with straps that are adjustable so you can apply them to your ankles for lower body work, or wrists for upper body and core work. On top of that, this pilates machine also features a small rebound trampoline at the bottom that you can use to amp up your cardio, and when you're finished, it's simple to fold up the frame to put it away. It even comes with a DVD guide to help you get started. According to one reviewer: "I don't really enjoy working out, but this thing is actually...do I dare say... FUN and it works so many parts of me that I didn't think it would. At first, I was like "these resistance cords seem weenie" but after my first "basic" workout my muscles were burning and I was pretty sore the next day. Turns out I'm the weenie! I enjoy and look forward to using this each time."

02 Best For Advanced Exercises: AeroPilates Pro Reformer With Free-Form Cardio Rebounder AeroPilates Pro Reformer With Free-Form Cardio Rebounder Amazon $1,049 See On Amazon Length: 94 inches Weight: 133 pounds If you're ready to go all-in, this advanced pilates reformer is well worth the investment. It has all the top-notch features of a basic machine, including the variety of resistance bands, sliding back support, and rebound trampoline, yet you can customize every inch of this reformer to suit your workout. It features a wider trampoline so you can create dynamic cardio sequences, as well as a longer footrest bar to change up your routine. You can also adjust the height of your arm and leg pulleys to add or reduce resistance, and the extra height on this machine allows you to perform the most advanced movements without restriction. Plus, if you run out of ideas, this machine comes with a DVD guide and a full wall color chart to get you started. According to one reviewer: "This reformer is exactly as described. I've been taking classes 3-4 times a week for almost 2 years. It is not the quality of a professional one (nor the cost!) but it is more than adequate for home use. I chose this one because it was as close to a professional machine without the high price tag I could find. The whole machine is durable, well made and attractive."